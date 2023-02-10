Content Warning: Mention of suicide, transphobia, violence and sexual violence

Apparently, the matrix is real. At least, that’s what Logan Paul and Andrew Tate claim. The matrix’s impact on culture post-internet has never really disappeared, but within recent years it’s been coming back with a vengeance. So who are these two, and why are they now self-proclaimed victims of the matrix?

Let’s start with an introduction: Paul and Tate are both popular internet personalities with alarmingly-large followings considering the quality of their content. Paul’s post-Vine content mainly consisted of vlogs and fairly awful songs until it branched off into podcasts. Tate’s online presence was also focused on podcasting and his online pyramid scheme, Hustler’s University. So what does this content have to do with the matrix? An idea that they spread to their audience is the “red pill” ideology, which could be a whole lot of things depending on who you ask, but usually its purpose is to devalue modern feminism and promote radical right-wing politics. At first glance, that seems like a strange leap to make from a metaphor out of the dystopian science fiction flick, but we’ll get there, trust me.

When “The Matrix” debuted in theaters in 1999, it was a hit among critics and viewers alike. With its iconic and fantastic action scenes utilizing incredible cinematography, the movie became an iconic part of ’90s culture. As a result of its box office success, “The Matrix” resonated with a large audience. For those unfamiliar, the movie follows the hacker Thomas Anderson (going by the alias Neo) who discovers he exists within a simulation called the Matrix. After humans lost control of Artificial Intelligence, they attempted to block out the sun with a nuclear winter to kill off the machines. The machines adapted, however, and humans are plugged into the Matrix to pacify them for their use as batteries. He joins a group of rebels and escapes into the real world, joining them in fighting to free humans from the Matrix.

Co-director Lilly Wachowski has made it clear after the release of the “Matrix” trilogy that she encourages the movie to be viewed through the lens of the trans experience. She stated in an interview with Netflix: “I’m glad that it has gotten out that, you know, that was the original intention, but the world wasn’t quite ready yet … the corporate world wasn’t ready for it.” Even today, simply existing as trans is a struggle, so Wachowski’s statement rings true. Both Wachowski sisters ended up coming out as trans after the trilogy as well.

Some of “The Matrix’s” main themes are the relationship between the human mind and body, and power structures of society and free will. These could apply to the trans experience, but the most important theme is transformation and transition: the transitioning of Neo’s reality from the matrix to the real world and the red pill not only representing a choice, but also transforming Neo’s perception of the world.

Symbolism and subtext are a big part of “The Matrix” as a metaphor and part of what makes the analysis of the film that much more interesting. One of — if not the — most iconic symbols from the movie, the red pill, ended up being adopted by many right-leaning groups, including men’s rights activists, the Manosphere and conservative influencers. The red pill, when introduced in the movie, was offered as a choice for Neo: return to whatever he believed before stumbling upon the existence of the Matrix, or continue learning about the nature of the Matrix and his current existence in a simulation. When Morpheus offers him the choice, he tells him, “You take the blue pill — the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill — you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.” This pill was a metaphor for being fed falsehoods to obscure the truth. However, since the idea of awakening to the true nature of reality can be applied to a fairly broad amount of topics, the red pill has ended up becoming a personal symbol, wielded by so many different parties that it could mean anything.

These groups may all fall under the same category of the right-wing, but there is another thing they have in common — they are men who end up feeling “othered” by society. As public values and viewpoints of the United States shift with time, men who live in a place of privilege end up feeling victimized by criticism of these privileges. For these men — desperate for a community — they have a sort of false “awakening.” Many begin to think that the structures of current society are designed to put them down. Then, groups like the Manosphere or figures like political commentators swoop in to offer them the metaphorical red pill. It takes the form of masculine ideals that put men above women, treating women like objects to be claimed or challenges to be conquered with the Manosphere. For political commentators, it becomes efforts to fight against the “deep state,” with its insidious plans of white genocide, pedophilia and whatever else Neo-Nazis feel like projecting onto the rest of the world that day. Just like any form of radicalization, there is a process to this rabbit hole. It starts with feeling like an outsider, being offered the red pill and then diving head first into the communities that protect their mentality and their self-esteem.

The red pill serves as a tool to empower men who are at their lowest. It also serves as a defense. The blue pill — the red pill’s counterpart — serves as a metaphor for the masses who refuse to take off the blindfold, refuse to leave Plato’s Cave. Once again, the metaphor is open-ended enough to allow for these same red-pilled “rebels” to apply it to supporters of their opposition. It’s easy to fall into the same trap, however, to categorize all these people in the same way, to describe them as “the right-wing,” or similar terms. This line of thinking doesn’t give the situation the nuance it deserves. While they may have similar social-political views and be united in feeling alienated by the nebulously-defined “woke culture,” these are not one conglomerate of people. Rather, it’s various different communities, all having a feeling of being subdued by the matrix and fighting against their form of the system.

Both Paul and Tate have “taken the red pill,” informing their followers of the existence of the matrix and warning them to escape. But if the matrix targets the rebel, the underdog, the downtrodden, why would public figures with such large followings be victims of it? Well, the matrix is the big scary boogeyman of the consequences of their actions. For Tate, it’s because of his arrest in Romania for human trafficking and rape. For Paul, it’s because of his cryptocurrency scam failing — he and the customers lost money as a result. So do these two genuinely believe they are being attacked by the matrix, or are they just using it as a tool to draw audiences further into their specific view of the world? YouTube video essayist Big Joel, speaking on Paul’s usage of the matrix metaphor, proposes that the metaphor serves to both explain his success, which alienates him from society — causing the feeling of being “othered” marking the beginning of the red pill process — and explains the consequences of their actions as attacks from Agent Smith. While the matrix has always been a useful tool for reactionaries, Big Joel’s analysis shows that the matrix may be real to these influencers.

There has been another branch of the pills, named the black pill. If the blue pill represents blissful ignorance and the red pill is realizing the truth, the black pill would be acceptance that the matrix is inescapable. To be black-pilled essentially means that one believes self-improvement is impossible and that the truth of existence is a warped form of nihilism: nothing matters, so nothing is worth doing. It also relates to sexuality and the incel movement, claiming that attractiveness is so impactful that it is the main factor in deciding whether or not someone is romantically and sexually compatible. Subscribing to these beliefs, while being flat-out self-delusion, has led to people in the black pill community urging each other to commit suicide and even mass acts of violence. These are the pills at their worst, their most harmful, and serve as a warning for the rabbit hole one can go down when at their lowest point. Vulnerable and depressed, these men go from victims to dangerous, and the end result is tragedy for all parties involved.

But I think that part of the Matrix allegory still holds weight. Taking the blue pill and blindly following whatever ideology makes you feel good is a poor way to live. One of the biggest blessings in the age of the internet is the amount of knowledge and different perspectives at our fingertips. While it can lead to echo chambers and pipelines to dangerous ideologies that don’t have one’s best interests at heart, it also allows for nuanced discussion and a more layered understanding of what one chooses to believe and which values one thinks are most important. The blue pill is the antithesis of that. Ironically, a majority of people describing themselves as red-pilled or black-pilled are also blindly choosing to believe whatever fits their worldview, whether that’s one that gives them confidence to the point of narcissism or allows them to indulge in the toxic allure of self-hatred. They take their own, less socially acceptable version of the blue pill.

The ideas behind these pills have become so disfigured that they’ve lost any worth as a symbol. “The Matrix” as a film leaves a lot of opportunities to read between the lines. A film that was originally intended to be a metaphor tied to the trans experience of understanding one’s identity took that metaphor and transformed it into one for an identity of misogyny and hate. The black pill community even turned it into a weapon against trans people, in a perverted ironic twist. The hyperpolarization of the internet age has always been an issue newer generations have grappled with, but it hasn’t been entirely negative. Newer generations tend to be more progressive — but the hate never disappears, it just gets more concentrated. To Andrew Tate and Logan Paul: The red pill isn’t yours. It never was to begin with.

