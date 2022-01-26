Face masks are my favorite accessory. Masks are a barrier between me and an outside world filled with strangers and infectious diseases. When the University of Michigan’s administration mandated facial coverings in classrooms, recreational buildings and common areas for the Winter semester, I was happy to comply — wearing masks has been proven to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by protecting one’s self and others from the very transmissible virus. But, I couldn’t help but wonder how my favorite accessory has affected my socialization and education over the past two years.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Public Health junior Sophie Busch, a facilitator for mental health group Wolverine Support Network, said that mask-wearing makes the student body more antisocial. She emphasized how it increases the uncertainty of interacting with strangers and forces us to second-guess ourselves whenever we think we recognize someone.

Selfishly, I love the “masking” powers of a face mask. Masks provide me with a sense of invincible anonymity and enable my more hermit-like tendencies. But I may be too quick to love the lack of socializing on a masked campus. A University of Chicago social experiment that assigned morning commuters to either a quiet car or a talkative bus found that introverts often “mistakenly seek solitude.” The distant social connections made on a short bus ride resulted in higher reports of positive experiences and positive mood, even for introverted participants who predicted the opposite result. As naturally social beings, humans (especially college students) are not meant to avoid the thousands of strangers we may see each day. Even introverts need simple (albeit awkward) daily interactions on campus.

Nonetheless, after years of isolation, going back out into the world feels strange and difficult. “A lot more people have social anxiety than they used to,” Busch said. “I remember at the beginning of the year a bunch of people were talking like, ‘Oh, I don’t know how to make small talk anymore, I’m so used to only talking to people I’m close with, it’s really hard to talk to people I don’t know.’”

During Busch’s freshman year, without masks or social distancing, people naturally started conversations in classes. Today, strangers rarely talk unless hassled by a professor. Masks only exacerbate difficulties connecting with our peers. Masking up disallows lip-reading and prevents us from using visual communication aids. Especially in quiet spaces, using visual cues is incredibly important in decoding others’ words. We can no longer make a snide joke about a professor or say “hi” to the cute classmate across the room without screaming. It often feels easier to stay silent.

However, non-verbal expression makes up 55% of our interpersonal communication, making every facial twitch far more important than we realize. As we develop, we learn to focus on the lower half of the face to process key emotions like fear, surprise and anger. With masks on, we aren’t as attuned to people’s emotions. We can’t tell who is panicking about the midterm, outraged by the same political issues, excited for the big game or behind on the readings. In college, we build friendships and relationships off of these seemingly insignificant shared experiences. Without facial recognition, experiences are solitary.

In countries like Iran, where many women wear face-covering niqabs, eye contact and expression is the main outlet for nonverbal communication. Iranian journalist Kamin Mohammadi notes that this investment in eye contact unsettles strangers in Western Europe. Americans and Western Europeans do not typically hold eye contact except when intensely flirting. When we hold eye contact with another human, the brain has to grapple with the consciousness of another. As the brain processes this unfamiliar intensity, it produces hormones similar to “butterflies in our stomach.” Mohammadi hints that “mask-wearing and eye-gazing,” if it cannot establish emotional solidarity, could at least make flirting a silent film of serotonin. With effort, eye contact alone can express intense emotions beyond romance. Simple shifts of the eyebrows and eyelashes can signify fear, disgust, anger and joy. If we focus on our own eye movements (even when it feels ridiculous), and those of others, we can easily express our emotions and eventually rebuild the sense of connection we’ve lost over the pandemic.

Since many of us are not acclimated to emoting with the eyes (or making eye contact at all), masking up provided us newfound freedom to look miserable when we feel miserable. I scowl at annoying customers at work, clench my teeth at professors and frown through my homework.

Keeping a smile on your face out of mere obligation is emotionally draining and physically exhausting. But the complete refusal to fake a smile behind a mask may do more harm than good.

The physical act of smiling releases neuropeptides that trigger the brain’s “happy chemicals”: serotonin, dopamine and endorphins, all of which are seldom triggered in a solitary lifestyle in a cold climate. Smiling, even if others cannot see it, may greatly improve our daily mood in the gloomy winters.

Masks allow me to hide from the things I find myself needing the most: the smiles, the small talk, the whispers in a quiet classroom. As we all continue to mask up for public health, I hope that we find time to talk to strangers, flirt with our eyes and smile for the sake of smiling.

Daily Arts Writer Kaya Ginsky can be reached at kginsky@umich.edu.