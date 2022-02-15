Thursday night, the line for the bar wrapped around the corner. Bouncers checked IDs as strums of a guitar and bursts of neon and disco ball light slipped through the cracks of the door. It was another Thursday night in a college town, but just a little different.

MUSIC Matters, (MUSIC doubling as an acronym for Michigan Undergrads Serving In the Community) is a campus organization in constant pursuit of community spirit, loud music and philanthropy. The massive student organization highlights Ann Arbor’s talent and uplifts its community through music events supporting student nonprofit organizations, scholarship funds and youth leadership events. On Thursday, they hosted a “Battle of the Bands” fundraiser at Ann Arbor institution The Blind Pig. The event provided students with a much-needed break from a usual Thursday night: one filled with excitement, a sense of purpose and incredible music (rather than usual parties’ somewhat listenable assortment).

The lineup included five locally founded indie bands: Big Chemical, Luna Pier, Electric Chic, Anytime and Gravytrain. They all perform and collaborate in the tight-knit, local music scene of parties, co-op events and concerts at venues like The Blind Pig. But tonight was the chance for a change: a big break within the student body and, with support of concertgoer votes, a first and second-place cash prize.

Luna Pier took the stage in Jamaican bobsledding jerseys, and the drummer in a bloodstained dress shirt (of course). They captured the audience with killer confidence that almost made you forget that the musicians were University of Michigan and Wayne State students with marks on their hands to show they are “under 21.” Their original style and songs had hints of 1970s garage rock, indie surf rock, 2010s screamo and even early honky-tonk country.

Tess Crowley/Daily

The whole crowd quickly caught the band’s vibes and picked up some original lyrics on the way. Each band member, including powerful bassist Joey Shuster, lead singer Marcus Hoh, guitarist Dexter Kaufmann and bloodstained drummer Alex Calderwood, owned the stage. Calderwood showed off a shockingly incredible vocal range and some excellent rockstar-style screams. As they belted out the original song “Jewish Cowboy” and Kaufmann’s harmonica played along to lyrics “I don’t need no pork and beans,” the band won us all over with their charm.

Tess Crowley/Daily

Electric Chic took the stage as a storm of fans (or a friend group finally done with their pre-bar party) entered the bar. Either way, the crowd was instantly “electrified” by the band. Pianist Fern San Agustin opened with a haunting solo before lead singer and University student Juliet Freedman started a cover of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor that almost rivaled the original.

The band covered many cult classics as the whole club sang and danced with electric energy. Guitarist, vocalist and University student Tyler Nicole Thenstedt belted out an acoustic cover of “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” by Cage The Elephant, and Freedman serenaded us with a beautiful cover of Clairo’s “Sofia.” Student bassist and vocalist Inés Hidalgo and drummer Christie Gillies added new layers to classic pop songs, including a stunning cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.” Electric Chic is truly pop music at its best.

Tess Crowley/Daily

The crowd continued to grow as indie-pop-folk band Big Chemical took the stage. The band featured guitarist Alec Bertoy, drummer Ben Wood, bassist Inés Hidalgo and guitarist Ian Eylanbekov, all vocalists and students in the School of Music, Theatre and Dance. The musicians’ incredible songwriting was similar to early 2000s indie music, with guitar-heavy instrumentals reminiscent of classic rock. Everyone clapped and tried (but failed) to sing along to the band’s original and unreleased songs. They were that catchy.

Tess Crowley/Daily

Original song “Tomato” had the whole club dancing along, and “Open Letter” (out wherever you stream) had every clubgoer opening their phones to download the likely future hit. By the end of the performance, the audience felt like they had discovered the next big thing.

Tess Crowley/Daily

Anytime told us they had 25 minutes to make us love them, and they did just that. With beautiful instrumentals from guitarist Nick Cook, bassist Sam Dickman, pianist Julien Malherbe and drummer John Marinan, vocal powerhouse Karen Jane Ludwig stunned the audience with original songs.

Tess Crowley/Daily

When the band of University juniors started their lineup of covers, the audience fell harder in love. Lake Street Drive’s “Good Kisser” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” had the whole club on their feet and screaming at their exes. As the band closed out their set belting “Kiwi” by Harry Styles, the audience had all but lost their voices.

Tess Crowley/Daily

Gravytrain, a student-founded jazz ensemble, brought the feel of a late-night jazz club to The Blind Pig. Horns blared, guitars strummed and drums kept a fun beat going as the club lit up with energy that can only be described as “groovy.”

Tess Crowley/Daily

The whole club danced and clapped along to the band’s soulful sound. The band improvised and harmonized to create beautiful jazzy melodies that never got boring. Bassist Ben Wood’s vocals shone over the melodious horns of trumpeter Ryan Venora, trombonist Eli Heinen and saxophonist Connor Hoyt and rhythms of drummer Stephen Oduro and guitarist Ian Eylanbekov. As Wood repeated “gimme that funky stuff,” over the beat, the band certainly listened to his pleas.

Tess Crowley/Daily

After the chaos and indecision of the Google Forms voting process, everyone left the Battle of the Bands victorious. Electric Chic took first place and Anytime took second place. Three other bands left with successful performances under their belts and many new fans. Concertgoers left with infectious energy and songs playing in their heads. But as attendees walked home and back to campus, a wave of dread hit them as they realized every Thursday night can’t be this fun.

