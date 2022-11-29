In October, 12 Arts writers stepped out of the newsroom and into their running shoes to participate in the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. The runners formed teams of four to complete a route that began downtown, looped through Burns Park and up through Nichols Arboretum (the hardest part). Dispersed throughout the course were musicians who, along with the other runners and cheering spectators, kept our runners going even when the uphill seemed to never end.

Lizzie Yoon, Daily Arts Writer

First leg of the race! Lilly, Saarthak and I wore our fresh custom T-shirts, designed by Laine and printed on North Campus the weekend before. Initially, we ran at a consistent pace as I trailed behind, but by mile four, I was panting, and the distance between us grew. The 30 minutes that followed until the relay hand-off consisted of me debating whether to hastily change the running line-up to swap Daily Arts’ fastest runner (Drew) into my relay group in order to make up for my late 11-something pace. In the end, I deleted my panicked Slack message and decided that everything would work out.

The only note I took during race day (probably typed into my phone when I saw Lilly writing her blurb in her Notes app) was “Dart asks cat, Daarthak dad and the clown next to me.” The first clause is incomprehensible, but I can solve the second and third. “Daarthak dad” is probably in reference to fellow Daily Writer Saarthak, who ran the marathon with his father, and “the clown next to me” references the stuffed clown ceramic plushie (terrifying) that was strapped into the middle seat of Saarthak’s car.

What a day.

Lillian Pearce, Managing Arts Editor

My greatest concern when I awoke was not whether I’d finish the race. I was more fearful that people wouldn’t show up (the attendance record I am keeping speaks volumes).

When everyone arrived, I finally panicked. I called my dad in Italy — he said “Ciao!” — and he gave me a pep talk while I stood in line for the porta-potty. It was very touching.

The first mile was the hardest. My legs seized, and my stomach turned. Mile two was still terrible, but then, in the distance, I saw something beautiful: Mile three on horseback, hands on the reins, decked out in cowboy boots and all. She winked at me before riding off into the sunrise.

Miles four, five and six were as breezy as the wind. I ran in Saarthak’s shadow.

Then came the seventh mile. And then a little more than seven. I kept running. And running. And RUNNING. When I hit 7.7 miles, a full .65 more than what the race website detailed, I made a call: “Erin, why am I still running?”

She told me I was almost there. I rounded a corner and saw Saarthak laying on the grass. Rosebud.

Saarthak Johri, Daily Arts Writer

I made the perfect quarter marathon playlist. As the race kicked off just after 8 a.m., “Wesley’s Theory” crackled into my earbuds. The crowd began to thin as the Boris Gardiner sample came to a close and Josef Leimberg introduced the album with the drums coming in, locking me into my pace for the rest of the race. This perfect playlist was the entirety of Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly.

Having already run to this entire album many times before, it really was perfect for the relay — strong beats to match my footfalls, poetry so perfect it would keep my mind from wandering off to think about how much my body hurt. The tone varied so much between tracks like “King Kunta” and “u” that I’d push my pace only when I felt I could. When I reached the sixth-mile point and “i” began, I pushed my pace even further, thinking I was nearly at the end. I replaced the album’s final track, “Mortal Man,” with the entirety of Yeezus, which pushed me to the finish line nearly two miles later, Kanye’s drums and lyrics roaring in my ear. So, thank you, Yeezus.

Drew Gadbois, Daily Arts Writer

When I’m in the middle of a run, it doesn’t matter what the context of my day was beforehand, there comes a certain point where the thoughts just melt away into the scenery. The therapeutic quality of letting the environment pass through me without feeling the need to taint it with my observation is something I truly cherish. And so here I am, sitting at my computer, wondering how to talk about a run that I barely even remember. Although, I suppose that’s not totally true. I could relay what events happened during the race, but I couldn’t say what I actually felt.

So what is there really to say? I set a goal for myself: run my segment at less than a seven-minute pace, and I achieved that goal. There isn’t any narrative that described my incredible struggle to do so. Sure, the Arb hill, as always, was a bit of a pain, but for the most part, I had trained myself to run at that tempo. This wasn’t like last year. I didn’t accidentally start way too fast at the beginning. My handoff partner didn’t have to run to the exchange point while I just waited there idly. In fact, if anything, my section of the race was distinctly uneventful. Of course, I’m not one to complain. I’ve heard it’s quite rare to have a race where nothing goes wrong. In any case, much like last year, I barely remember the race itself. I remember waking up way too early. I remember getting in my pre-marathon poo. I remember eating way too much breakfast food afterward. And it should go without saying: I remember being with my friends.

Erin Evans, Senior Arts Editor

I wanted to run this marathon to be part of a group instead of running on my own. During the marathon, I did run on my own, though — my teammates were both too far in front (Drew) or behind me (Rushabh) to see. The race itself felt like a typical run, besides the unexpected turn up the Arb hill that led to hills on top of hills and a stitch in my side.

Even if I wasn’t running with my teammates, I was surrounded by other runners. It is a community I’ve felt a part of but disconnected from, a community I know exists and that I would fit in to, but that I am still unfamiliar with in person. Beyond that, I got a running community from my Daily Arts team, even if just for a few hours. I ran faster than usual, perhaps an effect of the other runners around me.

The marathon wasn’t worth it for the five miles I ran. Those five miles won’t stick with me. What will stay with me are the late nights spent with irons making matching T-shirts, the walk to the race start together at 7 a.m. and talking about the struggles of winter running with people who have also left their houses in January and immediately slipped on ice.

Rushabh Shah, Daily Arts Writer

“The night before” is a unique phenomenon. It’s as nerve-wracking as it is exciting, but I missed the feeling. Unable to contain my emotions, I picked out my outfit, cleaned my shoes and packed my bag in advance. “Tomorrow is going to be perfect,” I thought to myself as I set my alarm.

I spent most of the time building up to the race thinking about the distance I had to cover. I attempted to envision my route, but most of it was a blur. “The fun part starts when you start running,” my inner voice reassured me, and although it took some time, eventually I was convinced.

Spoiler alert: The running was not the fun part (shoutout to the uphill section from Markley to Mojo for being particularly painful), but the rest of it was, indeed, perfect. The custom-made T-shirts, the fancy wooden medal, the pre-marathon photoshoot, the clear skies and everybody’s support and enthusiasm.

P.S: Some of us had to ride in a good-old school bus to our starting point, and that might have been the coolest thing I did that day.

Joshua Medintz, Daily Arts Writer

My race began the night before the starting pistol went off. (Actually, the Ann Arbor Marathon was not set off by any celebratory gunfire. Even if it had been, I would not have followed its queue because I ran the third leg of a four-part relay.) I fell asleep at four. I woke up at 6 a.m. Drew passed me the baton at 10 a.m.

My first steps sent me cruising past most people around me. Don’t forget — these runners had, after all, already run a half marathon. My feet were fresh. I felt bad, and then I didn’t because whether you’re running, driving, Bird-scootering, biking through the Diag at high noon, etc., it’s fun to pass people. I was having fun, and before I knew it, I was at Gallup Park where I thought I’d be passing the baton.

I looked down at my phone — skipped “Hey There Delilah” because I couldn’t believe it was still on my “Liked Songs,” (well, actually I could, because it slaps, but ’twas not the vibe) — and opened Strava. According to the tracker, I had only run four miles. I was only halfway there. Bullocks.

It turned out that the race took you all the way around the park and back. At mile five, I started cramping. At mile six, my phone died. At mile seven, some old man passed me by. And at mile eight, I handed off the baton and drank enough watered-down-Gatorade to hydrate a horse.

Mitchel Green, Film Beat Editor

The second wind is the most dangerous. Midway through the race, I wanted to sit down and not move for the next week. Doesn’t matter how much training I did, there was no way I was about to finish that leg. But as the grooving bass line of “The Guns of Brixton” by The Clash kicked in, a jolt of adrenaline gave me a spark. I started to increase my pace. I began passing people. This was the easiest thing I’d ever done in my life. A terrifying, overconfident thought began to creep into my mind: What if I ran the next leg too? It’s only another five-ish miles, how hard could it be? As I approached the relay exchange, I still considered the idea of continuing on… But when I handed the belt off to my teammate, I almost instantaneously fell to the ground. My legs were dead. There was no way I could walk to the table with water, let alone run another mile. My ego had crashed, but relief washed over me. I was so glad to be done.

Laine Brotherton, Digital Culture Beat Editor

The five-hour wait between my arrival at the race and the start of my leg might have been tough if not for the dedicated crew of musicians. I wasn’t expecting to hear so many Margaritaville-adjacent songs on a Sunday morning in October, but it boosted my morale. I started my leg in Gallup park — there were some folks playing music there, too. It was beautiful outside. My route down South University Avenue, which involved an obstacle course of beer cans, rogue pizza slices and other detritus from the night before, had never looked worse. I wasn’t ready to tackle the Arb hill, seeing as I thought I was running the flat stretch until the night before. It was sprung upon me by my own inability to diligently check my emails. During the last push out of the Arb, there was a man enthusiastically playing piano among the trees — a shining beacon. Renewed with gusto, I pushed through the last two or so miles. And then it was over. Waiting for the fourth-leg relay runners, we built a rapport with the announcer at the finish line, cheering on the other marathon runners as they went “down the chute.”

Kaya Ginsky, Daily Arts Writer

Before the marathon, I went to the bathroom a dozen times. I feared that my first scared (sober)-adult-in-pants-accident would happen around hundreds of marathoners. These seven-plus miles were my Olympics after years of team sport shortcomings, and I feared I wouldn’t live up to the expectations of myself or my teammates. A mile in, my vision blurred with orange cones and construction lines, and I took a wrong turn down South University Avenue. I was lost, thrown off of my meticulously-studied marathon map just blocks from home. I felt like I was warming the bench at a blisteringly hot tournament rather than playing catch in the rain with my sister and dogs. In my earliest athletic days, I would “play” just to “play” with those I loved the most. I laughed at every failure as I pushed through exhilarated exhaustion racing my golden retriever.

I inhaled, remembered my loved ones and all I had gained through running, shed a tear and pushed forward. I bounded up hills and watched flowing streams and autumn trees of Gallup Park flicker past in amber and auburn. I became grounded and empowered with every stride. I was no longer an insecure, teenage wannabe athlete. When I reached the relay switch-off, arriving at a community of amazing, eclectic, smiling Daily Arts runners, I felt like a kid playing in the mud again (with more bladder control, thankfully).

Zach Loveall, Daily Arts Writer

As a member of the last leg of the relay, I did a lot of waiting. Hours of standing at the starting line and the hand-off point, talking to the other runners about everything from classes to how prepared we felt about running that day. I kept myself busy by customizing my song queue, hoping I could distract myself with an inconsequential thing like what music I would be listening to. Instead of thinking about the long run I had ahead of me, I focused on the optimal order of The Strokes songs and when I should mix in one from Cage The Elephant. When I finally was handed my relay belt, when I finally started running my first mile out of six, I realized that I hadn’t been wasting my time. The music I was listening to pushed me forward when I needed to go faster and slowed me down when I was burning myself out. “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M. was timed perfectly as I dragged myself up through the Arb, the song taking a new meaning as I painfully ran uphill. I let my music keep me running every step of the marathon.

Ava Seaman, Daily Arts Writer

If there’s one thing The Michigan Daily Arts should be known for, it’s our impeccable music taste. Seriously, just check out The Daily Arts fall playlist or any of the articles curated by the Music Beat. For the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon, my fellow runners made a playlist with a variety of songs ranging from pop to downright depressing.

I didn’t listen to this hodgepodge of a playlist during the marathon because I don’t like to run with music. I enjoy listening to everything going on around me while running, and there was plenty to see and hear during the marathon. Volunteers cheered while simultaneously shoving tiny cups of Gatorade and water in my face. Along the route, people I had never met offered encouragement: “You’re almost there!” and “Way to go!”

There was the collective panting of runners going up the Arb hill. I felt like a champion, especially after the hill, and then the exhaustion kicked in, and I wanted the race to be over immediately. I will never forget the announcer at the finish line calling out my name as I was coming down the chute. Highly embarrassing? Yes. But I’m glad I heard it.

