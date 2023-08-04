The 2023 POPSUGAR Reading Challenge marks the ninth annual consecutive challenge created by the eponymous lifestyle media company, which is dedicated to “expand your horizons” of reading with a list of 50 specific prompts. The prompts range from standard suggestions like “a book about a family” to niche proposals like “a book with a rabbit on the cover.”

This is the fourth installment of Daily Arts’ ongoing undertaking of the challenge, which will hopefully serve to strengthen morale and inspire other readers. Read more to find out how we have completed the prompts, and what our thoughts are on the books that we’ve read so far.

Check out the first installment of this series here, the second installment here and the third installment here.

A book about or set in Hollywood

“How to Fake it in Hollywood” by Ava Wilder

I’m a little conflicted on how I felt about “How to Fake it in Hollywood.” On the one hand, I couldn’t put it down. I was up late reading until my mom literally made me turn the light off and go to sleep, just like how it was when I was a kid. But on the other hand, I didn’t feel quite satisfied after reading it. Part of it was an expectation-versus-reality contradiction. #BookTok made me think Wilder’s book would be another fun, light, fake-relationship romance, set against the dazzling, star-studded excitement that is Hollywood. In reality, though, it was more intense. Grey Brooks, an actress a little down on her luck, is set up with Oscar-winner-turned-recluse Ethan Atkins for a publicity stunt intended to help both of their careers, but Ethan’s self-sabotaging tendencies make him a frustrating character throughout nearly the entire novel. Grey is the perfect sunshine in this grumpy/sunshine relationship, and sometimes Ethan’s almost cruel behavior made it hard for me as a reader to feel he deserved her endless patience and kindness. Ethan does finally get his act together (AKA goes to therapy), but because of a time-skip, we don’t actually see him doing any of the work to be stable and healthy enough to be in this relationship. As a result, the end feels a tad rushed. They reunite and find their way back to each other, now that they’re in a place to be together again. Considering the build-up and the complex, well-thought-out characterizations, the quick ending may feel a bit disappointing. So it’s not quite the light read it’s marketed as, but it’s still a fascinating book that’s sure to draw out emotions from readers.

— Daily Arts Writer Sabriya Imami

“The Comeback” by Ella Berman

The story that “The Comeback” tells is one we have all heard before — a young woman who came to Hollywood too soon and grew up too fast, her life molded by someone cruel, manipulative and powerful. No matter how many renditions of these stories are told, they will never cease to be powerful, and “The Comeback” is that and more. Raw, sincere and heartbreakingly honest, “The Comeback” paints a picture of the darker side of Hollywood through the eyes of a young actress in the midst of a career-altering breakdown. After years of abuse by her mentor, Grace Turner wants nothing to do with Hollywood. She tries to leave L.A. for good, but at the end of a reclusive year spent in hiding, she still can’t seem to resist the city’s gravitational pull. Grace’s return to Hollywood is wrought with romantic downfalls, struggles with addiction and, above all, fears of the ghosts of her past. Grace is a force of nature, and watching her navigate the pitfalls of the Hollywood scene will have you frustrated and unbelievably anxious, but invested nonetheless. “The Comeback” may not be a sunny, feel-good read, but it is certainly worth the endeavor.

— Senior Arts Editor Annabel Curran

“Birds of California” by Katie Cotugno

“Birds of California” follows Fiona St. James, a former child actress best known for her portrayal of the spunky little sister on a beloved family drama (also titled “Birds of California”). Fiona’s career took a nosedive as she reached early adulthood — think Amanda Bynes or Miley Cyrus — but she’s managed to maintain a somewhat normal, somewhat private life … until Sam, who played her older brother on “Birds,” tracks her down and tries to convince her to do a reboot of the show. Sam’s had more success as an actor since “Birds” ended, but is dangerously close to running out of money when the reboot rumors start swirling. As Sam and Fiona reconnect and begin to fall in love, the real reasons behind the original show’s downfall threaten their happily ever after.

I went into this book assuming that Fiona would eventually be convinced to do the reboot, but that was not the case. She’s firm about not wanting to return, and while her reasons for doing so give her character a good amount of nuance, there aren’t enough stakes in the story as a whole. It ultimately ends up being solely about the budding romance between her and Sam, with not much development anywhere else. Maybe I’m spoiled because I’ve read several romcoms that did a spectacular job at balancing individual storylines with romance, or maybe this book not living up to my expectations is simply because I made an incorrect assumption, but it was just fine. The romance has its moments, and the book starts a decent conversation about the dangers that child stars face from power dynamics and constant media exposure, but unfortunately, neither one left a very lasting impact.

— Daily Arts Writer Hannah Carapellotti

A book that’s on a celebrity book club list

“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

First chosen by Reese Witherspoon as her May 2021 book club pick and then adapted into an Apple TV+ show through her production company Hello Sunshine, “The Last Thing He Told Me” has been very popular among readers in the last few years. The story follows Hannah Hall after her husband Owen Michaels disappears, with only a cryptic note left behind. Along with her stepdaughter Bailey (who doesn’t exactly like her), Hannah sets out to find Owen. She gets more than she bargained for, though, once she finds herself entangled in her husband’s secretive past. The book itself starts out as a thriller — watching Hannah and Bailey work together to try to piece together Owen’s past is enthralling. However, once the pieces start to come together, the book loses traction. The climactic point where Owen’s secrets are revealed feels a little, well, anticlimactic. The second half of the book deals with the fallout of Hannah learning the truth about Owen, but it’s unfortunately not nearly as exciting as the book’s first half. Overall, though, it’s a relatively gripping story, and it’s definitely worth reading if you’re interested in watching the Apple TV+ show. And considering Jennifer Garner (“Alias”) plays the lead in the TV show adaptation, who wouldn’t want to watch it?

— Daily Arts Writer Sabriya Imami

“L.A. Weather” by María Amparo Escandón

I also looked to Reese Witherspoon for my celebrity book club pick and read the first book that popped up: “L.A. Weather” by María Amparo Escandón. I’m not sure why a Sept. 2021 pick was the first title I saw, but I’m happy about it. I ended up listening to “L.A. Weather” as an audiobook and was quickly immersed in its world: Oscar and Keila are the parents to three adult daughters — Claudia, Olivia and Patricia — all of whom are confronting challenges they’re hesitant to share with each other. Oscar is having trouble at work, and his distracted and distant disposition leaves Keila concerned he’s having an affair, and later asking for a divorce; all three of Oscar’s daughters are also navigating their unsatisfactory marriages, while simultaneously shaming their parents for their impending divorce. In addition to complex marital drama, each of the five protagonists faces individual issues from infertility to brain tumors, making “L.A. Weather” an interesting and sometimes overwhelming hodgepodge of a book; nevertheless, I found that Amparo Escandón successfully weaved the storylines together so that realistic and logical relationships formed along with a convincing plot.

— Daily Arts Writer Lillian Pearce

“Dava Shastri’s Last Day” by Kirthana Ramisetti

“Dava Shastri’s Last Day” was the Dec. 2021 pick for the “Good Morning America” book club. The book follows the dying billionaire matriarch Dava Shastri as she gathers her children and grandchildren on her private island during a fateful holiday season. While the family is on the island, Dava prematurely leaks the news of her death to the press. Instead of getting the chance to read glowing tributes about her philanthropic work, two of Dava’s biggest family secrets come out, leaving her to reconcile the unspoken parts of her life with her stunned family in her last days. The sibling feuds and multigenerational family drama were reminiscent of an Indian version of “Succession,” which Kirthana Ramisetti crafted beautifully. As the book dips back and forth between the events of Dava’s past and the present turmoil that her children are in, the reader gets a solid idea of the many decisions and sacrifices that she had to make to get to where she is in life. Ramisetti paints a beautiful picture of what it means to be dedicated to your family, even when you may not agree with them all the time. The pacing of the book was well done, leaving space for tender scenes in between heated moments, and ending with a powerful conclusion and epilogue.

— Daily Arts Writer Swara Ramaswamy

A book about a forbidden romance

“Sinners Anonymous” by Somme Sketcher

Two things to note: First, I read this as the direct result of peer pressure. Second, this isn’t any ordinary forbidden romance — this is a forbidden mafia romance. Our protagonist Aurora “Rory” Carter is engaged to the capo of Devil’s Dip, abusive 70-something Alberto. We learn that Rory has signed a contract with Alberto, stating that her agreement to marry Alberto will protect her father and preserve the land he lives on. What Rory doesn’t know is that Alberto does not own the part of Devil’s Dip where her father resides — his handsome, mysterious and frightening nephew, Angelo, does. Something akin to a romance unfolds between Rory and Angelo in spite of Rory’s engagement to his least favorite uncle (the favorite being Uncle Alfredo — yes, Alfredo). Their budding relationship goes against the said and unsaid rules of family and, particularly, the rules of a mobster family, meaning by choosing Rory, Angelo risks starting a war. If that sounded like a Wattpad original, you’d be happy to know that it reads like one, too. “Sinners Anonymous” is a fun and easy read to mark off the “forbidden romance” prompt, and a good introduction to mafia romance lore … if that suits your fancy.

— Daily Arts Writer Lillian Pearce

“The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern

A forbidden romance novel can seemingly go one of two ways: It can take the shape of a wonderful trope-filled story of star-crossed lovers, or it can be a dark and politically charged fantasy. “The Night Circus” is both. Beautiful in its poetic prose and fantastical in its plot filled with magic and mystery, “The Night Circus” allows for the dark lure of forbidden romance to shine, complementing the pure and awe-inspiring beauty of the story’s setting and world-building. The story is built around the bizarre workings of the Night Circus, a traveling show that, naturally, is only open after sunset. Beyond the facade of the circus’ acrobats, contortionists and fortune tellers lurks the true magical power and magicianship that make the Night Circus so extraordinary. Two star-crossed magicians, Marco and Celia, preserve the fanciful spectacle of the circus, all the while unknowingly competing in a deathly competition reliant on their displays of magical power. “The Night Circus” is a beautiful and charming mystery of a novel that, once you pick up, you will be unable to put down.

— Senior Arts Editor Annabel Curran

“Tweet Cute” by Emma Lord

If I’m being honest, I think this book was more enemies-to-lovers with a teeny tiny bit of forbidden-ness, which was more a result of miscommunication and family secrets than actual forbidden-ness. In other words, this was not your stereotypical forbidden romance with darkness and drama and the mafia (if you read Lilly’s blurb, you know what I mean). “Tweet Cute” was, instead, a cute, wholesome YA novel that dabbled in a forbidden romance by having the two leads, Jack and Pepper, be part of rival family restaurants. So there’s a tad bit of that “Romeo and Juliet” trope there, with the families on different sides, but you find out pretty soon that the reason they’re on different sides is shaky at best. Even though it’s a pretty loose forbidden romance, it’s a good one. Jack and Pepper have chemistry for days, and they click instantly. Or, at least they click for us instantly. To each other, there’s a little work they need to do before they really see eye to eye and befriend one another. But seeing them work their way to that — and succumbing to their shared feelings rather than letting their parents get in the way — is soft and sweet and mushy. So, yes, not a traditional forbidden romance at all. Those are not soft and sweet and mushy. But this one is, and it’s better for it.

— Daily Arts Writer Sabriya Imami

Daily Arts Writers Hannah Carapellotti, Lillian Pearce, Annabel Curran and Sabriya Imami can be reached at hmcarp@umich.edu, pearcel@umich.edu, currana@umich.edu and simami@umich.edu.