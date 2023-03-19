When an online essayist disappears for months and then puts out a video longer than anything they’ve ever released, it’s a guaranteed good time — relevant examples include CJ the X’s “Bo Burnham vs. Jeff Bezos,” Jenny Nicholsons’ “THE Vampire Diaries Video” and Defunctland’s “Disney’s FastPass: A Complicated History.” Eddy Burback has been dissecting media and modern culture for several years, though recent uploads have been on a steady crescendo of self-challenge: seeing “Morbius” five days in a row, eating at every Rainforest Cafe in the United States and bowling two perfect games in “Wii Sports.” “The Deceptive World of Ghost Kitchens” stands as another self-challenge — to raise his work to a completely new level in commitment and concept.

To clarify, ghost kitchens aren’t Casper’s newest business, but rather restaurants that operate without permanent physical locations in rented kitchen spaces. With this practice, however, comes shady dealings, unsafe implications and potential culinary catastrophes that Burback wants to exorcise or at least illuminate: spending hundreds of dollars to taste-test identical items from “different” businesses, figuratively and literally exposing the greasy underbelly of the Beast Burger and spending thousands of dollars on focus groups to test the populace’s palates against these poltergeist pop-ups. I could go on, but I don’t want to spoil good ol’ Eddy’s secret recipes for suspense. It’s an in-depth documentary edited to perfection and perfectly honest — for the most part. So please, order up that meal you’ll likely eat alongside watching this and get ready to sink your teeth into the truth.

Digital Culture Beat Editor Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu.