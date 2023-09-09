This fall, three relay teams of four Daily Arts staffers will train for and run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. But as writers, we can’t just run the race — we have to write about our past experiences with running, how we are preparing for the marathon, what we look forward to and what we are afraid of.

Ava “In It for the Clout” Seaman

I love telling people that I’m running a marathon. They seem taken aback before I explain that it’s a relay — I’m not running 26 miles myself. Then again, any long-distance running is an accomplishment. Running is hard. It not only takes a toll on your whole body but on your mind as well. It can be a solo or social sport. In a twisted way, I find running fun (I swear it’s my former cross-country runner brain), and I enjoy pushing myself to run more and more every day. However, I find myself in the same predicament as last year: I haven’t exactly been training, at least not consistently. Once I get into a good routine, I know I can achieve my goals. I’m excited to run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon again this year because I know I’ll have fun and because I want to be able to say I ran a marathon.

Erin “I Have No Goals nor Motivations I Just Run” Evans

In a neutral way, I’m not sure why I’m running the marathon again. It’s the opportunity to be part of an Event. It’s a chance to hang out and train with my friends. But I was running for years before I even knew about the marathon, and I have run farther than the distance I’ll have to run for the relay. That kind of takes away the marathon’s ability to be a motivation or a new goal.

I already wrote about my goal for this marathon: run eight miles without pain. The fact that I cannot be injured on Oct. 1, thereby letting my team down, keeps me attentive to my pain levels and reasonable regarding how much I should push myself while recovering. But I would run eight miles again, soon, regardless.

There’s something alluring about setting out toward a goal without the certainty you’ll be able to fulfill it. I know that the joy I’ll get from finishing my leg of the marathon won’t compare to the landslide of incredulous, relieved euphoria of finishing a run I didn’t know I could do. I long for that feeling; I would like to one day run distances I haven’t. But that’s no longer how running fits into my life. It’s not a series of goals and motivations. It’s so completely a part of my life that I hardly think about it. It’s just what I do. Running itself can’t be a goal; the past months of injury and cutting back on distance have made me frighteningly aware of how much I emotionally fall apart when I don’t run. I feel trapped, and that becomes a feeling of disconnection. Running is a necessity, an act of self-care.

Last year, I enjoyed running the marathon because of the runners around me. I spend a lot of time running in my own world, so I look forward to that again. And I’ll be living vicariously through the Arts writers–turned–runners who are running the farthest they ever have or who started running with the marathon as their motivating goal. I can picture the moment I pass the baton — the waistband that tracks our team’s progress — to the next runner on my team and wish them good luck. I can see myself high-fiving the other runners as they finish the same leg of the relay as me. We’ll be thrilled that we did it, even if I didn’t doubt we could. Running the marathon isn’t a goal for me, but it does put running into a larger context. It puts me into a community — the Arts writers — within a larger community — runners. When I run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon, it will in every way disaffirm the feeling of disconnection I get when I can’t run and confirm that I am part of something.

Graciela “I Hate Working Out” Batlle Cestero

If you know me, you probably know I barely work out. Sweating makes me feel icky, I get bored of basically every form of exercise within a week of trying it and the idea of straining my body on purpose is ridiculous to me. Ironically, though, I’ve grown up around authority figures who constantly remind me of the importance of exercise. They firmly believe that working out a few times a week is the key to a healthy lifestyle. Even though I ignored their advice for years on end, there came a point as I ventured into adulthood that I no longer felt happy with how I looked or the ways in which my body responded to how I treated it. It became increasingly difficult for me to wake up morning after morning because I was always low on energy. Every time I looked at myself in the mirror, I didn’t particularly like what I saw. It was then that I decided to stop ignoring my mom and my grandparents’ advice and got to work on my energy levels and self-image.

After years of saying I was going to start working out “tomorrow” and never starting, I got sick of my own excuses. I realized that in order to improve my energy levels and physical and mental health in the way that I wanted to, I had to prove to myself that I could actually take up a task I had never excelled at before and gracefully succeed at it. So, this is me trying to prove to myself that I can run five miles and actually enjoy it. I’m running for myself, if for no other reason.

Hunter “Gettin’ Back in the Game” Bishop

It’s been a long time since I’ve had anything to run for. As ominous as that sounds, it’s true — it’s been five years since my last cross-country season, and I’ve only done one or two casual 5K races since then. Without an event to train for, a specific goal to reach, or some mountain peak to conquer, running becomes harder for me. For the last five years, I have run on and off (mostly off), but I haven’t felt like I’ve gone anywhere. My pace has slipped slower and slower; my running watch is left uncharged for longer periods of time. It’s not that I dislike running — but without something to run for, I find myself falling out of love with it.

The last month has been about finding old habits again. I dug out my running watch, purchased a pair of running shoes that wouldn’t destroy my ankles, and started to stretch again. There’s a new rhythm to my running, an excitement that I’m slowly gaining on. I hope that when I catch it this time, I don’t lose it.

Jack “Faster Than a Speeding Ball Rolling Down a Hill, but Only Barely, and Will Need To Take a Very Long Breather When He Finally Catches Up to It” Moeser

During my sophomore year, I made one of the best decisions of my college career when I applied to write for the Arts section of The Daily. At the time, I was in the process of making one of my worst decisions in college: trying out for the Michigan men’s ultimate frisbee team. I technically played for my high school’s team (for one season, my senior year, which was canceled before it began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic). The questions lingered: Was I the next hidden gem prospect in ultimate frisbee, denied the chance to showcase my true talent by the global pandemic? Did the superstar athlete of our generation — our Henry Aaron, our Michael Jordan, our Joey Chestnut — spend his prime athletic years ordered not to leave his house, staying up obscenely late on weeknights to play “Animal Crossing”?

No, he definitely did not. In order to sign up for frisbee tryouts, I needed to submit a mile time, which was an obstacle considering I hadn’t run a mile since high school. This should have been my warning sign not to go through with tryouts. So should the fact that four laps around the Palmer Field track brought me to the brink of passing out. I submitted my pedestrian mile time and foolishly showed up to tryouts, where I immediately took a hard fall on my wrist and proceeded to get massacred as I tried to figure out how to throw or catch a frisbee without using my right hand.

I no longer see myself as an athlete, much less a runner. However, there’s something about running that appeals to me on a deeper level. It’s solitary and meditative, but it’s also a universal human experience that dates back to the early hominids who needed to run from predators and toward prey. By running in the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon, I want to add my name and my story to the grand tapestry of runners that stretches back millennia. I also want to bolster my resume in case there are any professional ultimate frisbee clubs still interested in my services.

Katelyn “I Am Crazy, but I Am Free” Sliwinski

I started running in high school. Back then, I ran with purpose: Between preparing for track and cross country meets, there was always something I had to be ready for. What made me unique was my stunningly negative disposition; every day before practice, I loaded my mind with complaints and negative self-talk — not in an “I hate myself” way, but in an “I’m so tired I want to go to bed” way. I convinced myself that I was too good for those practices. Despite this mindset, I ran like hell when the time came. There was a moment of peace and joy within this pain. I’d be secretly proud of myself for working hard, addicted to the runner’s high and excited to do it all over again. Although I pretended cross country hadn’t changed me, running was all I did, even after I graduated high school. I haven’t stopped running. I’m addicted to the struggle, the pain, the passion. I spent all of last semester running on the treadmill while watching hours-long concert recordings because I had nothing better to do. But now, I run with a purpose again, and my running spirit has grown in power. I feel like I’m flying, I laugh while I run and I dream of the moment we finally run this marathon.

Kathryn “Fish Out of Water” Hemmila

I swam before I walked. Ever since my first visit to Lake Michigan at 6 months old, I have loved the water. Over time, this love turned floatie-supported splashes into “ice-cream scoop” strokes and the seasonal summer swim team until I was swimming for three hours a day, six days a week, 45 weeks a year. Practices that started before sunrise became my religion; I worshiped the pace clock and ritually doused myself in the pool’s holy chlorinated waters. But even the most devout can become disillusioned.

Chronic injuries plagued me and the endless hours spent swimming back and forth were no longer a monotony I craved. Practices frequently ended in tears and meets became dreaded chores. I knew I had to quit swimming, but I didn’t know how I would fill the gaping void left behind by the sport I had done for 13 years. For as long as I could remember, I had sworn off running, but when I stopped swimming, my limited other options led me to take up the antithesis of my aquatic sport. “Runner” is a term I use lightly to describe myself. Perhaps “jogger” or “walker-who-occasionally-sprints-for-15-minutes” would be more accurate, but nonetheless, I found a new identity for myself. I ran until my feet bled from my too-small and flat-soled “running” shoes (they were not, in fact, running shoes) and the air burned in my lungs. I ran until my pathetic 12-minute miles crept down to a slightly more respectable nine-minute range. I ran until I found myself signing up for a marathon — well, a marathon relay. I have yet to experience a so-called “runner’s high” or feel anything close to the enchantment I once felt with swimming, but I have found something else for myself. I have found a new religion. It may not be as all-consuming as the one I had before, but it is the one I follow now — right down the path to the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon.

Kristen “Running, but Like, Not in a Tennis Way” Su

I used to hate running. After trying sport after sport in elementary school and settling on tennis, my footwork was consistently the worst part of my game. I was like a human tennis ball machine — good at returning balls, but only when you hit them exactly where my arm was positioned as the rest of my body remained almost motionless. Preferring to “moonball” with little topspin so I could leisurely make my way to the ball, I dreaded hard-hitting opponents that forced me to make quick, explosive movements.

I joined cross country on a whim in high school, heavily influenced by Michelle Khare’s 10-week marathon training video (disclaimer: she was already a pro cyclist). Without the pressure of “I’ve been playing this sport for eight years so I must be a state champion–level player,” it was refreshing to be able to see slow, steady improvement in race times rather than carry the mentality that my training was in vain unless I won against increasingly difficult opponents. I hope incremental progress will one day bring me from five miles to a full marathon, just maybe in 10 years instead of 10 weeks.

Laine “For the Bit” Brotherton

Last year, I approached the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon relay as a nervous beginner and emerged as a triumphant beginner. This year, my leg of the race has jumped from five miles to eight. While there’s a chance I’m not capable of running this longer distance, I’ve got the tools to help me succeed. I have my roommate’s foam roller, YouTube videos showing me how to stretch properly and an energy goo gifted by my dad (per his instructions, I’m supposed to save it for the big day). Through the sticky summer air I’ve been training, improving, hitting plateaus and learning to overcome them. My experience with this race isn’t as interesting as other Daily Arts runners’, so I’m forcing myself to listen to smooth jazz during all eight miles — an idea to which I committed myself the moment it was born. Some Daily Arts runners are forging a new skill; some are engaging in serious self-reflection. I’m doing something for the bit. It’s okay; I’m just here to have fun.

Pauline “I Don’t Even Run” Kim

I have a confession to make: I sort of hate running.

Don’t get me wrong — I love playing sports and staying active. It’s fun and feels amazing. But running for the sake of running doesn’t make sense to me. It feels pointless and sad. When I run, I have to endure discomfort and push my body much further and longer than it wants to be pushed, all without the sense of achievement or competitive joy that you get from sports. All pain, no gain.

Why exactly did I sign up for this marathon relay? It was mostly on a whim. I wanted to do something fun and out of the ordinary to add a little spice of life to the everyday humdrum of college. I like doing random, weird things for fun: donating blood, breaking into buildings, subjecting myself to physical torture while hanging out with some lovely, intelligent, slightly insane Arts people who like to run — these funny little activities remind me that life is fun and unexpected and marvelous and weird.

So, go do something weird today. Write a poem. Swim in the Huron River. Read a book backward — or better yet, write one! Call your dad instead of your mom. Make a music video with your friends. Ask out your crush.

You do that, and I’ll run.

Saarthak “Sprinting From Square One” Johri

I think about endings a lot: the conclusions pieces of art come to, the Wikipedia list of unusual deaths, and how I want my own articles to end as my final words to the reader. As I start writing this, I think about how I ended my last pre-marathon blurb: “Whether in rehab, recovery, or running — I won’t let anything stop me from moving forward. Never again.”

Kinda dramatic, right? Well, I had kind of dramatic reasons for running. This time, it’s a lot more economical — I own a bunch of clothes that I could fit in after my 10K training that don’t really fit me currently. After running two to three miles more than I was prepared for last year, I fell sick for a couple of days and quit running for a little bit. That little bit turned into many months, but that doesn’t matter now. Sometimes you go downhill for the thrill of an uphill battle, or vice versa. I guess I’m still moving forward.

Despite the sickness, my leg of the race last year was one of the best days of college I have ever had: a beautiful autumnal morning, a personal milestone, most of the day spent with friends from Arts. I’m looking forward to that again — especially, as always, my friends — but I’m also looking forward to the race ending. See, the fastest mile I ran in my leg last year was my seventh. That’s because I thought it was my last — the eighth mile proved me dead wrong — and I always sprint at the end of my runs. Maybe it’s because I feel like Tom Cruise running in all those movies. Maybe it’s the robotic voice of the Samsung Health app’s encouragement: “Almost there. You can do it.” Maybe it’s because I love the weight of my feet slamming into cement, leg muscles burning to break a personal record, teeth and fists clenched as I summon the spirit to sprint until I collapse on the nearest lawn upon reaching my mile goal — drenched in sweat and morning dew, panting and trying not to throw up.

I know that in almost everything, you’ll always be known for how you went out. Regardless of the race, I always finish strong.

Zach “Actually Kinda Enjoys Running Now?” Loveall

This is my second year running the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. It’s the first time I feel prepared to run it. Last year, I decided to run the marathon on a whim; I had put on my running shoes less than a dozen times in the year prior. I have planned to run the relay again since I first crossed the finish line a year ago. A concrete goal and deadline to work toward added that level of motivation that I had been missing. There have been multiple week-long stints where I didn’t run as much as I would have liked, but for the most part, running has been a constant in my life for the past year. It’s a hobby I thoroughly enjoy: Some of my favorite moments have been with my headphones in, running around a city I love.

If you told my high school self that I would one day enjoy running, he would have laughed in your face. Running back then was a necessity, something to warm up before tennis practice. Now, running is the point. When I go to the gym or go for a hike, a part of my brain is always thinking about how it will help my mile pace or lengthen my best distance. Eventually — years and years from now — I want to run a full marathon. I have the running bug, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

