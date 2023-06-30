In a galaxy-spanning franchise like Star Wars, it might feel like it’s all been done before. But “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is up to the task.

The sequel to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” (which takes place in the canon around the same time as new Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” after the tragedy of Order 66) continues the story of Jedi Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan, “Shameless”) in his fight against the evil Empire and its newfound alliance with the Bedlam Raiders. Players encounter friends old and new in the search for a new home hidden from danger, following once again in the footsteps of Jedis past. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a powerful story of betrayal, love and moral struggle and fits nicely into Star Wars canon.

“Survivor” takes full advantage of its status as a story-based game in a franchise as large and popular as “Star Wars.” Players immediately see the effects of the first game and the time that has passed since on the planet Kestis, not just from his snarky comebacks or Stormtrooper jeering or his much-improved fighting skills, but also down to the scars and scruff on his face. Monaghan’s performance is truly special here. Other returning characters share similar experiences: The characters we already know from the first game come more into their own, too. Greez (Daniel Roebuck, “The Munsters”) is now a passionate cantina owner, scarred by the traumatic experiences from “Fallen Order.” At the same time, however, there is a yearning for a return to adventure when he encounters his old ship, the Mantis. Nightsister Merrin (Tina Ivlev, “Bound to Vengeance”) has learned to adapt her grief over her fallen sisters from the first game into her own power. She is strong and independent, and the reasoning is clear. And newfound Jedi Master Cere Junda (Debra Wilson, “Over the Hedge”) has returned to the life of a Jedi she knew before, taking her new wisdom and her passion to save the Order in stride. All of these reintroduced characters hold the same warm place in my heart from the first game, and yet the changes they have experienced in the time since have made them all even better.

The story itself is nuanced and heart-wrenching, keeping me glued to my screen and eliciting both cackles and sobs (I scared a roommate when I yelled “no!” at a particularly sad moment). From epic battles with powerful former Jedi to riding through the desert on a Spamel, there is never a dull moment. Moving and fighting through the story as Cal Kestis provides more of an emotional attachment for the player, especially after seeing the tragic effects of the first game on its beloved characters. It takes advantage of the relationships built in “Fallen Order” through flashbacks and memories, while building upon those relationships and fostering new ones, immersing the player in a world presented as if they’ve been living in it their whole lives.

In a franchise like Star Wars and a setting like its galaxy far, far away, character design beyond our main players is crucial, and “Survivor” delivers. From a range of droids and alien creatures to humanoids just like Cal, there is never a dull moment in meeting new characters (my personal favorite is a neurotic frog-like character called Turgle (Richard Steven Horvitz, “Invader Zim”), who, after a confrontation with hulking Bedlam Raider boss Rayvis (D.C. Douglas, “Isle of the Dead”), is a bit too keen on owing Cal Kestis their life). Each of these unique characters are not one-and-done features in this game. As Cal navigates the planet Koboh and meets more and more NPCs, they return to old friend Greez’s cantina. BD-1’s scanner also allows for a deeper understanding of the galaxy’s creatures and features, bringing the player deeper into the experience of the game. Each character has their own story and personality, which all adds to the wonderful realism of the ‘Star Wars’ universe.

“Survivor” is a worthy sequel in its technical aspects as well. New features on top of the predecessor’s add to ease of gameplay and character development. While maintaining the skills learned in the first game like double jumps or using the Force to push or pull objects, Cal continues to develop new skills as a Jedi, including new lightsaber stances that take advantage of its double-bladed feature and add more variety to combat — as well as a better understanding of and relationship with the Force. Ever wanted to use a Jedi mind trick? Now you can, including deciding exactly what you say (should you tell this stormtrooper you are an authorized imperial officer, or that there’s a situation to be taken care of somewhere else on the ship). This type of confusion also aids in combat, with features that make combat more variable and interesting, while also allowing Cal to grow as a Jedi.

From the beginning of gameplay, “Survivor” is extremely adaptable and can fit the needs of every player. Those who love melee combat can set their gameplay to “Jedi Master,” while those who prefer the more cinematic and story-based experience can settle into “Story Mode,” with levels in between for a range of different combat experiences. I found myself switching between these difficulty levels for ease of experiencing the story versus when I wanted more of a challenge, which significantly aided my gameplay experience. And for those players who may not be as accustomed to open-world games as sweeping as that of “Survivor,” there are also optional visual cues that tell the player whether to push or pull with the Force or indicate something that Kestis’ droid BD-1 can scan, for example. I’m not sure what I would’ve done without these, as the open world of “Survivor” is often so dauntingly expansive that I found myself getting lost from time to time. These optional guiding features made the game feel personalized and just challenging enough to engage a sense of flow while playing.

Basic features from the first game have also been much improved. For example, Cal now automatically takes hold of climbable surfaces, making a central mechanic of the game much smoother as opposed to the original’s controller-inputted grab. I audibly sighed in relief when I discovered this much-needed improvement. And NPC walking speeds are adaptive to the player. It’s perfect.

The game also stands as a true piece of visual art: The graphics are beautifully detailed down to the reflection of a lightsaber on Cal’s face or moths fluttering around a fluorescent light on the porch of a building. Scenery is also gorgeous, and appropriately displayed by smart camera movements. Each new location is introduced through beautiful and expansive landscapes. Cinematically, “Survivor” could hold up to any Star Wars film. Player and NPC movements are smooth, camera movement is easy to manage and cutscenes are beautifully shot with seamless transitions out of and back into gameplay.

Detail isn’t just present in the graphics, though. In a story fraught with loss, grief and pain post-Order 66, it is important to include moments of levity. Whether it is BD-1 struggling to free another droid from restraints in the background of an otherwise dramatic cutscene or silly achievements like “Can You Pet Bogling” (yes, you can), details both inside and out of the game’s universe bring just enough joy to the drama of the game’s story.

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a feat of graphics, gameplay and storytelling worthy of any gamer, experienced or brand-new. It is an adaptable experience that makes it accessible to all and tailors the experience to each player, all while bringing to life a story that rivals any of the original films.

