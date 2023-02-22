Upon arriving at the University of Michigan in August 2022, I felt very lost. As a first-year college student, I struggled to get in the swing of things during my first semester. I incessantly typed “college tips” and “college life hacks” into my TikTok search bar in hopes that someone on the internet would have the answer to all of my problems, or at least some of them. To my surprise, someone did.

Eli Rallo, TikTok personality, soon-to-be published HarperCollins author and University of Michigan alum, curates relatable, comforting content about day-to-day struggles that most people face. She makes herself accessible to her followers through her online presence: Her typical “Asks, Advice + Anything Else” on her Instagram story, her podcast “Miss Congeniality” and her “Rules for” TikToks are just some of the things that make her feel all the more reachable and real. She gives off the best type of big sister energy. During a time when I was drowning in changes and felt very alone, Rallo’s niche storytime videos of her time at the University coupled with her “get ready with me”s were there to help me. Ever since then, whenever I’ve felt even the slightest bit down, I open TikTok, knowing that I can find one of Rallo’s videos with a set of reminders that serve as the best advice in my feed.

Rallo is a huge source of inspiration for me. Her perseverance and success encourage me to push forward and show face to animosity. I sometimes feel like I’m in constant conversation with her, even if only through my phone’s screen. Overtaken by my fangirl nature, I took the liberty of bringing that conversation to life and decided to interview Rallo about her “Rules for” very niche topics that I feel would appeal to many U-M students and to Rallo’s following at large. Together (that is, I asked a series of questions, and she provided very wise answers), we curated a unique set of “Rules for” through Zoom that include tips on navigating writing, college and overall life. A thrilling experience for me, I felt like I was meeting my long-lost big sister for the first time. I thus present Rallo’s “Rules for” all things college and the University.

Rallo’s Rule for U-M students

Given that Rallo graduated from the University, I obviously had to inquire: What would be your rule for your past U-M self? She detailed that the “competitive nature” of college can get overwhelming at times.

“Always be open to learning and keep yourself curious,” Rallo said. “We get so anxious, and we feel like we have to overcompensate and have something to prove, (which is) so overwhelming.” She emphasized that not letting ourselves get lost in a sea of competitiveness is crucial for getting through college. This is an indispensable piece of advice that college students should constantly remind themselves of.

Rallo’s Rule for overcoming writer’s block

Every writer, and every student for that matter, is most likely familiar with writer’s block. With all the writing we’re required to do in college, words become scarce at times, given that our study days plagued with hours of writing tend to feel endless. But do not fret, because Rallo has the perfect solution for this detestable challenge. She suggests reading as the solution to writer’s block.

“Find an author who continues to inspire you,” Rallo said. “I think for a lot of people who have (a literary brain), it helps to read somebody who you think does a really good job at what you want to do a really good job at.” Whenever you feel at a loss for words, just know that there’s an author out there whose words will reinvigorate inspiration within you.

Rallo’s Rule for aspiring writers

Becoming a published author has been my dream since I was 9 years old, so I wanted an up-and-coming author’s advice on how to achieve this seemingly unattainable dream of mine.

“(My rule is to) treat everything that you ever write like your biggest hero in the world is going to see it,” Rallo said. “I want you to treat (all your writing) like it’s going in The New York Times because you genuinely never know who’s going to see it.” Modern-day technology allows everyone to hide behind a screen, and when your writing is published online, literally anyone can access it. Make sure they can access pieces of writing that you’re proud of.

Rallo’s Rule for staying unbothered

Rallo holds herself to a sacred “who cares?” attitude.

“I always say (that) if you’re doing your best, working hard and being kind to yourself and others, and someone doesn’t like you, it’s a personality conflict (and) it has nothing to do with you,” Rallo said. “You shouldn’t want to change their opinion.” We waste so much time on appearances and caring too much about what other people think of us, especially in college. It’s so easy to lose sight of ourselves while pondering over what other people may be thinking about us. Losing ourselves to negativity is exactly what Rallo recommends we prevent.

Rallo’s Rule for morning and night routines in college

If you follow Rallo on TikTok, you know that she has a very long nightly routine. Nonetheless, she insists that the way to go for college students is to “keep it simple.”

“Pick three things, (three) for the morning and (three) for the night, that you would like to get done to create a sense of structure,” Rallo said. Managing our schedules in college can be really hectic, especially because even if you have the same classes, no one day looks exactly like the other, so establishing a routine can become difficult. Sticking to those three things every morning and night might help to add a semblance of routine to our hectic college lives.

Rallo’s Rule for navigating all things college

College can easily become restless without us even noticing. The frantic lifestyle that comes with days full of classes, extracurricular activities, hanging out with friends, putting ourselves out there and learning how to live on our own can become very overwhelming. To tackle this, Rallo recommends “staying present.”

“Not putting pressure on yourself to have things figured out or be perfect (is really important),” Rallo said. She emphasizes that comparing yourself to others will just hurt you. Comparison is never beneficial, and nobody has it as together as they make it seem. Live life day by day and be gentle with yourself.

Rallo’s Rule for The Daily

As she is a retired Daily columnist, I wanted to know what Rallo’s rule for The Daily was. Daily staff members spend hours writing and editing pieces, and it may sometimes feel overwhelming.

“My rule (for The Daily) would be that you need to have multiple beverages,” she said. “It’s always a late night whenever you’re (at the newsroom), and even if it’s not a late night or you’re not there, I feel like you still need beverages when you write.” You heard it here first, folks. As per Rallo, the writing and editing process always calls for “a kombucha, a milkshake or a Diet Coke.”

Rallo’s prerogative

Rallo is iconic in many ways. One of the many things that make her iconic is the classic phrase she includes in every one of her “Rules for” videos. Said phrase goes as follows:

“I don’t know what your prerogative is.”

Naturally, I wanted to know the answer to the question we’ve all been asking ourselves: what is Rallo’s prerogative?

“I literally use the word wrong, (but in my mind), my prerogative is being a slay and getting my way,” Rallo said. “I’m big on (the) law of attraction and just being positive and creating positive vibes and energy for yourself.” I think that is proof enough as to why so many viewers are drawn to Rallo’s energy. She genuinely doesn’t care about things that lie outside of her control and, above anything, she sticks up for herself. That’s a damn good prerogative if I’ve ever heard one.

