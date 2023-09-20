Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone, leaving us with striking Spring/Summer collections and celebrity styles saturating social media.

While much of my attention fell on Ice Spice’s performance for Marc Jacobs at Dover Street Market and Central Cee and Doja Cat’s meetup, the runway collections full of stunning pieces for 2024 also caught my eye this NYFW. Ralph Lauren’s comeback to NYFW, Sandy Liang’s show and Grace Ling’s NYFW debut showcased innovative collections that signaled what trends to expect for next spring and summer.

Ralph Lauren showcased his Spring/Summer 2024 collection last week, the first time he has appeared at NYFW since 2019. The show presented models in a variety of eclectic, bold outfits that retained the sophisticated air that Lauren has evoked since its beginnings when it drew inspiration from British aristocracy. Cool, dark florals enriched several of the pieces, including a blazer and a strapless midi dress.

Though I usually dislike floral designs — their colorfulness and intricacy leave little room for accessories and other details — Lauren incorporated them in an undeniably elegant way, perfectly intertwined with textured fabrics and tailored silhouettes.

Designers beautifully incorporated lustrous gold tones through the collection. The draped gold gowns and subtle gold accessories were reminiscent of another iridescent color trending in fashion: chrome. The color has been recently seen in nails, makeup and jewelry. Lauren’s use of gold predicts that these shiny warm tones will trend next, naturally progressing from the recent spike of silver.

Sandy Liang brought yet another gorgeous collection to NYFW, leaning further into inspirations of girlhood and nostalgia with oversized rosettes and bows featured in many looks.

Liang perfectly executed soft, simple designs with unique features such as fold-over waistbands and asymmetrical sleeves. The pastel pinks, yellows and blues brought a warm, youthful feel to the collection while still feeling classic and refined. Liang also used sheer fabrics which have been popular this year, manipulating them in new, refreshing ways. Bows and straps with the appearance of braided hair introduced an unusual and fun twist to one of Liang’s sheer dresses. Sheer makeup enhanced the models’ looks as well; they appeared nearly barefaced with the exception of tiny rhinestones which embellished their faces and nails, adding to the show’s understated elegance.

Grace Ling held her debut runway show at NYFW last week, starring her surreal and sleek “NEVERLAND” collection. Ling, who previously worked for other designers such as Thom Browne, opened her own label in 2020, where she designs pieces using 3D printing and CGI technology.

Chrome pieces, like her Glitched Corset, maintained structure through metal material while appearing sheer through delicate design, and were reminiscent of Mugler’s retro-futurism-inspired pieces.

The collection was grounded in geometric and structured leather blazers and bags. Still, holding true to the futuristic feel, chrome details and sheer fabrics in other looks made the collection otherworldly, especially with the models’ minimalistic no-eyebrow makeup.

This fall’s NYFW brought a variety of stunning collections from both veterans and newcomers. The featured pieces suggest that sheer clothes and chrome will continue to trend into next spring and summer, with gold and asymmetrical designs following suit. Plain makeup with lightened eyebrows and little use of jewelry will remain popular as well, continuing trends of simplicity that have been prevalent in the past year.

This transition away from maximalist styles does not signal a transition from character and artful experimentation. The cutting-edge design methods, unconventional materials and silhouettes from these designers demonstrate that the minimalistic styles of tomorrow don’t have to be lackluster.

