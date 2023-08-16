The 2023 POPSUGAR Reading Challenge marks the ninth annual consecutive challenge created by the eponymous lifestyle media company, which is dedicated to “expanding your horizons” with a list of 50 specific prompts. The prompts range from standard suggestions like “a book about a family” to niche proposals like “a book with a rabbit on the cover.”

This is the fifth and final installment of Daily Arts’ ongoing undertaking of the challenge, which will hopefully serve to strengthen morale and inspire other readers. Read more to find out how we have completed the prompts, and what our thoughts are on the books that we’ve read so far.

Check out the first installment of this series here, the second installment here, the third installment here and the fourth installment here.

For our final POPSUGAR collaboration, we decided to all participate in the “a book your friend recommended” challenge and all pick books for each other based on our knowledge of one another’s interests and preferences.

Swara’s pick for Annabel: “Yellowface” by R. F. Kuang

After devouring this in two hours on a plane, I safely added it to the category of “books that make me want to scream.” R. F. Kuang’s “Yellowface” pulls you in immediately with the most insufferable main character I have ever encountered in my life. When June steals her freshly-dead friend Athena’s unfinished manuscript and ends up publishing it as her own, you feel morally obligated to hate her and love Athena. But in this satirical open letter to the publishing industry, Kuang asks pressing questions about cultural appropriation, racism and racial diversity and the impact of social media. Somehow, this book made me dislike and question every single character at some point in time.

I recommended this to Annabel because I’ve always thought that she’s had the most interesting opinions and she’s never been shy to express them (exhibit A). She’s also written some of the most well-crafted and thoughtful pieces I’ve ever read, and given the fact that the first thing I thought after finishing “Yellowface” was “I have so many thoughts,” I figured that Annabel would be the person to get those thoughts into words.

— Daily Arts Writer Swara Ramaswamy

R. F. Kuang has been one of my favorite authors for many years. Ever since I devoured her beautiful and deeply tragic debut novel “The Poppy War,” I have jumped at any chance to dive into her novels, filled with skillful worldbuilding and sharp cultural criticisms. Simply put, R. F. Kuang is a genius, and I love her work. But as I feverishly and anxiously flipped through the pages of “Yellowface,” I couldn’t help but hate her just a little bit.

“Yellowface” is an unbelievably painful read — a satirical and brutal critique of the publishing industry and our relationship with culture and media laden with despicable and deeply flawed characters — but its story is blindingly powerful and masterfully told. The novel tells the story of a young woman, June Hayward, with a writing career down the drain, desperate for just a second in the literary spotlight. When her friend Athena Liu, a literary success story heaped in fame, praise and Netflix deals, unexpectedly dies in front of her eyes, June just can’t resist stealing a piece of her success in the form of an unfinished manuscript. June’s first-person narration in “Yellowface” is dizzying and sickening; her deluded sense of superiority and grandeur seeps out of every page. But being forced to see the world through June’s twisted lens is more than just grating; it’s addicting, like the human urge to gawk at natural disasters, car wrecks and all other forms of destructive chaos.

I devoured this book in one sitting, unable to stop myself from watching in both horror and satisfaction as June takes her life and writing career completely off the rails. Kuang’s critiques of the publishing industry, her commentary on social media and cancel culture as well as her explorations of cultural appropriation are pointed and never fail to resonate, propelling the novel forward with every uncomfortable truth. It’s a masterpiece and a must-read, and Swara was right — I definitely have thoughts — but I might not be able to process them for another three to five business days. Thank you Swara for the final necessary push to round out my R. F. Kuang collection, and for what will probably be the worst reading slump of my life.

— Daily Arts Writer Annabel Curran

Annabel’s pick for Sabriya: “Breathe In, Cash Out” by Madeleine Henry

“Breathe In, Cash Out” is a very atypical read for me, mostly due to the fact that it is just not very fun. Yes, the cover is pink, already meeting the criteria for many of my favorite novels, but its plot twists are anxiety-inducing and its characters constantly infuriating. But there’s something about the novel’s fast pace and nail-biting tension that never has failed to draw me in and keep me hooked, no matter how many times I’ve reread it. “Breathe In, Cash Out” can be excruciating, but it’s also attention-grabbing and exciting, and with Sabriya’s penchant for tension-fraught romance novels with action packed in every page — and her ridiculously hard-working nature that meshes well with the novel’s themes — I figured a slightly stressful corporation-centric page-turner would strike a chord. Plus, I figured it would be a good chance for her to put all those business classes to good use.

— Daily Arts Writer Annabel Curran

I’ll admit that it took me a little while to get into “Breathe In, Cash Out,” primarily due to the author’s very thorough (but sometimes boring) explanations of the world of finance. The Ross Business minor did not prepare me for such long-winded descriptions of spreadsheets and numbers, that’s for sure. It didn’t take long, though, for me to feel drawn in by the meaning of the book. The protagonist, Allegra, works as an analyst for a high-profile company but hates her job and the soul-sucking nature of the financial world, instead wanting to become a yoga teacher. Allegra wasn’t my favorite protagonist ever, and most of the other characters were annoying at best and despicable at worst (co-worker Tripp, of course, being the only exception and the only character I consistently liked throughout the book). But even though I found the characters somewhat unpleasant, I recognized that that was, at least in part, Madeleine Henry’s purposeful choice. The characters were really just a conduit through which Henry was able to explore and dissect the stressful, problematic, dog-eat-dog world that is corporate America. She carefully peeled back layers and exposed problems that exist in this industry as only a former cog in the machine could do. As someone who, unfortunately, often buys into the high-stress mindset that involves putting work first and life second, “Breathe In, Cash Out” hit hard for me at times. I may not be as much of a yogi as Allegra, but I’ll admit that she did manage to convince me to reevaluate priorities, which was something I needed to do. After I finished the book, I texted a friend, “I think Annabel was seeing into my soul when she recommended this book,” and I stand by that.

— Daily Arts Writer Sabriya Imami

Sabriya’s pick for Hannah: “Anastasia” by Sophie Lark

I first found out about “Anastasia” because of BookTok. The combination of the artwork, the romance that left readers swooning and the homage to one of my favorite animated movies made this a must-read for me. It took me a little while to get into the book since it started out slowly, but once it progressed, it was impossible to put down. The story of the Grand Duchess Anastasia is retold in a fantasy setting, where everyone has some magical power, from telekinesis to freezing time. Anastasia, a girl with seemingly no magical powers, meets Damien, and their lives are forever changed. Throw in the mystical monk Rasputin and his thirst for power, and you’ve got a killer story with deeply interesting characters. Sophie Lark does an incredible job of worldbuilding and writing characters who are unique and complex. This is a story we have all heard before in some capacity, but it’s reimagined in a truly magical, captivating way.

Hannah and I have similar taste in books and movies, so as soon as I read this book, I knew I would be recommending it to her. She loves romance as much as I do, she also adores the ’90s “Anastasia” film and she’s a sucker for a book that pulls you in and won’t let you go. In that sense, Sophie Lark’s “Anastasia” seemed to check every box in terms of a book recommendation for her. I look forward to seeing whether or not my prediction is correct …

— Daily Arts Writer Sabriya Imami

Sabriya hit the nail right on the head when she described several things I love about a good story. However, I want to issue one very important caveat: Fantasy scares the hell out of me.

Don’t get me wrong, if a fantasy novel has an immersive world and interesting characters, then I’m sure to enjoy it as much as a book in my go-to genres. But I also remember seeing Sabriya carry around “Anastasia” earlier this year, and this almost-700-page book intimidated me when I wasn’t even the one reading it (in the interest of full disclosure, I still have not finished reading as I am writing this blurb — but I’m not giving up, Sabriya, I promise).

Despite my initial aversion to this recommendation, Sabriya and I are basically the same person, so I knew I could trust her. My experience reading “Anastasia” was nearly identical to hers — it took me nearly 300 pages for things to really get moving, but then I was hooked. I was also a fan of the illustrations throughout the book, which take up full pages and have an art style that is reminiscent of the ’90s animated classic. Anastasia herself is easily the most captivating character, and I love that she is the primary narrator as well. A few chapters are told from the point of view of Damien, a Cossack rebel-turned-Romanov ward and Anastasia’s love interest, but his narration is so infrequent that I found it difficult to invest in his side of the story. The combination of conflict from power-hungry Rasputin and rebelling Russians rounds out the world of this retelling nicely, and I can’t wait to see how the story ends.

— Daily Arts Writer Hannah Carapellotti

Hannah’s pick for Lilly: “The Good Left Undone” by Adriana Trigiani

“The Good Left Undone” is one of the most beautiful stories I’ve ever read (though I might be biased because I’m Italian). This immersive epic follows three generations of women in the Cabrelli family — mother, daughter and great-granddaughter — as they each experience love and loss. Set across years and throughout several European cities, the novel poses questions about family that are both heartbreaking and gratifying to answer. Given that Lilly is about to embark on her own European adventures, this was the first book that came to my mind as a recommendation. I also thought she would have a good time reading about strong female characters, since she is one herself.

The only potential downside is that Lilly has a love/hate relationship with historical fiction, which I of course remembered only after I’d already dropped off my copy of the book at her house. Hopefully, it’s the former and not the latter this time.

— Daily Arts Writer Hannah Carapellotti

I have to say it right off the bat: Historical fiction is my least favorite genre. Regardless of the time period at hand, it takes me ages to get into and I always struggle to feel involved in the story; I prefer reading nonfiction narratives like memoirs to learn about and understand history. So, a part of me did panic when Hannah gave me “The Good Left Undone,” a historical fiction story told in two timelines about an Italian family with untold secrets and hidden memories. Fortunately, I was very intrigued by the plot, and specifically our protagonist in the past timeline. Domenica Cabrelli decides to become a nurse in her small Italian village where she focuses her efforts on uplifting and educating women about their reproductive rights; however, she is quickly accused of working against the Holy Roman Church and is forced to flee to France on the brink of World War II. It’s after Domenica leaves Italy that the story lost me. Her brazenness is overrun by a stale romance and stiff dialogue, a loss which Trigiani fails to make up for in the present timeline. Domenica’s successors fall prey to the same trite characterization and choppy sentences which undermine their struggles and the general plot. Now comes my apology to Hannah: I swear I tried to love this. I put my issues with historical fiction aside and sat with these pages and begged myself to drown in the story. But I’m weak. And I feel so much worse about this after reading your beautiful blurb. Please, can we stay friends.

— Daily Arts Writer Lillian Pearce

Lilly’s pick for Swara: “You Exist Too Much” by Zaina Arafat

“You Exist Too Much” is one of my favorite books this year, and ever since I finished it I have been waiting patiently for Swara to read it. I both wanted to discuss it with her and pay her back for all of her solid recommendations — the latter meaning the pressure was on.

“You Exist Too Much” is a short but rich read about a young Queer woman and her many attempts (and failures) to find healthy, true, requited love. Her desire for love and affection stems from her lack of unconditional love from her mother and their tumultuous relationship, which delicately drives the story forward. As we watch our unnamed protagonist chase and obsess over people unable to love her in the way she needs, we see her make mistakes and hurt others as much as she herself is hurt. Arafat makes it difficult to feel one way about her, and instead leaves the reader in flux as we simultaneously dislike, distrust and pity her. Her unreliability and status as an unhinged narrator intrigued and enamored me, and is what encouraged me to recommend this to other readers (aka Swara). Arafat’s story is also carefully layered with the protagonist’s Palestinian identity and her struggles with an eating disorder, making the book more complex in its realism and representation of intersectionality. In short, I loved this, and can only hope Swara feels similarly. Otherwise, I can never recommend her a book ever again.

— Daily Arts Writer Lillian Pearce

“Simultaneously dislike, distrust and pity her” is exactly the way I felt about Arafat’s protagonist. I actually texted Lilly 10 chapters into this book saying, “I feel so bad for her but at the same time she kinda annoys me.” “You Exist Too Much” is a book told in short but impactful vignettes that give you just enough insight into the protagonist’s life to maybe somewhat understand the decisions that she makes. Arafat paints her main character as obsessive and deceitful to her core, further exacerbated by the fact that the protagonist herself is telling the story. The protagonist is never one-sided — in her ethnicity, sexuality or otherwise — making for a complex and deep read with a shorter page count. Lilly hit it out of the park with this one, as per usual.

— Daily Arts Writer Swara Ramaswamy

Thank you for following along with us as we worked to complete the 2023 POPSUGAR Reading Challenge!