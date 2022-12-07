Fat Daddy’s has been on my mind since the moment I saw a friend post a photo of their chicken online when they first opened this semester. That night, a gorgeous chunk of chicken placed on top of elegant checkerboard parchment flashed into my dreams. I knew I had to go.

Walking into the restaurant feels like a teaser for what’s to come — a perfume of heat rests neatly in the space. The warmth radiates from the back, making eyes and mouths water with the seasonings of chicken, fried and juicy.

After ordering my meal, I relaxed in my chair and took in the space.

A collection of songs were on the queue, most notably, to me, SZA’s “Supermodel.” Lots of seats filled with people in Michigan gear, hyped for the game against Illinois (which we won, obvi) and talking about school, the food or a mix of both. There was a mural that took up the entire side wall of the restaurant, full of Michigan Spirit: vignettes of graduation, the Big House and, of course, the fried chicken in question. By now, the smell of seasoning felt like a warm hug, loving and with just a bit of pressure to make your eyes tear up.

When the cashier called my name, I got up and picked up my bag. I appreciated that everything was already set as if it was for take-out. It eliminates the awkwardness of asking for an extra container, and if there is one thing I’m not gonna do, it’s let food go to waste.

The small table I was sitting at was soon filled with styrofoam containers and aluminum tins, with steam still rising from the freshly cooked food. I felt like I was in my friend’s Instagram Story, fully immersed in my own savory landscape. My glasses were definitely a little foggy at this point due to the heat coming off of everything.

With my cup of water set to the side, I started to eat.

Starting with the Chicken Cheese Fries W/ Mac felt fitting, as it seemed most appetizer-like of the meal ahead. The dish components were inseparable from one another. Cheese and chicken melt into each other on top of the classic steak fries. Pre-sliced, the chicken was delicious, toeing the crispy-juicy line with ease. The mac and cheese plopped on top of the chicken cheese fries was equally as impressive; its thick and creamy sauce brought out the depth of the chicken’s seasoning. I easily gobbled it down in seven minutes; it’s hard to remember anything about the app, other than the fact I will be having it again.

Customers wait to order in Fat Daddy’s restaurant Nov. 20. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

Diving into the Chicken and Waffles felt like another adventure on its own. A chunky piece of crispy chicken laid on top of a classic fluffy waffle. While I was finishing up the fries, condensation had already covered the clear lid of the container. As I opened it up, I was hit with the sweet smells of butter and delicious syrup; I immediately began to slather the two condiments on everything. Cutting into the chicken felt wonderful; the steam from inside the crispy surface wafted into the air, making my mouth to water. The chicken is a standout in general. A salivating seasoning gave way to tender strands of chicken that tasted superbly fresh. The heat levels of the chicken felt perfectly calibrated, along with a waffle that did the job of sopping up all the deliciousness of the chicken and sauce.

By this point, I have developed the sweats, a full stomach and a little trash pile to be thrown away.

Finally, I also decided to try the Fat Daddy, the chicken sandwich that shares the name of the restaurant. Again, a gorgeous hunk of fried chicken, now placed on top of a fluffy light bun and smooth coleslaw. A tangy mayo-based sauce covers the open-faced sandwich. Attempting to eat with your hands is an uphill battle; napkins and hand-licking are a must in devouring the whole thing, or for those not up for getting their hands dirty, forks and knives work just as well. I loved the surprise of a good tangy pickle at the bottom of the sandwich tucked underneath the crunch of fresh coleslaw.

I went back a couple of weeks later while walking around Central Campus. Although Michigan winters suck, I got out of the cold and was greeted by the same welcoming heat. Nestled near State Street among the swath of other restaurants competing for the attention of restauranteurs looking for a fun time, Fat Daddy’s Ann Arbor continues to keep my attention.

Campus Culture Beat Editor Matthew Eggers can be reached at eggersm@umich.edu.