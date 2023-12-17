Our rules for reading TikTok star and Michigan Daily Arts alum Eli Rallo’s debut novel “I Didn’t Know I Needed This: The New Rules for Flirting, Feeling, and Finding Yourself”:

Be ready to play a mental scavenger hunt for every University of Michigan reference and landmark. Embrace the awkward and uncomfortable; you can learn from it! Don’t take the rules too seriously. We’re all human and we’re all here to grow. Get a fun little drink to pair with the book as you read! Most importantly, have fun learning how to flirt, feel and find yourself!

Rallo first gained online popularity after sharing her signature trail mix-esque snack, also known as “the jarr,” on TikTok in late 2020 while home during COVID-19. Since then, she has far expanded her content. Assuming the title of a modern “Carrie Bradshaw,” Rallo shares her lifestyle recommendations, candid dating advice and endless lists of rules for the everyday, all with the goal of encouraging her 787,500 followers to lead fun, fabulous and fulfilling lives. “I Didn’t Know I Needed This” is an expansion of Rallo’s internet personality, providing all “the new rules for flirting, feeling and finding yourself” one could ever need in just over 300 pages.

“I Didn’t Know I Needed This” knows itself and its audience. The title is spot-on as the book gives the exact advice every young woman or college student needs to hear but does not know that they need. Divided into various “Rules for” chapters, homages to the aforementioned rules lists, Rallo provides honest accounts of her own failures and triumphs in love and life. Her honesty in her own actions is admirable, never failing to acknowledge her own shortcomings and even actively encouraging her readers to do the same. To Rallo, every rejection is a redirection; every experience, good or bad, is a chance to learn.

Despite their rigid appearance, Rallo’s rules are not as imposing as they may seem. Rather, they are loose recommendations, ranging from rules to die by to lighthearted reminders of the fun and adventure life has to offer. Appearing in a list at the beginning of each chapter, they provide a quick synopsis of exactly what Rallo hopes the reader takes away from her writing before diving into the experiences that gave rise to each rule in the first place.

No stranger to long-form journalism and essays, Rallo’s writing shines in novel form. As an author, she clearly knows her audience, making each story feel like one that could be coming from a friend or straight off her TikTok page. Through blunt humor, engaging style, a keen understanding of relatable experiences and a casual, down-to-earth voice, Rallo carefully creates a strong relationship between herself and the reader, one that feels almost like a friendship. This tone is key in furthering Rallo’s messages throughout the book: By being so unapologetically herself in both her writing and life, Rallo is able to show the importance of understanding and appreciating oneself. She candidly discusses her struggles with self-confidence, body image and building healthy romantic and platonic relationships, eventually finding success in embracing herself and sharing this mantra with her audience.

One of the most honest parts of Rallo’s debut book is that there’s still so much space to grow, which she makes clear within the pages of the novel. Although she provides experience-based advice, she makes sure it doesn’t seem one-dimensional. In doing that, though, Rallo runs the risk of sounding a bit repetitive. The experiences she shares and the lessons she learned are all repeated more than once throughout the course of the novel, which can become a bit mundane for readers. That being said, the constant retelling of the experiences Rallo has been through merely reminds readers of her humanity and drills the lessons she’s learned into their minds for unique and self-applicable interpretations.

This collection of rules for being fun and flirty in late adolescence and early adulthood is a great start for Rallo. Her writing undeniably hooks readers’ attention, and it seems to thrive in narrative nonfiction form.

“I Didn’t Know I Needed This” proves that the nonfiction literary scene needed Rallo’s charismatic, witty and hilarious writing more than it thought it did. At the very least, it’s pink, it’s girly and it’s fun, and it knows exactly what its purpose is. Can we ask for anything more? It leaves readers craving more and excited for what’s to come next from Rallo.

Daily Arts Writers Graciela Batlle Cestero and Kathryn Hemmila can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu and khemmila@umich.edu.