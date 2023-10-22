If you’ve been paying attention to current events recently, it’s likely you’ve heard a thing or two about the Writer’s Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, both of which began over the summer and have been ongoing for the last several months. Recently, the WGA strike reached its close as negotiators came to an agreement, but the SAG-AFTRA strike is ongoing, with members of the guild remaining adamant that negotiations will continue until a fair deal is reached.

The strike is awe-inspiring in every way. There are few things as empowering as watching undervalued workers — in this case, creatives like myself and my fellow Daily Arts writers — fight for what they deserve, no matter the amount of backlash they receive from rich, out-of-touch CEOs. Over the past several months, strikers have amassed huge amounts of news coverage, increasing leverage not only for their own movement, but for other unions who have already stepped up to the picket line to fight for what they deserve. Their power has impressed even those who have watched it all unfold from behind a screen.

There have been several major side effects of the strike, most notably its massive effects on TV and movie production. Writing and filming for popular TV shows and anticipated movie releases has been heavily delayed as negotiations have continued. The screen is not the only place that has experienced such tangible side effects from the strike. In fact, the place where I have noticed the most change since the strikes began is not on the big screen, but in the composition of my social media feed — specifically what is missing from it.

If you’re also someone who spends far too much time online, you may understand what I’m getting at. Today, the backbone of show and movie promotion rests on social media campaigns. Promotion teams for new movies and TV series create accounts across all social media platforms, on which promotional pictures, teasers and trailers are strategically released to amass the largest fan response possible — a key strategy to raising viewership. The actors, directors and writers who work on that particular show or movie help this process along by using their large platforms to promote new content. As one post follows another, fan creators begin to post about this new content as well, echoing the sentiment of excitement expressed by the actors and writers. What results is a cascade of fan theories, edits and commentaries, all of which contribute to a sense of growing excitement for that show or movie’s upcoming release.

This is where social media has taken the largest hit. Due to the guidelines of the strike, actors who support the cause — as well as writers, before the WGA strike came to a close — have been prohibited from posting about the content that they are a part of in order to help maximize the strike’s effectiveness. Where fans would usually see behind-the-scenes photos, cast interviews and other exciting tidbits leading up to a show or movie’s release has instead been a gaping hole in the fabric of their social media feed. As movies and shows filmed prior to the strike have continued to be released, online promotion by writers, producers and actors has been at a standstill.

These are not the only social media users, however, whose content has been brought to a halt by the strike.

Over the summer — in response to a growing sense of confusion on social media about what was appropriate to post — SAG-AFTRA released content-creator-specific guidelines, in which they prohibited creators from promoting new material online until the strike was resolved. Unsurprisingly, guidelines of this nature resulted in a massive disruption to the workflow of creators whose content revolves around new media and pop culture. Many have been forced to turn down hefty paychecks, red carpet appearances and lucrative brand deals in order to show their support for the strike, resulting in a sizable loss in profit for creators who rely on brand deals and studio contracts to remain afloat.

Yet, regardless of how bleak the situation may sound, creators big and small have taken the disruption in stride. For them, a temporary social media blackout is a small price to pay for the much greater gains this strike will allow for, if it is successful. These creators see themselves not as voiceless social media users, but as honorary members of the guild who are working in tandem with striking actors and writers to expand the strike’s impact. As fellow creatives, they feel that their participation is equally important to that of the actor or writer, a conclusion that is not too far off from reality. In fact, I can confidently say that if it weren’t for the missing components of my social media feed, I would not have taken nearly as much notice of the strike’s impact and longevity. Its online news coverage would likely have slipped through the cracks entirely, missing not just me but an entire audience: young adults who rely on social media for information about current events.

I don’t think it will surprise anyone when I say that — besides a handful of miscellaneous news articles — social media has been my most fruitful source of information regarding the strike. This is largely attributed to the fact that content creators who would typically be producing show and movie-related content — Emily Uribe, Cinema Nation, 365 Binge and many others — have pivoted to educating their viewers about SAG-AFTRA, WGA and the importance of unionization. Their knowledge has trickled down, reaching far corners of apps like TikTok and Instagram and encouraging even smaller creators to take a step back from content creation in order to show their support for the strike. In this way, creators have become trailblazers in union education, using the platforms they’ve been gifted to spread awareness about an important issue to an audience that may have otherwise remained ignorant.

Current data speaks volumes about this phenomenon. According to a recent survey conducted by the Associated Press and The American Press Institute, over 70% of respondents aged 16-40 — namely, Millennials and Gen Zers — cite social media as their dominant source of news. The survey poked holes in the idea that young people are “disinterested” in current events, confirming that they are very much engaged, just through a different channel. Pertaining to the SAG-AFTRA strike, without social media and the impressive solidarity of its leading content creators, many users may have remained uneducated about when, how and why actors and writers were striking in the first place. Their voices have been crucial to the strike’s ongoing success and must be acknowledged as such.

I say this because, for better or for worse, content creators continue to deal with a negative reputation, not only from older generations for whom the purpose of social media remains a mystery but from young social media users who do not see content creation as a valuable career path. While some of this judgment is grounded — it can be quite frustrating to go on TikTok and see a creator complaining about their “vexing” five-hour workday after you’ve just spent hours studying or bussing tables or stocking shelves — there are also many falsehoods circulating about content creators that need to be upturned if we have any hope of understanding just how valuable their contribution to the writer’s and actor’s strike has been.

First and foremost is the falsehood that content creators do not contribute positively to the online sphere and society at large. This could not be further from the truth. Social media creators are — for lack of a better term — the online equivalent of news anchors. They act as narrators of the musings of the online world, interpreting trends in relation to current events and presenting their insights to their followers. They speak in a way their target audience can understand, delivering important news through a channel that kids and young adults actually enjoy engaging with. They bridge a generational divide that news television channels and newspapers — whose audience remains to this day largely older — have failed to fill time and time again. Creators have nestled themselves inside a previously untouched market that allows them to reach a younger demographic while still speaking on issues that are important to them and others.

Furthermore, the idea that content creators are lazy individuals who have taken the easy way out regarding their career path needs to be done away with. While it would be naive to pretend that all content creators put massive amounts of time and effort into every single one of their posts (anyone who has spent any time at all on social media knows this is not true), there is still a large portion of content scattered throughout different social media platforms that is well informed and well researched. The SAG-AFTRA strike is a perfect example of this: Striking creators did not simply film a quick informational video about the strike, press the post button and call it a day. They took the time and effort to explain in detail why influencers’ solidarity was so important to the effectiveness of the strike, and why users should get involved in any way they can. Through every pivotal update, creators like Binge 365 and Cinema Nation have taken the time to share important details with their followers, such as what movies are still filming, and when the strike may come to an end. Their dedication was tangible and deserves to be appreciated, not dismissed as “lazy” or unimportant.

This new role that social media plays in news coverage and communication for younger generations is not going away any time soon, making it even more crucial that we give the content creators who are leading the way the respect and recognition they deserve. The determination that these creators showed as they impressed upon their followers an unwavering support for the strike and what it stands for is crucial not only for actors and writers but for all creatives everywhere, especially those who may one day find themselves working in such an industry. To them, the message of the SAG-AFTRA strike is clear: Your work matters. Social media coverage from these influential creators has helped bring this critical information to the ears of people who need to hear it the most, myself included.

Who knows? It’s even possible that such far-reaching effects brought on by the social media coverage of the SAG-AFTRA strike could act as the final push for production companies and streaming services, pressuring them to finally give their actors and writers the respect and financial compensation they deserve. Social media remains the web that connects us all, and if its creators played even a small role in helping actors and writers get the recognition they deserve, then that’s something worth celebrating.

Daily Arts Writer Rebecca Smith can be reached at rebash@umich.edu.