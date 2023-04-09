Each time I finish a new book, TV show or movie, I have a little ritual.

I open my phone, go on TikTok, hurriedly type the name of my just-consumed media in the search bar and scroll through the multitude of fandom edits that have accumulated since its release. Then, I do the exact same thing on Instagram, YouTube and every other social media platform I can think of until my eyes are glazed over and my screen time has increased by at least two hours. If I’m being completely honest, I don’t remember the majority of the edits I watch, and most of them aren’t exactly cinematic masterpieces. But there are always a few hidden gems that leave me balled up in my bed on the verge of tears. In fact, thanks to the hours I’ve put in watching fandom edits, I now have a few favorite editing accounts; just like I know I can always go back to Netflix or HBO to rewatch a favorite show, I know I can always return to them for a tear-inducing rewatch of a favorite edit.

If you’re wondering what on earth I’m talking about, I’m going to ask that you pause reading this article, open up TikTok and type the name of your favorite show into the search bar, because you’re missing out. Big time. Fandom edits are intensely emotional video montages of your favorite shows and movies, mashed together with impressive transitions and perfect background music that make them even more exciting (and oftentimes emotionally triggering) to watch. Most focus on just a few select characters rather than an entire film or show, but still manage to grasp the audience’s attention through their careful selection of key scenes and impactful dialogue. Matched with a song that speaks perfectly to those characters and their journey, that 30-second TikTok edit can feel like a masterfully curated short film that is capable of mentally transporting you back to the moment when you first watched or read about those characters and all of the emotions that went with it. People even make them about their favorite actors and actresses.

They are their own unique form of art, capable of keeping fandoms alive and active long after a book, movie or show’s initial release. They induce nostalgia by forcing viewers to remember how they felt when they watched or read that particular thing for the first time, making their effects all the more powerful. Most importantly, they are a byproduct of all of the crazy emotional investment that makes being part of a fandom so magical and are truly the ultimate definition of what it means to be a fangirl. I mean, who else could create a 30-second clip that can make you smile? Or laugh? Or cry?

Yet, many do not see it that way. To them, fandom edits are just another silly, frivolous pastime reserved for shallow, obsessed fangirls that do not deserve a second thought, let alone praise of any kind. Outside of online fandoms, many do not even know what a fandom edit is, and those who do rarely show any respect. By the end of this article, I plan to have all of you convinced that fandom editing is much more than just a pastime for the chronically online. It’s an art form all on its own, one that deserves attention and respect.

I got the chance to speak with some of the people behind these editing accounts, and throughout my conversations with these individuals, I quickly learned that the 30-second clip that ends up on my For You page or Instagram feed takes a heck of a lot more time and thought than any of us imagine. For well-versed editors such as Reese Meyer — the face behind the popular YouTube channel “spellbooked” — it can take a healthy chunk of time to put together a video montage packed full with seamless transitions and perfect music. “It definitely depends on what type of edit it is,” she said. “But if it was to be a more creative, story-line kind of edit with transitions and fun music, it can take anywhere between 10-20 hours.”

Yeah … I gasped too. Not only that, but Meyers moves between programs such as Final Cut Pro and Adobe After Effects while making her edits — both complicated pieces of software that take time and dedication to learn to navigate — which only adds to the hours of work before an edit hits the internet. Meyers regularly posts on her YouTube channel and TikTok on top of being a full-time college student, so it’s easy to gauge just how much of a time commitment this truly is.

This sentiment rings true for other popular fandom editors as well. The owner of the popular Hunger Games TikTok account @mellarksgames is also a college student who dedicates hours of their week to making edits, and they also emphasize that it is not a light undertaking, even while using programs like Adobe After Effects and Topaz Video Enhance AI, which — once you’ve mastered them — can expedite the process greatly. “I mainly have to adjust what edits I make based on what my schedule allows that week,” they said, a time management tactic that I think many of the students reading this can understand. As someone who struggles on a daily basis to simply keep up with my school workload, I can only imagine the effect setting aside hours of my week to make fandom edits would have on my stress levels.

Yet, people like Meyers and @mellarksgames still do just that. They pour hours of their time into making these beautiful, tear-inducing edits that make thousands of die-hard fans like myself smile (and sometimes cry). Why? Well, according to them, making fandom edits is more than a way to become computer savvy. For Meyers specifically, it’s a path to the career of her dreams. The college sophomore is majoring in film production, a decision heavily motivated by the hours she spent editing in her formative years.

“Honestly, up until the end of middle school, I wanted to be a pharmacist,” she said with a laugh. “But as I started to make these edits and it became more like a job, I realized that you can do this professionally, to make money and even make movies.”

Not only that, but Meyers has declared an emphasis in editing within her major and has found that the skills she’s acquired from making fandom edits are extremely useful in entry-level editing courses. “Just coming into an Editing 1 class, I was able to know many things that others without a background in editing may not know,” she said, “like how to import clips, or render, or use transitions … There’s still so much to learn, but I’m happy to have this base level of knowledge so that I can build on it.”

Even for those who do not wish to pursue editing professionally, time spent making fandom edits can still serve a greater purpose. For @mellarksgames, the community aspect of online fandom and editing has motivated them to keep their account running, even when they feel unmotivated or upset about their work. “Sometimes people will just direct message me to tell me that they are fans of my work, and it makes my day every time,” they said. Not only that, but @mellarksgames has forged many long-lasting friendships through the online editing community. They say that editing group chats have allowed them to stay in touch over vast distances and that they’ve even met one of their best friends because of their editing account.

“Another account reached out to me a few months after I first started editing and we became close really quickly,” they said. “We found out we have so much in common outside of just editing, and now they’re one of my closest friends. It’s nice to have someone to share my hobby with, but our friendship has also developed past just being mutual followers.”

I don’t know about you, but I think that’s pretty freaking beautiful. It shouldn’t be news to anyone that fandoms foster an incredible sense of community (this has been proven to be true time and time again), but in a society that still manages to ridicule the very things fangirls love, it’s crucial that we talk about just how far-reaching these communities can be — especially because for some, having a fandom editing account can be a source of embarrassment. Even for people like Meyers and @mellarksgames, who have found great success with editing, it’s taken time and patience to get to the point where they feel comfortable talking about their editing accounts with other people who may not understand what fandom editing is, and it certainly isn’t something they readily volunteer about themselves on a day-to-day basis. No one should be embarrassed to do something they love and share that with others, especially if it is serving as a healthy creative outlet in the way that fandom editing does for Meyers, @mellarksgames and many, many others. In fact, being able to put together a 30-second clip that can make us feel sad, happy, nostalgic and more all at once should be something to be very proud of.

To all the social media editing accounts that raised me as a child, thanks for all the laughs, tears, smiles and for giving me a place to channel my aggressive fangirl energy. Thank you for putting your blood, sweat and tears into those edits. I see all your hard work and talent, and hopefully, other people will start to see it too.

Daily Arts Writer Rebecca Smith can be reached at rebash@umich.edu.