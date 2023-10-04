This fall, three relay teams of four Daily Arts staffers trained for and ran the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. We have written about our past experiences with running, how we prepared for the marathon, what we looked forward to and what we were afraid of. Now, post-marathon, we reflect on the joys and the difficulties of race day.

Ava

It didn’t hit me that I was running five and a half miles this morning until Erin rounded the corner at Gallup Park and handed me the relay bib. To say I was unprepared for the marathon relay would be an understatement. My training was almost nonexistent, so my one goal was to finish my leg of the race. And I did it! It didn’t go as smoothly as I would have liked: My legs chafed far too much, I threw up in my mouth after chugging a cup of yellow Gatorade and Saarthak and I got lost at the end of our leg, so we accidentally ran more than necessary. But I loved the Ann Arbor views and cheering on my teammates. I loved watching a group of determined individuals run up the Arb hill and noticing the sigh of relief as runners crossed the finish line. Nothing beats feeling invincible after achieving a goal.

Erin

I run because it’s a necessity, but I also run for moments. Pre-injury, these moments came often — little goals, new routes, little doses of excitement, success and pride, most of which I celebrated quietly by myself, perhaps by spending the rest of the day horizontally. While recovering my foot, I couldn’t chase after these moments as much. Today, I ran the first leg of the Ann Arbor Marathon. Getting to run first was the one self-serving thing I allowed myself as the person coordinating the relay with the Arts runners. When I finished my leg of the race, struggled to unclip the belt, handed it off to Ava while she dropped the apple she’d been waiting to eat into my sweaty hand and wished her luck, it felt like the kind of little accomplishment I used to get more often from running. When I saw my friends finish the leg and brought them cups full of too-little water — those are the moments I want to run for.

Having completed the marathon without pain, I give myself permission to start seeking these moments again. The moments I took for granted as recently as this spring. Months ago, I plotted loops ranging from nine to 15 miles around Ann Arbor. I never got to run them before my foot, ankle and shin turned against me. But I can visualize the moment when I see my house a block away after completing that 15-mile loop. I can already sense that joy. Months ago, my girlfriend called me in the morning, unplanned, trying to tell me that she loved me, and ended up telling me she wanted to bring me orange slices when I one day trained for a marathon. I said orange slices were an insufficient post-run snack. But I can picture that moment too, and I want it. I can’t ruin that for myself. Which I guess is all to say I’ll keep trying to slam my feet into the ground in the least detrimental way I can.

Graciela

I don’t run competitively. Or at all. I signed up for the marathon relay on a whim because I happened to be running very, very slowly on the treadmill on the day in July when Erin sent a message asking if anyone was interested in running the marathon. I naively thought signing up would be a good idea.

If I’m being completely honest, I trained very poorly for this marathon, and I was definitely not ready for today. When my alarm went off at 6 a.m., I seriously considered texting Erin that I was sorry but I wasn’t going to be able to make it to the race. Alas, I forced myself to get up, get dressed and run the five and a half miles.

The only things keeping me motivated were the fact that my running pace perfectly lines up with Olivia Rodrigo’s “love is embarrassing” and that Reneé Noe contacted me through Instagram DM two days ago because someone sent her my pre-marathon article. I’m pretty sure that after Katelyn passed me the bib, I questioned my entire existence over a hundred times as I tried to get through the final leg of the marathon before my legs gave up on me. Ironically, the runner’s high kicked in right as I was crossing the finish line, so I decided to go ice skating at Yost Ice Arena after the marathon was over. Now my legs hurt a lot. I think it’s safe to say I’ll be sleeping soundly tonight.

Hunter

I’m writing this as I sit in the school bus that’s supposed to take me back to the finish line. I never thought I’d sit in one of these crappy seats again after I graduated high school, but here I am. I never thought I’d run this far after graduating high school either, but again, here I am. There are a couple of swans swimming in the Huron River, the band in Gallup Park is playing “Moondance” by Van Morrison, we’re heading to Frank’s for breakfast after the race — this is the best I’ve felt in a while.

Jack

As I listened to the triumphant horn call from Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony and looked around to see a pastoral green landscape, a serene and rustic corner of Ann Arbor I had never before set foot in during my three-plus years here, I felt, for the first time, the significance of what I had been working toward for the past several months. For a moment, it felt like I was the Napoleonic hero of Beethoven’s middle-period symphonic landmark. But as I emerged from the woods onto the Dixboro Road bridge and saw runners beneath me running in all directions along the zig-zagged path, as if in an M. C. Escher design brought to life, the painful reality began to set in that I still had, like, three miles to go. When the symphony’s last movement reached its dramatic conclusion, I developed an insatiable appetite for finality, a hunger that could not be quelled by the truly vile packet of orange energy goo I painfully guzzled down mid-race. As I listened to the violins furiously bow their way through Bach’s third Brandenburg Concerto, I ran with a similar level of furor. Even though I didn’t perfectly time the end of my music selections with the end of my relay leg — I missed by an agonizing 50 seconds — I felt fulfilled when I ripped off my relay tag and watched my teammate blaze the path ahead (for Chris Evans).

Joshua

I ran the fourth leg of the marathon, the last five and a half miles. By the time my feet hit the ground, marathoners had already run twenty miles, already taken 35,000 steps.

I felt like an imposter.

As I passed by a pair of chads, seated on lawn chairs by Mitchell Field, I heard them talk about me: “That guy is booking it!” one of them said.

“No, he’s just running the relay,” said the other. I cannot say that he was wrong.

When I crossed the finish line, the announcer screamed Erin Evans’s name. I guess I really was an imposter.

Katelyn

I woke up at six this morning extremely groggy after accidentally staying up past midnight watching “Saw” movies. My first emotion was self-doubt, kicking myself for not sleeping properly (although “Saw” rocks). I doused my face with cold water about 12 times before leaving my apartment. The moment I saw my peers’ faces, though, my spirits began to lift. As I sat waiting for two hours alongside my fellow leg three runners, I focused on the breadth of emotions I saw on the faces of runners passing by. In this marathon, I saw joy, sadness, pain, potential constipation — my excitement began to boil, as well as my love for the human race as a whole. When it finally came time for me to run, it felt like the easiest thing I’d ever done. I ran to the beat of my crappy drum and bass music, pumping my hands up and down alongside the bass as if I was making the beat myself. Not even halfway through, I found myself texting my friends, “I’m training for a half marathon next,” and even after bearing the full weight of the eight-mile leg, I feel ready to work toward that goal.

Kathryn

Confession: I stopped training for this marathon two weeks ago. It was not intentional; I had been running consistently for months and completed many 6 a.m. morning run wakeups. Yet, when school started and I found myself studying until late into the night, my runs became collateral damage. So when I showed up to race day today, I had low expectations.

I would not necessarily recommend this training method, but it sort of worked for me. Maybe it was the adrenaline of being passed by people running five times the distance I was, or maybe it was the influence of Britney Spears’ “Work Bitch” blasting in my ears. But I pumped out my fastest mile split ever, a PR in the 5K and, even though I (maybe) walked the Arb hill, I am pretty proud of myself. Post-race, all I am left to wonder is: What could I have done if I had properly trained? This looming question is what’s pushing me to say this is not the last marathons will see of me — I’ve still got a lot to prove.

Kristen

The marathon was a fever dream; the only thing I clearly remember is crossing the finish line. In my head, everything happened one after the other. Graciela and I went on an adventure across Gallup Park, Joshua sang with the band and I thought three different people in orange shirts were Zach prior to the handoff (I forgot to wear contacts). I spilled cups of gatorade everywhere, didn’t process that water was also something I could drink until halfway through and got through half the Arb hill before deciding to walk the rest. I beefed with the person in front of me (the walking portion of their run/walk coincidentally ended exactly when I was about to pass them). One person picked up on the Percy Jackson reference on my shirt. I scarfed down Frita Batidos afterward and showed up to the Arts meeting in a daze. And if I’m being honest, it wasn’t just the marathon that was a blur, but everything else. My impulse decision to sign up was an attempt to motivate myself to run, which I followed for a few weeks before promptly falling off. I tried to rope some of my friends into early morning runs, but I did all of three runs and one group run before drowning in schoolwork. This entire ordeal is a product of my bad planning and excessive procrastination, but I wouldn’t trade the experience of it all and the satisfaction of pushing myself to run further than I have before for anything.

Laine

My runs have always been solitary, quiet and sometimes before the sun rises — today I ran under the sun surrounded by seasoned runners wearing neon socks and HOKA shoes. But I didn’t congratulate myself for keeping up with them because I was running seven and a half miles instead of 26.2. I waved to my housemates who camped out on Geddes Road to cheer me on — I may have accidentally flipped them off, but it was out of love. I pushed myself, not very hard, but enough to feel the banana I had for breakfast fight to catapult itself out of my stomach. I finished my leg and decided to try the Chocolate Outrage–flavored energy goo that I carried during the run but refused to consume (chew? slurp?). It tasted like chocolate syrup with a nauseating, peanut-buttery texture. The most memorable part of my morning was spilling the Chocolate Outrage all over my phone and hand. It was very sticky.

Saarthak

Honestly, even considering how much everyone (including myself) might be about to complain about their (figurative and literal) legs, race day is the easiest part. The hardest part about a race is all the days that come before it: every early morning, every push day, every bit of vomit quelled or swallowed or released. As I finished our last team run and my last push day, I realized I was in the home stretch. I kicked back for the next few days and went to bed early enough last night to meet my team before the sun rose.

What also makes the race easier than most runs is that you’re not by yourself. As we walked to the starting line together, shot the shit before the race, followed Kathryn’s guidance to a bathroom that actually had toilet paper and barely made it back in time for the hand-off, I felt supported with every one of my steps. When I saw motivational sign after sign, tried to keep pace with a man pushing a stroller with two kids and finally caught up to Ava — I knew I had to finish strong. Upon seeing Hunter and Katelyn and somehow not my relay partner standing with them, I started my sprint, accidentally went down the chute and stumbled back uphill to pass the belt while screaming Zach’s name. I knew I fucked up, but I had faith in my team to finish what we started. I hugged my dad who had run the half. A brand new cramp throbbed in my side. The Arb hill was the Arb hill. A stabbing pain pulsed through my toe. Those facts were irrelevant when I had friends and family behind me, by my side and waiting for me at the finish line. And as always, happy birthday Dad.

Zach

When I crossed the finish line of the Ann Arbor marathon last year, I vowed to come back, to go faster and run farther. While I might have accomplished all three of those things, what I did not plan on was running seven and a half miles after two days of less than six hours of sleep and without music; my earbuds tragically broke two days prior to the run and I had no time to buy a replacement set. I went into the run thinking the lack of sleep would be the worst part, but surprisingly, the lack of music hit me hardest. The constant pounding of my feet and the occasional sideline cheer were the only sounds to keep me company; the boredom of mile five by far outmatched the pavement’s heat underneath me. However, mile seven was a game-changer — in my last half-mile stretch I blared “Eye of the Tiger” from my phone, no headphones. It pushed me from a jog to a full run, finishing in style with no care about what the onlookers thought.

