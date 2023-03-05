Earmuffs. Belts. Moon Boots. Ripped tights (on one leg, on both arms). And we can’t forget the fur.

Mix these up and we get the freshly risen star of 2023: Aliyah Bah of @aliyahsinterlude1 fame. And by fame, I do mean it: With 2.5 million followers and 177.6 million likes on TikTok, Bah’s influence is far-reaching. I first found out about her style not by name but by memorable serve — TikTok after TikTok commenting on her polarizing pairing of a bikini with winter boots when vacationing in Jamaica was more than a blip on my radar, but it soon left my scope completely.

In a serendipitous turn of events, it was on New Year’s Eve that the TikTok algorithm placed one of her more recent videos on my For You page. In the video, Bah wore boots and a bikini, both covered in plush charms (like a modern take on the plush pants worn by Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers), and excitedly told her detractors to prepare to be “sick of her in 2023”: the self-declared “Year of Aliyahcore.” That was the first time I heard the name Aliyah and, as her timely prognostication indicated, it would be the first of many.

Aliyah and co(re) popped up on my feed often after that. The “-core” suffix is the online way of denoting an object as having a similar vibe or differentia to others. “Cottagecore” is picnic-y, foliage-heavy and rural, like stepping off a page from “Anne of Green Gables,” while “dreamcore” centers on surreal, fuzzy imagery that often wanders into nightmarish territory. As a rule of thumb, anything you would put on a word cloud for the word preceding “core” is fair game. But, with Bah’s first name being that prefix, how can “core” be extrapolated from the spirit of a person?

Thankfully, the Aliyahcore portmanteau would not remain a mystery for long — on Jan. 6 this year, she published a now-pinned video explaining her vision. Bah has implied her style has roots in Y2K and alternative fashion through the self descriptions of “It girl” and “Alt. Girl” present in the Aliyahcore promotional poster. The former style takes its name from the digital scare at the turn of the century — the panic that computers would be unable to comprehend the year ’00 coming after ’99 — but really only refers to the fashion of the ensuing decade. Alternative fashion, on the other hand, is a broader term, vaguely alluding to edgy stylistic nonconformity based on the indie-ification of fashion. With 15 and 39 billion views respectively, these trends have garnered popularity on TikTok, yet due to their unconventional origins, can often be hard to shop for. This is why Bah’s spin on fashion surprised me: there was an unexpected punkness in her argument for accessibility. While the use of cut fishnets as grungy sleeves is nothing new, she said her “infamous garter,” with its supposed renown indicating exclusivity, could be made with “any cut-up piece of fabric, just (tied) around your leg,” which reminded me of the crafty origins of the punk scene.

A repeated theme throughout the brief video is the feeling of inclusivity. She starts the video by saying styling Aliyahcore is “really not that hard” which is why she wants to share it with us. The video ends by saying the style has “little to do with what you’re wearing but how you accessorize it.” Although her fashion remains consistent throughout, she will frequently comment praises on fans’ outfits that tag her and her style regardless of how close they come to her vision. Going through the hashtag on TikTok, I find recreations borrowing her style directly, warmer takes that use her as reference and masculine adaptations that subvert the hyperfeminine aspects of her character. Regardless of its content, it is almost certain that when a video tagging her account appears on my feed, the first comment I will see below it is from Bah. While this could be construed as a continued attempt to solidify her brand, her insistence on maintaining its inclusivity and infectious positivity makes Aliyahcore a label I like to follow.

Unlike other fashion influencers, who I can often only talk about after a lengthy description of their style followed by a failed Google search of “cockroach outfit tiktok bug blazer help” and subsequent dropping of the conversation, Bah’s name is always on my mind. From the constant watermark blazing “#aliyahcore” in her TikToks to the verbal repetition of the term, she continues to ensure her personal style’s relevance and therefore her own.

Bah’s online persona has become a digital lookbook. When I wear pink earmuffs and a white tennis skirt, I conflate the choice with her being instead of her style. I embody a person’s vision instead of a cultural trend every time I step out wearing pumps with a cute crop top. I become more jovial, unexpectedly bubbly and keep cycling through stock poses on her instagram carrousels instead of my usual ideal animations with renewed confidence directly taken from her person. Consequently, when I struggle with a 10-minute walk due to an outfit’s impracticality, I chastise my own weakness; because Bah conquers the improbable (weather) in campy attire, I know that through Aliyahcore, all things are possible.

This entanglement of personhood and brand creates a slight mirage; it’s no longer the influencer’s style, but the influencer herself that becomes a style. Her videos seem to be shot while she’s out and about: at the supermarket, by a wall of graffiti or at the arcade. However, these places are not coded as set pieces but as slices of her life — she’s repeatedly mentioned how she doesn’t need an occasion and whatever she wears is “everyday attire.” Because of this, Bah is often criticized for wearing impractical airy attire while filming in winter. However, in the comments of a video, she responded “i dnt be outside for tht long tbh,” indicating it is a nonissue despite her saying her outfits are day-to-day wear. Although I assumed she also dressed in casual clothes, her persona implies that Aliyahcore exists at all times — and through online preservation, she can in fact exist “today, tomorrow, and the day after that.” However, hearing her digital self actually confirm my belief that Aliyahcore is in a way a performance, going against her paramount tenant of permanence, somehow shocked me. The shock didn’t come from the ‘reveal,’ but the dissonance: after firmly insisting it is the other way around, the lifestyle was revealed as dress-up.

This is not a criticism of her person or her brand, but a commentary on the effects of publicizing a person as a product. Although I always understood that the pictures were posed, lines prepared and videos produced, the minor incongruence that confirmed the distinct person behind the screen reminded me of the situation at hand. Bah is a model, yes but she is not also her clothes — even if she charges them with her own emotional tone and pathos. However, Aliyahcore is all of that: It is the artificially living, breathing embodiment of a style, born from Bah’s content and gaining symbiotic sentience when those influenced recreate it.

Aliyahcore is not only the essence of a look but the essence of a person through performance and presentation. It posits that on the internet, as in the rest of this increasingly postmodern life: One dresses, therefore they are. And, from yesterday to the rest of 2023 and beyond, Aliyah Bah has certainly made sure that she is.

