Whether you’re into YouTubers from the golden era or a new TikToker who’s pushing the boundaries of creativity and expression, the internet has something for everyone — no matter how small. The Digital Culture writers want to take a moment to reach out and shine even our small spotlight on the people who have created each juicy piece of underrated internet-ainment we have consumed. We hope that we can pay forward just a bit of the goodness they gave to us.

Abby Goss is a freelance animator and illustrator who graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in 2019. Known by the online username “memedokies,” Goss’ artwork is adorable and filled with whimsy — artistic subjects frequently include cute dogs and funny creatures, and their work has been featured in Snail House’s GURUGURU music video. As of recently, Goss has been designing and making plushies live on YouTube with help from live chatters.

The following interview has been edited for clarity.

The Michigan Daily: What (if you can remember) kickstarted your interest in art? Were there particular shows, movies, or artists that made you want to draw and animate?

Abby Goss: I was always doing some sort of craft as a kid and constantly drawing — I remember copying art from “Tokyo Mew Mew,” Sonic, Neopets and (Studio) Ghibli’s “The Cat Returns” to name a few. When I was 11, I discovered digital drawing tablets, joined DeviantArt and started drawing pretty much nothing but Warrior Cats fanart. I also got more into animating through Flipnote Studio on the DSi and ended up taking animated icon commissions of exclusively cats and foxes and stuff. I had limited internet at the time, so I couldn’t access YouTube very much, but I loved “Warriors” AMVs (animated music videos). Some shows that inspired me then (and now) are “Adventure Time,” “Over the Garden Wall,” “Bee and Puppycat,” SmallBü’s “Baman Piderman,” anime from Kyoto Animation, “Puella Magi Madoka Magica” and Masaaki Yuasa’s work — specifically “Kaiba” and “Crayon Shin-chan.”

TMD: Your style is so distinct and fun — what has inspired your art style’s development over the years?

AG: Things I loved from my childhood have an intense hold on my current tastes. You can probably see the influences of Sanrio, Tamagotchi, Animal Crossing and Pokémon; I have an obsession with silly weird creatures. I’m also a big fan of the Japanese home goods brand Swimmer — their little mascots and products are so goofy and cute. I really like simple, loose, messy styles. And something about simplifying forms into their most basic shapes while still being appealing and recognizable is so cool!

TMD: I’ve noticed a lot of younger artists online concerned with “finding an art style.” What advice do you have for beginner artists in developing style?

AG: I think keeping track of what you like is the most important part of a creative process; you have to put ingredients you like into your brain to make something you like. I keep a big document (Google Slides) to drop anything I find cool or inspiring, even if it’s not relevant to my own style. I try to do studies of them, too, to see what I can learn from that artist’s process. From there, you can add what you like to your own mixture of styles and personal choices. It makes sense that your style grows and changes with you over the years, so I’d say don’t worry too much about finding a strict, consistent style. Everyone has a different perspective and process of creating, and that uniqueness will come through no matter what!

TMD: As an artist with a larger following online, do you ever find it difficult to balance making personal art and art for your audience/clients? In other words, would you create different things if you didn’t have the same online attention you do now?

AG: I’m really lucky that I already love everything that I do now! Art is what I’d do in my free time anyway, so basically everything I do is fun. Even for freelance work, I enjoy the process of animating itself, so I have fun, even if it’s not in my personal style. Oftentimes, I’ll get an itch to try out a certain technique or type of art, so I try to work it into a project I’m already planning. That way I can grow creatively, while still working toward my income goal for that week/month. Since I rely on my art to pay bills, I do have to follow schedules and meet quotas. I do try to skew projects so that they’ll be appealing to a wider audience or have some level of interaction or customization. I’m not too good at socializing in person, so I really like interacting through my art, instead. I make sure that I make things that I like, first and foremost. The process of creating is its own reward, so it doesn’t bring me down too much if it doesn’t perform well online. Of course it’s super encouraging to know other people enjoy your art, but I try to not let myself get caught up in a numbers game trying to gain views or attention, I think that’s when things can get unhealthy. I’m really grateful that people are willing to support me doing what I already love.

TMD: What advice do you have for artists starting out freelancing?

AG: Make sure your portfolio is full of stuff you like to do: Art turns out the best when you’re having fun with it, and you want to get hired to do more of what you love. Plan out your process, know each step, about how long it takes and how much you need to be paid for it. I still struggle with deciding proper pricing, but try to have a number in mind that’s fair to yourself when going in to negotiate. Make things simple for you and your client and put together a terms and conditions sheet for your services detailing how and when you’ll be paid, your limitations, permissions for use in portfolio, et cetera. Get all agreements in writing. Ask your client to tell you what they expect from you/what the final product will be before confirming or being paid. Know and agree to a schedule, and stick to deadlines. If you can’t, let them know as soon as possible. Ask clarifying questions, no matter how small.

TMD: What’s your dream art or animation project?

AG: I would love to do animations for a video game of some sort! Maybe like animated character sprites or a point-and-click adventure game. I’m a huge fan of Rhythm Heaven and WarioWare, so a silly rhythm game would be so cool too … animation synced to music is one of my favorite things to do. I’d also love to design characters for a kid’s show, toys or products; I love designing with a cute cohesive theme. And it’s slow-going, but sharing the complete story of Fork and Knife as a comic or animation is something I’ve had in the works for years now. I hope to get that rolling along faster soon.

TMD: Finally: What’s your favorite piece or project you’ve worked on?

AG: Snail’s House GURUGURU music video was so fun! Being in charge of pretty much every aspect of the process was equal parts daunting and educational. It was so cool to create characters and narrative as a fully-realized animated short. I also loved working on Kasey Williams’ upcoming “The Good Boy Report” shorts through Cartoon Network’s shorts; drawing silly dogs is my favorite thing ever!

