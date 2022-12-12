The titular claim is true for numerous reasons, one of which my roommates and I discovered last week while attempting to create a categorization system for places to eat in Ann Arbor.

The concept was simple: Some places in Ann Arbor are better places to eat in the winter and others places are better in the summer. The answers came quickly and unanimously. York? Obviously warm weather. The Last Word? Perfect for December nights like this one. That is — until we got to Argus Farm Stop, or Argus, as it is affectionately referred to by its many regulars. One roommate pointed out their comfortable outdoor seating and strawberry basil ice cream, which is freshly churned to order using a New Zealand ice cream drill. Another countered with the variety of hearty soups (and accessible microwaves), as well as the calm and slightly above room temperature basement of their Packard café, which is perfect for studying in the winter months (and where I am currently sitting).

In the end, we concluded that our system was not foolproof and Argus warranted the creation of a third category for those elusive places that are excellent any time of the year. Part of Argus’s system-defying greatness comes from the fact that there are many things that make it great.

Of course, one of these reasons is the food — the common denominator behind the dual mission Argus was founded upon in 2014: to grow Ann Arbor’s local food economy while providing community to farmers, students and Ann Arbor residents alike. It is what continues to guide them eight years, two more locations and a thriving online delivery service later. This expansion has also allowed them to reach a much wider audience.

In 2022, Argus Farm Stop – Packard Market was opened down the street from their original Packard location, which was converted into a café featuring delicious coffee, tea, artisanal baked goods and ready-made meals. The Packard Market, which supplements the original location on West Liberty, has allowed them to develop a flower and grocery pick-up service. The café has become incredibly popular with students and residents alike and often features trivia nights and special food events.

During COVID-19, Argus established an online delivery service, which features a subscription-based produce box. The program continues to thrive and provide essentials to families and the older demographic of Ann Arbor. Argus has remained true to their consignment-based supply chain model as well — which is as straightforward and rare as their mission. Farmers own and price their goods, directly receiving 70% of their goods’ selling price, while the other 30% goes back into the business. Currently, over 200 farmers — most of them growing at small farms under 50 miles away — sell at Argus throughout the year. Much of the produce is picked by farmers the morning it is delivered. This economic system is a testament to how seriously Argus takes their mission and has proven to be incredibly effective.

According to their website, “Argus Farm Stop business has paid over $15 million to local farms and food producers” since 2014. It has been so effective that co-owners Kathy Sample and husband Bill Brinkerhoff (both Michigan alumni, MBA ’89) have been called on to help other towns, claiming to regularly offer courses to learn the basics of starting this type of model. Last week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Kathy, who was recently named Washtenaw County Woman of the Year.

During our meeting, it became clear that there was another reason for Argus’s immense success: the people. I know it sounds cheesy, but Kathy — and those who surround her — has a unique devotion to the Ann Arbor Community, and it shows. It’s the reason why her employees love to work there and people, including myself, love to be there.

I asked Cece Duran, a fellow artist groupie and Campus Culture writer, what it was about Argus that kept bringing her back. She responded: “I found a home in Argus freshman year when I moved from Spain to Ann Arbor and everything else felt foreign. Now I’ve found a home in Ann Arbor too, and Argus is my safe haven.” I totally agree, Cece — minus the Spain part. And if you think our enthusiasm sounds crazy, I urge you to please go see for yourself.

