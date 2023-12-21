Despite the glorification of European settler-colonialism, Arctic exploration was a brutal, poorly intentioned thing. It was marked less by intrepid trail-blazing and more by racism, poorly planned expeditions and the last resort of starving explorers: cannibalism. “Where the Dead Wait” re-envisions the disaster and disease of European Arctic exploration with a fresh, supernatural twist. Ally Wilkes, Bram Stoker-nominated author of “All the White Spaces,” melds all the dread and splendor of Gothic horror with modern sensibilities, producing an adept second novel about spirits and repressed Queerness.

Thirteen years after a failed expedition cost him his reputation and the lives of most of his crew, Captain William Day is once again thrust into the Arctic by the disappearance of his close companion and fellow explorer Jesse Stevens. So begins a new rescue mission just as doomed as his first journey north, haunted by the memories of the drastic steps Day and Stevens took to survive over a decade ago. As the trail of cryptic messages continues, Day is forced to grapple with the memory of those he let die and the nebulous, irrepressible attraction he feels for Stevens.

At times gripping and tense, “Where the Dead Wait” is a rich character study chock-full of welcome horror tropes. The novel is unfortunately crammed with so many characters that the threads of several subplots are lost, only to be picked up in the novel’s final chapters. But Day, wretched and repressed as he is, is so vividly rendered that the absence of several side characters is easy to forgive.

Flashbacks — made vivid through Wilkes’ use of present tense — detail Day’s past, focusing on his first expedition to the Arctic. A low-ranking officer thrust into command by the death of the ship’s captain, Day relies on bunkmate Stevens, an American obsessed with the racist 19th-century practice of phrenology and the mythical Open Polar Sea. Poor hunting and cold temperatures push Day’s crew to resort to cannibalism, a decision Stevens is all too happy to make. Despite the other man’s obvious flaws and the harsh heteronormativity of Victorian England, Day is unable to deny his attraction to Stevens. It’s here that Wilkes’ prose sings, painting Day’s desire and shame with careful strokes.

After Stevens’ disappearance, Day is given a second chance at command and an opportunity to salvage his damaged reputation. Joining him on his rescue mission are several unwanted passengers: a journalist determined to uncover Day’s past, Stevens’ spirit-medium wife and the specters that have followed Day since his return.

The writing is jagged and sharp as ice. Each decision Day makes is fraught with danger as he draws closer and closer to Stevens, guiding himself and his crew further from safe waters. Soon winter sets in, and it becomes apparent that the spirits of Day’s past do not lie easy. More eerie than the various ghosts and zombies that Day encounters are the extremes to which he goes to find Stevens.

While “Where The Dead Wait” is a book of hauntings and cannibalism, it is also about an obsession so total that it becomes hard to put down.

At times, the rich atmosphere of the novel gives way to melodrama. Some descriptions are so grotesque as to feel overindulgent. The book revels too much in the blackened, rotting teeth of sailors sick with scurvy and the flesh-eating urges of British officers pushed to the brink. The themes of the novel, though well-developed, are hinted at with little grace. Take, for example, Day and Stevens’ old ship, the Reckoning, which is a title that would feel ostentatious in even the most ordinary of circumstances.

Though Wilkes grapples with the legacy of English imperialism and racism, Native Americans are strangely absent from the narrative. The expedition’s guides are referred to in passing as “good people,” but get next to nothing in the way of actual dialogue or motivation. Qila, Mrs. Stevens’ chaperone, is afforded more attention; her wry wit and defiant streak are a pleasant breath of fresh air in an otherwise bleak book. However, she has little agency, acting mostly to further Day’s arc. Wilkes’ criticisms of European exploration are undermined by this oversight. In sidelining Native American characters in favor of white ones, she reproduces — likely by accident — the very structures she condemns.

For all its flaws, “Where the Dead Wait” is a meditative, tense examination of repression and shame that questions the supposed “savagery” of the North. It is a modern Gothic of memory and the restless dead, surely a good read for anyone interested in post-Halloween chills (though certainly not for the squeamish).

