Rude Mechanicals, a University of Michigan student-theatre group, ends the fall semester with a quiet yet powerful production of “Indecent.”

“‘Indecent’ is a play about another little play that is barely a blip in Broadway’s history, Jewish history, and queer history,” writes director Mirit Skeen, a junior in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, in the playbill. A Variety article details the interesting — and overlooked — history of the production, saying it “chronicles the largely forgotten story of Sholem Asch’s 1907 play ‘God of Vengeance,’ which became a staple of the Yiddish theater canon but sparked so much controversy in its 1923 English language premiere on Broadway that its cast was dragged to court and charged with obscenity.” “Indecent” is thus a play within a play, charged with an intense history that involves both the Jewish and Queer perspectives.

The show begins with the original theatre troupe performing “God of Vengeance” in 1906 Warsaw and ends in 1950s Bridgeport, Connecticut. The show moves fluidly through time and space, featuring a projector housed at the back wall of the theatre that reads the changing dates and locations to aid the audience’s comprehension. Throughout the show, we see glimpses of the “God of Vengeance,” which, per NPR, “told the story of a Jewish brothel owner who bribes a rabbi so that the rabbi’s son will marry his daughter,” including its most “obscene scenes” — the first lesbian kiss in theater history — in addition to the tense realities of the cast and crew, the critical component of Paula Vogel’s adaptation.

Rude Mechanicals uplifts these complex narratives in their production of “Indecent” through their impressive cast and production team. Performed at the Arthur Miller Theatre, “Indecent” took over the wide thrust stage, meaning the audience surrounded the stage on three sides. This specific format is particularly inviting as it provides the audience with numerous perspectives. By changing the location of your seat, you could see a different production of “Indecent” each night.

On opening night, I sat on the right side of the stage (or “stage left” for the actors). As the actors performed their play within the play, I simultaneously saw the “stage” and the “backstage” area. Lighting director, LSA sophomore Avalon Litwiller, helped to clarify the distinction by spotlighting the “stage” area while the actors “backstage” were cast in shadow. The thrust stage was also responsible for this ease of distinction, given its various vantage points. A more conventional theater (with proscenium stages) would have struggled to expose the dual “stages” as compellingly and intimately.

The cast of “Indecent” took advantage of the distinct stage, noted by their blocking and choreography in the few musical numbers performed. The first part of the show included a montage where the actors toured with “God of Vengeance” around Europe, and the changing locations were clarified by the rotation of their “stages,” which faced different sides of the audience (and the aforementioned projector which read the new locations). Skeen and the choreographer, dual LSA and School of Music, Theatre & Dance (SMTD) junior Theresa Dvorocsik, tailored their efforts to the Arthur Miller Theatre, emphasizing their commitment to the intricacies of the space and the fluidity of their production.

I particularly enjoyed the live music that accompanied the production, which was crucial in establishing emotional moods and tension. The small pit, made up of SMTD sophomores Aidan Krieger, Jacqueline Groves, Caitlyn Bogart and Lansing Community College Professor Andy Callis, mastered the art of a lively yet soft accompaniment, effortlessly adding nuance to the stirring play.

Though each cast member deserves standing ovations (which they received on opening night), the work of SMTD senior Grace Walsh and SMTD junior Grace Lutenske is especially notable. Walsh and Lutenske played Halina (Manke) and Chana (Rifkele), respectively, known as the prostitute and the daughter of the brothel owner in the show. Manke and Rifkele share the aforementioned infamous lesbian kiss in “God of Vengeance,” though Halina and Chana share a love off-screen as well. Walsh and Lutenske embody these characters carefully and passionately; their adoration for one another was just as fervent as their pain concerning the forbidden relationship.

“Indecent” ends in the 1950s, shortly after World War II. When a young playwright eager to produce “God of Vengeance” approaches Asch, Asch devastatingly denies his request, saying he has lost six million audience members. The story isn’t just severe or shattering, though; it’s necessary. As Director Skeen shares in their note, “From its first moments, Asch’s ‘God of Vengeance’ is pushed back against, time and time again: insulted by his peers, shut down on Broadway, and insulted by theatre-goers and Jews both. And they continued to tell this story… And in a time like today, where antisemitism and homophobia are on a rapid rise that cannot be ignored in good conscience, we are still telling this story.”

“Indecent” was performed on Dec. 9, 10 and 11, 2022, at the Arthur Miller Theatre. For more information about Rude Mechanicals and their future productions, visit their website here.

Managing Arts Editor Lillian Pearce can be reached at pearcel@umich.edu.