Earlier this year, Nintendo tragically announced that the 3DS eShop would be shut down permanently on March 27. The eShop, which allowed users to purchase 3DS exclusive games online and download them directly to their device, held a tender place in the hearts of many users, myself included. I remember being a kid, anxiously awaiting new games arriving at midnight on their release dates, ready to hit download at top speed. As long as the eShop was around, the 3DS console was thriving. With the announcement of its shutdown, however, I almost feel as though it is forcing the end of the 3DS as a whole — now, the only way people will be able to buy games for the console is via old cartridges you might find at a Target or GameStop. This also means that any games that weren’t released physically or ported to other consoles will disappear along with the eShop. I love my 3DS, and I don’t want to have to let her go.

These worries started to feel all too familiar to me as I scrolled through the eShop making last-minute purchases; many years ago, I had to have this same self-talk about Nintendo’s previous handheld console, the DSi. Similar to the 3DS, it also had a pre-installed online store (creatively titled the DSi Shop) that was shut down in 2017. When these online shops shut down, it feels as though all hope of new content is lost. That I’ll have to buy a new console soon if I want to enjoy more games. I remembered when Nintendo started focusing more on 3DS games, leaving the DSi behind and thus propelling me to buy a 3DS of my own. These moments of forced nostalgia propelled me to take out my old DSi, reminiscing about all of the games that made me who I am today.

Once I opened up my childhood prized possession, I was immediately greeted by its lower screen, which was obfuscated by pencil-made scratch marks. I remembered how my foolishly ambitious nine-year-old self would lose my styluses often, switching to a real pencil without thinking about the damage it would cause. When I hit the power button, the screens lit up and displayed pictures from my camera roll — all of which were selfies with drawings all over them that I’d created with passion. I smiled fondly at my younger self, ready to explore the games she once loved. Rather than direct me to a game, though, the screen hovered over an icon containing an orange, 8-bit frog — this was none other than Flipnote Studio. My heart rejoiced as I instantly tapped the icon, hearing the title screen’s familiar jingle and pixelated croak.

To some of you, this memory may not be as vivid — you may even be asking yourself, what is Flipnote? The app came pre-installed on every Nintendo DSi, and its concept was simple: Flipnote Studio allowed users to make flipbook-style animations via their own drawings. The opportunities were endless on this app; you could make anything from moving text to full-blown fight sequences. Not only could you draw, but you could add sounds or music, creating immersive video animations on three-inch screens. The program came with some premade sample flipnotes, allowing my younger self to behold some of the things I could only hope to create during my time on the app. I was blown away, a budding young artist hoping to master everything. I quickly started to animate sequences of all of my favorite things, from “Warrior Cats” original characters to “Adventure Time” fight scenes. It proved to be a lot harder than it looked, but I was eager and ready for the challenge. Flipnote became the thing I looked forward to most at the end of each school day.

Though my mind had already been blown, I soon found an even more incredible feature that changed the way I viewed art as a whole: Flipnote’s in-house social media platform called Flipnote Hatena. Through Hatena, users could upload their flipnotes and categorize them, even gaining followers in the process. Similarly to TikTok today, you could even use the same audio as another creator to create a new animation. Though I don’t have demographic data, I could most confidently say that the platform was used by 13 to 18 year olds, particularly because of the heavy influence of anime and early 2010s YouTube references that dominated the app. Seeing teenagers’ art as a 9 year old felt like going to see the Mona Lisa — I couldn’t even imagine being that talented or cool.

Because of Flipnote Hatena, I was introduced to all sorts of new things, even the concept of anime itself. Though I’d watched tons of “Pokémon” and other anime series at the time, I had no concept of the term “anime” until I saw it as a category on Hatena. In fact, I remember sitting on the app with my friend and asking her if she knew what “ann-nyme” was. Needless to say, the category had me hooked — both the art within the flipnotes, as well as the media I was seeing for the first time, were the most inspiring and influential things I’ve ever encountered. Flipnote Hatena was also the first place I ever encountered virtual pop icon Hatsune Miku. I’d see her everywhere, animated by all different kinds of artists, all to songs sung by her. This also marked my introduction to foreign music, as Flipnote was used all over the world — from Japanese Vocaloid music to Spanish club music, Flipnote was filled with enriching new experiences for me. I would try to animate Miku myself often, mimicking the older artists I looked up to so much.

Artists on Hatena embodied all of my aspirations in life; though I had no idea what a parasocial relationship was at the time, I believe that I accumulated many such relationships with random teenagers on Flipnote as a child. I didn’t know what any of them looked like since it wasn’t a photo-sharing site — I only could know about the artists through their self-drawn personas, something that was infinitely cooler than traditional social media to me. I didn’t post on Hatena at all (mostly out of fear of getting in trouble), but I certainly pretended I was a Hatena e-celebrity, copying one of my favorite artists at the time by making my own persona a fantasy-style bipedal cat. I’d create update videos on how my flipnotes were coming along (as my catsona, of course), pretending I had a loyal audience that was waiting anxiously for every new flipnote I dropped.

Although these silly animations of mine would never be seen by the public, I think it stands as testament to how exciting art as a community can be, particularly to younger budding artists. Being surrounded by new art, new music and new ways to animate through Flipnote Hatena allowed me to try new things every day. I was constantly pushing myself out of my comfort zone to become a better artist, despite the fact that nobody was watching and nobody was telling me to. I was simply inspired, in awe and joy at the animations I got to watch each and every day. To this day, the format of animated short-form music videos (which was extremely popular on Hatena) sticks in my head. A song is not listenable to me if I cannot picture a gratuitous, fun animation playing over it, and that is a trait I’m oddly thankful I acquired. I still carry that inspiration from childhood; I can still name all of my favorite Hatena creators despite not seeing their work since 2013. I wish I was able to write notes to them now, telling them how much they influenced my art journey — I’m sure they didn’t even realize it, since they, too, were just kids having fun making art. That, to me, is the true beauty of Flipnote Hatena: The bountiful inspiration I and so many others gained from other young artists having fun.

With this golden age, though, I am forced to recall that all good things must come to an end. On May 31, 2013, Flipnote Hatena shut down. I remember everything about this day; I was sitting in my best friend’s room, both frantically opening our DSis. We shed a few tears over the announcement, devastated by the thought that we’d never see our favorite creators’ works again. At just 10 years old, I was horrified that I’d lose my passion for art because of the loss. I spent tireless hours downloading all of my favorite flipnotes, hoping I could hoard a pile of inspiration that would never be taken away from me. Even though the Flipnote app continued to exist, Hatena’s ending felt like an apocalypse for me. I lived the next few months continuing to animate, yet missing the potent inspiration I’d get from checking Hatena each day. How could I live without something so integral to my development as an artist?

Luckily, we artists don’t give up easily — in 2014, Sudomemo appeared on the internet scene. Created by fans, “Sudomemo was created to fill in the void left after Flipnote Hatena was shuttered,” and works as both an archive to old Hatena flipnotes as well as a hub for new ones to be uploaded. Even though the eShop will be shutting down soon, users will still be able to post and create flipnotes thanks to Sudomemo. It does an amazing job of capturing the same excitement Hatena does in its web design, allowing users to see what’s popular as well as what’s most recent. I am finally able to watch all my favorite old flipnotes again and even dabble in making more or finding more creators to love. I’m obviously much older now, but I still watch flipnotes on Sudomemo frequently. I love to see what small artists are making more than anything in the world. Maybe sometime soon, I’ll finally start uploading my own flipnotes to the site. I might be able to bring inspiration to a little artist just like my old self, and that thought brings me immense joy.

