The paper takeout pail: the compact, usable, portable rom-com–iconic vessel for rice. You open the metal purse handle-like top and a plume of smoke steams out from the origami folds, revealing a poof of palate-cleansing flavor and soft white morsels.

Takeout restaurants everywhere deliver rice, and only steamed rice, in a folded paper box, often featuring a red pagoda and a “thank you.” The box makes it easy to dig in with chopsticks or smoothly slip a puff of rice onto a plate to soak up the rich flavors of a main dish (this week, No Thai! green curry). Fresh white rice can also slide from its container to serve as a canvas for toppings from around the world: beans, dill, tomato and onion, sweet coconut milk and daal. And, though delicious alone, comforting, mild and filled with feel-good carbs, white rice leftovers lie lonely in the white box in the back of the fridge.

You forget the underrated (yet irreplaceable) dish as it solidifies into a grainy block, wasting money and food. But if you fry it up, you can create a special single-pan meal that is brand new every time.

Fried fresh white rice turns to mush. But when chilled, rice starches undergo a firming process called retrogradation. Frying chilled rice creates firmer, crispy morsels that are dry enough to soak in a delicious egg. The egg plumps the grains and crisps the dish on the sides of the pan.

Eggs, a golden ingredient and critical “cheap” protein, face an ongoing shortage and soaring prices. Yet, as is typical in the pitfalls of a college kitchen, we waste precious money on favorite ingredients that we forget to use. Especially now, when they are at their most scarce and treasured, we should use eggs to reinvigorate the underappreciated golden ingredient of leftover rice.

The earliest days of eggy fried rice were in Emperor Yang’s ancient Sui Dynasty kitchen. The newly populated city of Yangzhou, China, crowded with recent immigrants, quickly caught on to redeeming the hardening staple starch, so as not to waste precious ingredients and to combine many flavors into a single dish.

Fried rice quickly caught on in Asian American restaurants, suiting the American-assimilated cuisine with salty, craveable flavor. And when Americans got plain white rice from their favorite restaurants, fried rice became a staple leftover.

Since most college students can’t fit a wok in a micro-kitchen’s false wood cabinets, a fried rice feast is unfeasible. The countless ingredients, from the traditional additions of scallops or sausage to American takeout peas and corn, can hardly fit in a small frying pan. So I “recreated” a base for an untraditional, soft yet crisped leftover delicacy.

Ingredients

1 cup days-old chilled steamed white rice

1-2 eggs (if you’re feeling rich)

1 dash neutral oil or cooking spray

½ tsp garlic powder

1 ½ tbsp soy sauce or tamari

½ tsp sesame oil or sesame-based marinade

½ tbsp chili-based hot sauce

½ tsp sweetener of choice

½ tsp acid: lemon or rice vinegar

¼ tsp ground ginger

Instructions

Put neutral oil in the pan and scramble 2 eggs with ½ tbsp soy sauce and ½ tsp garlic, fry at medium heat until eggs are just raw on the top. Put rice into the pan with a dash more oil and scramble ingredients together, letting rice clump. Whisk together remaining ingredients and spices into a sauce. After 1 minute, pour the sauce all over the eggy rice. Reduce heat slightly and stir in the rice, let it fry for a few minutes. Serve topped with your favorite vegetables or condiments.

