If you ask the average Harry Potter fan how to visit Hogwarts, they will likely tell you to purchase a ticket to a Universal Studios Theme Park, where you can stroll through Diagon Alley, explore a real-life replica of Hogwarts castle and have a drink at the Leaky Cauldron. There are a subset of fans, however, who would beg to differ. They would tell you that the most foolproof way to visit Hogwarts is not to go to Universal or to visit the London film studios, but instead to project your consciousness into a “desired reality” (DR) in which you are a real Hogwarts student, living your life in the Harry Potter universe.

Wait…what?

No, you did not read that incorrectly. These Harry Potter fans — otherwise known as “reality shifters” — have created a social media movement in which superfans believe they can “shift” their consciousness to the fictional world they wish to inhabit, and Hogwarts is only the beginning. Fans have shifted to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Stranger Things, Star Wars and more. The trend reached a fever pitch in 2020 when #Dracotok — a tag that now has over 28 billion views — was all over TikTok, filling up my and many others’ “For You” pages with elaborate thirst traps, “storytimes” and edits all centering around Draco Malfoy, even some involving his actor, Tom Felton. Draco remains a favorite among the fangirls, and the abundance of free time in 2020 gave fans plenty of time to be obsessed. Those who crushed on him too hard, however, decided the Harry Potter marathons and 500,000-word fanfictions just weren’t enough. They had to be with him for real.

But wait — how exactly does one “shift?” What arduous process must be undertaken in order to be in Draco Malfoy’s presence? Well, as someone who has involuntarily been on ShiftTok for almost three years, this is what I’ve gathered. First, you write a script outlining the details of your life in your DR. In the case of Harry Potter, this would include your house, year, classes and more. Next, you select a method from the array of choices supplied by ShiftTok — the raven method, the piano method, etc. Finally, you try it. This looks something like lying down in your bed, closing your eyes and entering a sort of meditative state in which you attempt to mentally transport yourself to your desired reality. According to ShiftTok creators, once someone has successfully shifted, they can spend as much time in their desired reality as they hope — a few days or a few months. Just don’t overdo it, or you’ll wake up in your current reality (CR) extremely drained. Shifting, they say, is exhausting.

If you’re wondering how in the world anyone could ever think this was real, you’re not alone. The whole thing sounds absolutely crazy. However, the idea of reality shifting did not come out of nowhere. The basis for shifting lies in metaphysics, a practice that further finds its roots in Hinduism. The concept states that our reality is one of many, and that the act of prayer or meditation can guide someone to a desired goal or aspiration by “shifting” your mindset to a reality in which that goal has already been achieved. If this sounds familiar, it may be because the concept has been largely appropriated into what we now know as manifestation. However, there are some crucial differences between metaphysical shifting and TikTok’s version, the biggest one being the belief that instead of just enacting small changes to your life through focused mediation, you can actually shift to a universe that is entirely fictional.

No matter how inconceivable projecting your consciousness into a fictional reality seems, it hasn’t stopped thousands upon thousands of people from trying it. There are dozens of TikTok creators whose content centers around shifting — creators with hundreds of thousands of followers returning day after day to hear shifting stories, get advice on how to successfully shift and connect with other shifters. In this way, the shifting community isn’t too different from other niche groups on social media — it’s a subset of people who share a common interest. You may even think that shifting is just another harmless (if very, very weird) form of escapism born from 2020’s mess of depression and anxiety. At a time when so many were facing intense isolation, anxiety and boredom, who wouldn’t want to visit Hogwarts? That’s what I thought at first, too. However, as the shifting community has grown and maintained its popularity for nearly three years, I’ve realized that the trend may not be as innocent as it seems. In fact, it may just be an indicator of a much greater problem: an inability to distinguish between fiction and reality.

This problem didn’t begin with shifting. Ever hear of those elaborate self-insert fanfictions that frequent Wattpad? They are a tale as old as time: Y/N meets Harry Styles in a coffee shop, they fall in love at first sight and live happily ever after. Twelve-year-old me was intimately familiar with these stories. I mean, who wouldn’t want to daydream about falling in love with Harry Styles? The difference is that, no matter how much time my middle school self spent on Wattpad (something I won’t willingly disclose), when the fanfiction ended, I closed my eyes in this reality and went to sleep. I never tried to convince myself that Harry Styles was, in fact, my boyfriend in some distant reality, or that I “knew him” on a deeper level. Shifters, however, fail to make this distinction. They are very much under the impression that the fictional characters they are shifting to — Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter, Steve Harrington etc. — are real people with whom they share real friendships and relationships.

This is where things get murky. Daydream all you want, but don’t create a reality that exists only in your imagination and cling to it as a source of happiness and comfort. The trend is especially concerning considering that many people shift because they are depressed, or grappling with serious issues that they wish to escape. Disconnecting from stress can be a helpful coping mechanism in the short term, but is not a long-term solution. It may even worsen your stress and mental health, a sentiment that many ex-shifters have shared on social media. They say that ShiftTok encouraged their delusions, and that it was only when they stepped away from it that they were able to reconnect to reality and feel better.

Yet — though shifting has been largely criticized and declared a myth — the die-hard shifters don’t appear to be going anywhere. Many have now veered away from shifting to fictional words and have created “Fame DRs,” in which they are famous actors and singers in relationships with real celebrities (one TikToker even claimed she was Blake Lively’s daughter in another reality), taking parasocial relationships to a new level of weirdness. Perhaps most perplexing is the people who claim that they are going to “permashift” to their DR, leaving this reality behind entirely. What happens to them in this reality, you may ask? According to the permashifters, their clone will take over, going about their daily CR activities while their subconscious lives in their DR … or something like that.

I don’t want to come off as judgmental or offensive. Our generation has a lot to worry about — a global pandemic, climate change, gun violence — so it’s understandable that so many people are enticed by the idea to leave it all behind for Hogwarts. But we have to be careful. Fantasizing is one thing; convincing ourselves that we can live our lives in another universe — a fictional universe — is another level of delusion, one that ShiftTok happily indulges in and encourages.

Obsess over your favorite books, movies and TV shows as much as you want (I know I do), but also recognize that the stories and characters within them are fictional. Telling yourself anything else is a lie, one that could have serious mental health implications.

Together, let’s get off ShiftTok, for good.

Daily Arts Writer Rebecca Smith can be reached at rebash@umich.edu.