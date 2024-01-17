In a flashback where teenage Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal, Mortal Kombat 1) succumbs to a J. Jonah Jameson-induced (Darin De Paul, Overwatch) white boy rage episode and punches a hole in his bedroom wall (with the proportional strength of a spider), his Aunt May (Nancy Linari, Legends of Runeterra) responds with an anecdote on spreading herself too thin during high school, concluding that “balance is a process, not a destination.” Grabbing a marker from Peter’s desk, she draws an eye above the hole, constructing part of a face before continuing, “I’m still working on that.” She invites Peter to join her, and they manage to make art — a shouting face with the hole for a mouth and two eyes inked in between aunt and nephew — out of the mess the kid made. It’s this conflict that crystalizes in the characters caught between their personal and professional lives, the heroes tied up between ends of the moral spectrum and Insomniac Games creating a work that too often cannot serve its gameplay and story simultaneously.

Now, before a rabid Marvel fan reading this injects venom into my inbox (which you’re welcome to do, my email’s at the bottom of the page in the byline), let me preface my criticisms and hopefully enhance my ethos with this admission: I am a rabid Marvel fan (also a fan of comics in general), especially when it comes to Spider-Man. You can queue up that Spider-Man pointing/accusing meme now. I’ve read countless comics about each and every face in the Spider-Verse — including every single entry featuring Miles Morales (which also includes the “by Odin’s fade” issue). I’m telling you this so it’s understood that when I saw Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lose every single one of its categories at The Game Awards 2023, with some decisions I personally disagreed with, I still fully agreed with its loss for Game of the Year, although many other Spider-Man fans didn’t. I’m hoping this analysis can explain why, and that it’s understood my critique is coming from a place of love for the franchise. That being said, let’s get into the swing of things — starting with the positives of what it actually means to “really make you FEEL like you’re Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man 2’s core gameplay loop — that of using New York City as a personal concrete jungle gym and crushing enough criminals to make New York’s finest even more ineffective — is such an upgrade over the original Marvel’s Spider-Man (and its Miles Morales addition) that I’m honestly afraid to go back to 100% them and face their now-comparatively clunkier systems. If you have this game and haven’t done so already, do yourself this favor (if you’re able to, there are fortunately many accessibility options to make this experience more open): Turn off Swing Assist completely and turn the game’s combat up to the highest difficulty. While the originals had a variety of behind-the-scenes systems in place to make web-swinging as cinematic and smooth as possible, Spider-Man 2 allows a more organic and entertaining experience to form through the potential for failure: swinging too low which directs all momentum lost into the ground, web lines centripetally accelerating toward their adhesion points on buildings, fall damage with animation reminiscent of the greatest Spider-Man quicktime event.

This greater chance for failure also appears in combat with the addition of bigger and better health-barred boss fights, dodge-mandatory attacks as well as a hallmark of an ideal combat system: a goddamn parry. In the original games, the combat loop defaulted to me mostly launching enemies in the air one-by-one to defeat them, dodging bullets and moving onto the next enemy to rinse and repeat (with Miles Morales adding some Venom attacks to the mix) — all while neglecting the game’s crowd-controlling gadgets and techniques because pulling up a menu to switch between them broke the flow of fun. Spider-Man 2 has comparatively less gizmos but mapping their deployment directly onto controller buttons and making both enemy AI and attack variety much more brutal make it all the easier to use every tool at your disposal, inducing a freeing, frantic flow-state for each and every fight.

The new city-traversing techniques of Web Wing gliders and momentum-building Slingshot Launches are also tools in Spider-Man’s arsenal to be used for tougher challenges. Let me be clear: At first, this difficulty will make you feel more like Spider-Baby’s first swings as you slam into concrete and get dunked on by low-level criminals. However, including the option for this challenge allows one to persevere and face it head-on, to crash into a building and keep on swinging — blasting through the gorgeous, photorealistic rendition of NYC at a speed that’s properly optimized past the PS4 into the PS5 generation. It connects a player’s natural inclination to master a game’s mechanics to the quintessential determination of Spider-Man, the hero who always gets back up. However, what keeps Spider-Man 2 down is its stubborn mission to constantly remove the player from its gorgeously crafted core mechanics.

Spider-Man 2 has decided it really wants to make you feel all the mundane pains of the civilian lives of Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson (Laura Bailey, The Last of Us: Part II) and Miles Morales (Nadji Jeter, The Last of Us), a totally normal high school student. Now, the inclusion of Mary Jane’s stealth missions and the Spider-Men-focused story sections aren’t intrinsically detrimental to the overall experience. In forcing the player to engage with yawn-inducing activities like riding a bike, sneaking through hallways and playing carnival games, Insomniac Games is clearly taking a cue from fellow Sony studio Naughty Dog, inserting more serene spots in the story to juxtapose the action, allowing the writing to shine through. This becomes especially clear when Mary Jane literally has to sneak around and shoot zombies. However, the writing never steps up in these sections. Spider-Man 2 saves its hardest-hitting lines for more action-packed cutscenes, leaving these slower parts with so little to engage with other than noticing the DualShock rumble is attuned to each step and pedal or laughing at the inanity of prompts like “Press X to test your love” at a carnival machine.

To adapt Spider-Man stories to different media is a careful balancing act between the campy comic-book dialogue of the source material and more realistic, perhaps self-aware, scripting of grounded interpretations. Spider-Man 2 takes clear inspiration from its characters’ most iconic arcs: J. M. DeMatteis’s “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” Tom DeFalco’s “Alien Costume Saga” and Nick Spencer’s “Hunted” storylines on the Spider-Man comic book runs. It also draws influence from Donny Cates’s run on the Venom comic book, the last of which transformed the Venom symbiote from an alien MacGuffin to just one piece of a Lovecraftian nightmare god (go read this run right now, you won’t regret it). However, little of Spider-Man 2’s work in adaptation elevates the source material. At some parts, it just made me want to go back and read the original books instead, which I did for a couple.

Take the arc of Kraven the Hunter (Jim Pirri, Dead Space), for example. The conflict begins when he starts capturing and razing Spider-Man’s rogues gallery, looking for a worthy opponent — but unlike “Hunted,” where the Hunter only captured animal-based villains in his obsession with totemic power, Spider-Man 2’s Kraven just kills anyone he gets his hands on. It lessens the character’s spiritual significance in exchange for raising the stakes sky-high but also robs Spider-Man 2 and potential sequels of those colorful characters. The quip-to-quip writing also tends to overbalance more noticeably into lamp-shadey, MCU-esque corniness than the last two entries — the lovely exception of this of course being the batty brutality of an increasingly corrupted symbiote Spider-Man performed to perfection by Bully Lowenthal. The disparity is perhaps best explained through the difference between in-game interactions and pre-scripted cutscenes, where the former quips almost always fall short because Spider-Man humor is much more like stand-up, needing a structure for the hero (or the writer manipulating him) to elevate the jokes more and more. Don’t get me wrong, Spider-Man is often individually quip-heavy, but the humor in that works best when his enemies play the straight man to his ridiculousness — and when there is no straight man to respond, the burden of finding the jokes unfunny lies on the player.

The exceptional work makes the sour spots stand out all the more, especially with what I call (and I will admit this is likely a personal gripe) “Soyjak moments,” which differ from fan service in their inherent inanity. Soyjak moments are lines delivered for the specific purpose of a fan to point at the screen slack-jawed — and while shock and awe is valid, it’s simply inorganic for certain moments. Answer me this genuinely (and feel free to correct me if I’m wrong, it’s possible I missed it): Why does the new host of Venom (Tony Todd, Dota: Dragon’s Blood), who decides their mission is to “heal the world” by making every person on the planet a symbiote (which also kind of nebulizes and muddles the stakes of a character who can inexplicably also grow dragon wings by themself instead of through a connection to their god), say the “We are Venom” line? The original host, Eddie Brock, donned the name because he was forced to peddle “venom” in the form of incendiary investigative reporting, and future interpretations would hold Venom as a “poison” whose entire existence was to oppose Spider-Man. So yeah, they said the thing, but was the in-universe reasoning elevated at all above the source material? These “soyjak moments” happen multiple times throughout the story, and as an always-identified Spider-Stan I was excited initially to see them happen, but it doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. It was especially difficult to appreciate the sometimes awkward inclusion of these villains when Sony’s also releasing movies about them next year.

This of course, is not to say that Spider-Man 2’s story is entirely subpar; many of its beats are still superb in execution when it comes to the animation and this broad cast’s acting skills — it’s just that, again, the less-than-stellar spots stick out like a sore, super-suited thumb. When the story and gameplay do achieve their symbiosis, however, the effect is spectacular. As the game progresses past Peter’s initial symbiote suit-up and amazing vibration-enhanced initial beatdowns, the balance between hero and villain, player and player-character is broken down. Peter grows more powerful with the new suit but is also much more brutal, calling into question the violence that sits at the heart of these games’ core mechanics — a question that looms larger and larger until the Spider-Men have to sack civilian after civilian transformed into symbiote zombies. This specific, player-led struggle for balance is a story that could only have been communicated through the video game medium.

This calls me back to another sentiment that a different Spider-Man’s mother delivers: Upon Miles finding out that the villain who killed his father has escaped and is facing his own moral dilemma on how to address it, Rio Morales (Jacqueline Pinol, Quantum Break) responds on responsibility: “I’m committed to making this community better. I’ve got to let go of things that don’t serve me, and focus on where I want to go — not where I’ve been.” Spider-Man 2 is at its best when it serves its unique strengths: Miles’s arc against sparing Martin Li (Stephen Oyoung, Remnant II), the Spider-Men’s side missions serving the community (including a few truly tear-jerking quests where the writing team shines the most) and every other new mechanic and innovation (though making more use of the PS5’s haptic feedback beyond puzzles would be plus, especially for the sections where you just prove you played Knack) Insomniac Games has thought up to make their sequel superior.

Not every leap of faith gets a perfect landing, but when John Paesano’s (Detroit: Become Human) score swells in a symbiosis of sweeping symphonies, heart-pounding percussion and exhilarating chorales as you sling a ground-skirting web-swing, land the perfect punch after a parry or see your character force themselves back up after being knocked down — that’s everything that made me love Spider-Man in the first place. I’ve been so critical and carried so much knowledge on this character because Spider-Man has always been a safe refuge for me: a quippy, campy source of light as the world grows darker and more somber. This game — flaws and all — has gotten me through the last months of one of the most difficult, stressful, heart-breaking years of my life, to see the ease, peace and joy through it as well. I know that Insomniac Games can weather these blows to come back stronger, and that’s what makes me still beyond excited to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 someday — a chance at an escape that makes one feel useful, needed, powerful. Above all, I will always value art that really makes you feel like a hero.



Daily Arts Writer Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu