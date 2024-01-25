Whether you’re into YouTubers from the golden era or a new TikToker who’s pushing the boundaries of creativity and expression, the internet has something for everyone — no matter how small. The Digital Culture writers want to take a moment to reach out and shine even our small spotlight on the people who have created each juicy piece of underrated internet ailment we have consumed. We hope that we can pay forward just a bit of the goodness they gave to us.

At an online intersection of art criticism, comedy and a breakneck editing pace lies the criminally-underappreciated YouTube channel of CassidyHunt. In just three years on the platform, Cassidy has created such eye-catching and attention-captivating works — far above the usual standard of the video essay format — that one could find themselves regularly agreeing with the many comments left by those that do happen their way across his channel touting it as an underrated gem, a diamond in the YouTube rough. In fact, he’s why we started this series — so please enjoy his thoughts on his YouTube niche and take the time to do the same for his work.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Michigan Daily: To start off, can you give us a profile of yourself? Give people as much information as you want to give out.

CassidyHunt: I make videos online, high-editing sort of stuff — a range of different topics, tends to be more video game stuff. Recently, it has been “video essay”-y stuff, critiques.

TMD: Editing is something I wanted to talk to you about specifically — your very unique editing style. Could you share your influences or inspiration?

C: The groundwork is the green screen, right? Which is a Jakey thing — NakeyJakey. I found that I was editing for a long time without the green screen and without a camera: It was just me talking into a mic and then just editing that straight. But I found that so many times I just didn’t know what footage to put on screen. I would just waste days and days being like, “What do I put on screen?” I was like, I should just put my face on camera because that’s what most people do. It was just me with the background with a bunch of junk though, and it just looked terrible. I don’t have enough money to make a nice set. I was like, “Oh, shit! I guess maybe a green screen would look better.”

TMD: You started in the shed, right?

C: Yeah, I am still there, actually, funnily enough, I’ve just hidden it behind the green screen.

TMD: There’s a YouTube culture of the “Face Reveal.” Did you have any issues about sharing yourself publicly on camera?

C: I never really did, because no one watched. So it was never that big of an issue. Luckily, I didn’t gain any traction — not that I’ve gained much now — but it was never any pressure on it.

TMD: “The day Pokémon died” — the “Black and White” video. That was your first taste of virality; what were the emotions going through your head?

C: Well, yeah, it was really, really strange. My biggest thoughts around it is that more people have seen me online than people who live in my hometown. Like, that is just absolutely absurd and mental. People with millions and millions and millions of (subscribers) say this: They always talk about how they just can’t wrap their heads around it. It’s just true. It’s so weird.

I sort of had a little bit of a controversial topic. Of course, when it first started really taking off, it was a lot of die-hard people searching for it on YouTube. That was how the video was getting to people. So they were people who were very, very passionate about it. At the start, it had a 50-50 to 60-40 like-dislike ratio, and I think I actually ended up taking it down for a while because I was like, “Well, no one likes this,” mainly because it had even more of a clickbait-y title. So I had to change it around a little bit.

TMD: Going off that, how do you select your video ideas? Are you just doing what interests you? Are you taking into account what would be controversial — what would get you views?

C: It changes quite a fair bit. I’ve got documents on my computer with potential ideas that I probably will never finish. But in that process of picking from these random ideas, and then going with something that’s actually gonna end up being something is a combination — not necessarily of what’s controversial because after doing this enough, it’s just not fun. It’s not fun to have something you toil over for hours and hours just to end up with a bunch of angry fucking paragraphs (of feedback). But a lot of the time it’s like, “Is it something that people care about?” Sometimes that’s kind of hard to judge: Just because it’s something someone might care about doesn’t mean it’s necessarily gonna do well ’cause you’ve got saturation. For example, I did a really massive video — the “Skyrim” mods video — and that’s something a lot of people care about, but it didn’t do very well because I think there’s just so much saturation of that stuff.

TMD: Would you consider yourself an art critic? And if you would, what is your defining philosophy towards criticism and making these analyses?

C: Yeah, I wouldn’t define myself by that because I don’t have any credentials for it — I don’t have a major or anything in it. But you know, I do like talking about it. If I had a philosophy for it, it’s usually like: How strong is the framework (the creators are) going with, what are the core ideas and how strongly are the (creators) committing and implementing those ideas?

TMD: We’ve talked mostly about video games but I have noted that your first essay was analyzing “White Ferrari” by Frank Ocean. Do you have anything else in the pipeline for branching out to different types of media?

C: I mean, it’s sort of crazy, because the only reason I went to the video game stuff is because that music essay got really heavily copyright-claimed. I had to cut a big 30-second chunk out of the video. I got scared. And then I went on to that video game stuff. But in saying that, video game stuff — I don’t feel like it’s very unique. I don’t feel very unique. There are a million other fish in the sea, one in a million other straight white dudes doing the exact same thing. There are so many people doing it now; there’s just this whole ecosystem around it, people reacting to each other’s opinions.

So I personally would love to find something that I feel is a bit more unique and a bit more my own. But I have no idea what that is and I’ve been saying that literally since I first even started making things.

TMD: Are there any other times you were wronged by the copyright system?

C: The only bad things I’ve had is that one time and then another: the “Pokémon Diamond and Pearl” video. Toward the end, I used a song from MGMT. That got really badly claimed. So any money I would have made off that was completely gone, but apart from that, in general terms, is like a lot of the complaints other people have with YouTube, I also really have.

I think it’s just such a strange place and what it wants from you is so confusing. Being smaller, I think there’s something where you kinda have to get noticed by YouTube before they start making problems out of you. Even like the monetizing and stuff, they sort of have to find that there’s a problem first, and then they go, “OK, let’s look for more problems.” Like, recently, with RTGame, they’re like another channel that had like half their catalog just like, wiped out. Really, really, really quickly.

The Yard is a podcast with Ludwig Ahgren, who’s a massive guy. He had an interview with the CEO where he said like, “My girlfriend’s podcast gets demonetized all the time, even though my podcast is the same sort of thing.” Days later, his podcast just gets massively hit by everything.

TMD: Let’s say in two years you’ve reached “big channel” status. Do you think that there are things that you will miss or you’ll know will go away once you stop being a smaller YouTuber?

C: I would never want to rely on it financially, and I think that is something that being a big creator would really suck for — having to game this system where at any moment you could just get missile locked. I don’t think I could even handle the stress of trying to do that and also having to upload more and more for more people that have more people wanting more.

But again, you know that you get lots of love from it.

TMD: Do you view this channel as more of a passion project, then?

C: Yeah, for sure. It seems to become more and more of a passion project because the videos seem to get more and more weirdly outlandish, like the one I’m working on now is just absolutely ridiculous.

That’s sort of something with a big channel that you can’t do as much because there are these expectations of what you should have. In order to succeed, you have to be more formulaic, and it has to be more bricked-in so it’s more widely appealing.

But with me? I don’t give a shit, I’m just gonna do whatever.

TMD: So if you’d categorize this channel as a passion project, what would be a definitive list of what media makes you the most passionate?

C: One of my biggest inspirations is always other creators, especially other YouTubers. At the moment I’ve just been rewatching someone, and it’s someone you also did an article on, Super Eyepatch Wolf — which was just absolutely incredible. So I’ve just gone back, and I’ve done a re-binge of all these videos again. It just makes you wanna keep going. There are large chunks between like phases where it’s like: Now, I’m writing; now, I’m editing; now, I’m doing motion graphics. And then we end with the thumbnail, and then I go back to the writing.

You know it’s a big cycle, so now I’m really excited to start writing another video because of binging his stuff. I’ll watch someone else, and then I’ll get inspired about editing again, and then it’s this beautiful cycle. I have a big YouTube playlist, just full of videos. I’m looking at it now: JaidenAnimations, videogamedunkey, jschlattLIVE, ContraPoints, Internet Historian.

YouTube tends to do a lot of Ouroborus on itself, or a lot of YouTube is copying other YouTubers. And there’s nothing wrong with that — but a lot of the content I really like is stuff that’s very fresh and very new and doesn’t feel like I’ve seen it a million other times.

TMD: What other forms of media give you inspiration, even if you’re not able to make videos about them at the moment?

C: I really like concept albums where there’s that philosophy of trying to wrap everything around an idea, like the video games I analyze wrapping everything around central themes and ideas. Obviously, Frank Ocean’s Blonde is incredible. That’s the kind of stuff that inspires me. And that inspired my philosophy of video-making where, again, it’s all wrapped around one kind of thing and trying to really make it very meaningful. Like, obviously, music can move you in such a way. With YouTube videos, you’re not quite gonna feel quite the same as a really, really powerful ballad or something. But I’m still trying to get that feeling across on YouTube too.

TMD: Your “Being Gen Z Sucks” and “Pokémon Unite” MOBA China video touch on some pertinent political topics. How do you approach talking about current issues, and factoring that into your comedic stance? Or in internet terms: Would you consider yourself “based?”

C: Based! Yeah, I mean, I’m from Australia. We’re very left-leaning, you know. Obviously, it could be a lot more. We could be helping a lot more people, especially a lot of minorities who have really suffered in Australia.

I just talk about shit that I think is funny, and I think a lot of comedy is very absurd. That whole Gen Z video is just pointing out the absurdity of everything nowadays. Absurd like some insane person on Twitter.

Politics can definitely inspire some things. I’ve had a script in the works since playing “Elden Ring” that probably would never get out there. It’s skirting that line of this potentially too much controversy there for me to wanna deal with it. It’s a working project — the title is “Making meaning of Elden Ring’s inceldom.” It isn’t saying that Elden Ring is only for incels, but there are just a lot of really interesting things, like nihilism and the weird sexualization of the maidens. That definitely comes from my politics.

TMD: You have mentioned a couple of times in your videos having to deal with health issues. Could you speak to what it’s like managing those kinds of issues with both YouTube and a full-time job?

C: It just cuts down the amount of available time you do have. You can just be so drained, and so exhausted. Maybe self-esteem or perfectionism getting in the way, and it’s like, “Shit, fuck. What do I do?” It just makes everything a little bit harder. If it’s not something you’re trying to make money off, I think not. Setting deadlines helps a lot. In this video, I got really, really burnt out again, as I do for most of these really long videos. Just taking a week or two off to just forget about it is good, and then come back to it. The health issues force you to have breaks, which is a good thing, ’cause YouTube is very, very hostile. To pump out as many videos as you can every single day, but at the same time, it still has to have insane graphics and editing — you just can’t not take a break. Settle down, you know.

TMD: For some levity before the final questions: Can I ask what the castle is in the background?

C: That is a Lego castle. I got it when I was really young, but it was thrown into this big box — this big tub, smashed, destroyed, and so a little project for me was like, “This thing costs like $200, and it is now in pieces in this tub. I need to fix it.” There’s also a little pirate ship as well.

TMD: Final question: What would you assert as the biggest takeaway from your body of work?

C: A common theme in a lot of the video game stuff is expression. I think the reason I keep coming back to that is that I struggle with identity. I think the big takeaway from the channel could be a search for identity. The videos have changed so much, and they continue to change if you’re looking at the body of work as a whole. That channel’s been there for at least two-and-a-half years. I was a pretty young dude when I first did it. I’m still pretty young, but I’m pleased two-and-a-half years later, and I’m still struggling with identity and finding it.

TMD: Another version of that final question (perhaps broadcasting of identity): If you had a soapbox right now you could use to speak to the world, what would you want to say?

C: All those lefty values: Pay workers, get rid of those tax havens — all that stuff. Be based, for crying out loud, God!



Daily Arts Writer Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu.