Content warning: This piece contains spoilers for “Night in the Woods.”

“Night in the Woods” starts with Mae Borowski, freshly dropped out of college, with no clear plans for the future. “Night in the Woods” ends with Mae Borowski, still dropped out of college, still with no clear plans for the future. You could describe the game as a bildungsroman, a coming-of-age story where a young woman must deal with the confusing paradox of young adulthood, a time when you’re too young and inexperienced to know what you’re really doing but expected to land on your feet. Her small hometown of Possum Springs is clearly falling apart, and she’s the only one senseless enough to come back permanently after getting a glimpse of the outside world — a glimpse that most residents of the town will never get the chance to have. Mae is desperately searching for meaning in an uncaring universe, surrounded by people with dead-end jobs that don’t pay a living wage. “Night in the Woods” has a lot to say, and after riding the emotional roller coaster it took me on, I hear every word loud and clear.

Any analysis of “Night in the Woods” will tell you that the game has you move from right to left to symbolize Mae’s backward progress and avoidance of the future — which different from moving left to right like most games people are used to. The beginning of the game has you walking home from the train station right to left and every day after waking up, Mae walks from her house to downtown in the opposite direction. It seems like a small detail, but it’s relevant to one of the main conflicts of the game.

Mae expects to return to the same Possum Springs she left behind, but it’s two years later. Old stores have closed down. Her parents seem older, their stress of managing the family’s finances increasingly apparent. College funds don’t grow on trees after all, and the Borowskis sacrificed a lot for Mae’s chance at university. Most jarring is how her main group of friends has changed. Her hyperactive friend, Gregg, and his boyfriend, Angus, plan to move out of town without looking back. Her childhood friend, Bea, silently resents Mae for completely wasting the opportunity at higher education that she could never even dream of. Her friend Casey disappeared without a word, rumored to have hopped a train like he always claimed he would. Mae tries her best to return to the nostalgic past she clings to, but never succeeds.

The dialogue really drives home Mae’s status as a womanchild. She seems to have almost developed a complex; any time someone in town calls her a girl, she makes it a point to remind them that she’s 20. Her short stature, childlike appearance and immature style of speaking don’t exactly help either. The first couple of days of the game consist of Mae exploring the town and getting absolutely dunked on by everyone. She is dismissed by the teenagers for not having a car, which immediately makes her not worth talking to. Every time she’s asked by adults about not having a job, she doesn’t have a good response.

Sometimes, reading Mae’s childlike dialogue is charming. It makes her the heart of the town, giving her windows into lives that have been pushed to the wayside and disregarded. Sometimes, it’s incredibly grating. When Mae is shitfaced drunk and driving home with Bea after a party in the woods, you are given dialogue options for Mae to express herself in comedically uncharacteristic ways, like apologizing for her humiliating behavior at the party, each option framed in a composed and polite manner. However, no matter which option you choose, you get the absolutely hilarious outcome of Mae rambling like the town clown. It becomes less funny when she starts rambling and crying about Bea’s late mother, who died of cancer a few years prior. When Bea begrudgingly helps Mae to her bed, there’s no doubt about it: Mae is immature to a fault and it sucks, both for Mae who is constantly at odds with the adult world and for her loved ones who have to deal with the aftermath of her immaturity. The way the game frames Mae’s immaturity as neither explicitly good nor bad defies the expectation that Mae should change her ways to fit into the mold expected of her as an adult.

As a fellow 20-year-old grappling with feelings of ineptitude in my academic and personal life, I can somewhat sympathize with this immaturity and the desire to cling to the nostalgia of youth. Half-hearted messages to friends in an attempt to catch up and restore the faded bonds broken down over time hurt so much more when those memories are made fresh. It’s only made worse by the realization that we have both become entirely new people, people who are no longer compatible as friends. So many points in my life have been defined by one-sided goodbyes, by people drifting away, and I’m left asking myself: “What now?” The aimlessness of young adulthood is multiplied tenfold when I can’t even find a sense of familiarity to ground myself with. Moving from my childhood home to dorms, to an apartment, between classes and clubs trying to find something that sticks — it’s disorienting. The feeling that everyone seems to have their stuff together, a roadmap for what they want and how they’re going to get it, poisons every interaction I have with a small biting taste of envy. When the past is distant and the future gets cloudy enough, sometimes hopelessness can permeate my mental landscape without me noticing. But sometimes, I need that reminder that I have more opportunity and control over my future than I realize. That’s something that can’t be said for a lot of the residents of Possum Springs.

The portrayal of mental health in “Night in the Woods” is compelling and anything but subtle. As you proceed through the game, Mae is clearly struggling with something, and the clues as to what it may be are sprinkled throughout the game. You learn that she sees a therapist for anger management, who tasks her with keeping a journal throughout the game. This journal can be seen in the game’s menu, summarizing the different characters Mae meets and story events. The entries range from cutesy doodles of her wacky shenanigans to disturbing depictions of events that cause her distress. She’s incredibly impulsive and has issues with self-confidence. She has nightmares of giant, horrifying creatures, monsters that she can’t understand or properly explain.

This difficulty with communication is what makes the representation of Mae’s struggle so real. As I played through the game, I felt frustrated as I watched Mae continue to describe everything with her vocabulary limited to “weird”: weird dreams, a weird night, a weird autumn. And that’s completely intentional. Part of what makes mental illness so isolating is the struggle to communicate with those around you. Even trying to talk with friends and family who want to understand and help, sometimes without professional help you can’t untangle your thoughts and emotions in a way that makes sense to people who aren’t immersed in them every single day. Sometimes, the energy needed for dealing with these struggles or putting up a front is so exhausting that you don’t see the point. Mental health resources can often have the issue of using “one size fits all” solutions, like the journal Mae keeps, which you later discover is used by other patients of the same therapist. In a town as small as Possum Springs, resources are limited and most likely underfunded. It’s hinted, but never explicitly stated, that Mae has depression, anxiety and derealization disorder. However, her exact diagnosis isn’t the point. Watching her symptoms strain her relationships and learning about how they’ve sabotaged her in the past is what makes Mae’s struggle with mental illness feel authentic, and it hits hard. She isn’t the only one struggling with mental health either, as her friends all have their own troubles and trauma to sort through, which you learn about through Mae’s time spent with them. In the game’s epilogue, she finally agrees to talk with her family over dinner about dropping out of college because of her derealization symptoms worsening. It’s relieving, after watching her put it off the whole game. Even if she can’t fully process what she’s going through, watching Mae agree to take that first step gave me hope for her.

The game’s tagline — “At the end of everything, hold on to anything” — sums up its attitude. There is no clear resolution at the end of the story. Mae’s friends and the world around them are still different. Mae still cannot completely understand or communicate her mental state and she doesn’t have clear plans for her future. The main mystery of the game — surrounding disappearing persons and strange, almost supernatural events — has a somewhat underwhelming conclusion. Possum Springs is still a town with one foot in the grave.

However, Mae monologues near the end of the game, “I want it to hurt. When my friends leave, when I have to let go, when this entire town is wiped off the map, I want it to hurt. Bad. I want to lose. I want to get beaten up. I want to hold on until I’m thrown off and everything ends. And you know what? Until that happens, I want to hope again. And I want it to hurt … Because that means it meant something. It means I am something, at least … pretty amazing to be something, at least.” It’s a beautiful sentiment that resonated with me. Everything that makes this life worth living is temporary and fleeting, and the more it hurts when it’s gone, the more it means something was there in the first place. Damn it, I will live, laugh, love until I’m dead in the ground, so help me God. And I’ll cling to everyone and everything I can until my hands go numb. Dear reader, I hope you do too.

A lead creative on the game’s team, programmer/developer/composer Alec Holowka was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment, and because of his struggles with mental illness, he tragically took his own life. Though unrelated to the content of the article, it’s important to know that despite helping contribute to such a moving piece of art, he caused harm to people around him. Polygon covered the story in 2019. If you or someone you know needs help, don’t hesitate to seek it out.

Daily Arts Writer James Johnston can be reached at johnstjc@umich.edu.