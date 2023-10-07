There’s something very magical about the late ’90s and the early 2000s, at least in fictional romance history. Featuring charming, pre-iPhone technology, iconic outfits and all-around simple contentment, some of the best romantic comedies came out of those years.

Uzma Jalaluddin and Marissa Stapley’s romance novel “Three Holidays and a Wedding” captures that magical, nostalgic era and increases its magical, nostalgic power by setting the story during the holidays.

And when I say the holidays, I mean all the holidays.

The story purposefully weaves together a multi-faith holiday season, just like the one that really happened in 2000 (I told you it was a magical time!). In 2000, the Ramadan, Hanukkah and Christmas festivities all overlapped, and in this book, the co-authors masterfully create a timeless story that explores and celebrates all these religions and the things that matter, no matter what faith you practice — family, friendship and love.

“Three Holidays” stars two women, Maryam and Anna (each primarily written by one of the co-authors). The two meet on a flight from Denver to Toronto. Anna is set to meet her rich, charming, perfect boyfriend’s family for the first time during their Christmas celebration, and Maryam and her family are traveling for her sister Saima’s wedding. The two characters become friendly over the course of a turbulent flight, which soon makes an emergency landing far away from Toronto due to the storm.

Maryam, her family, her childhood crush Saif and Anna all end up in the storybook town of Snow Falls for the night — the setting of a beloved holiday movie that happens to be filming its sequel while the characters are all there.

The story as a whole calls upon some of the most tried-and-true tropes but adds refreshing new twists with its multi-faith component. Snow Falls is an amalgamation of every perfect small-town holiday movie setting, but it’s made even better by its diverse features. The locals of Snow Falls are just as likely to watch hockey games at It’s the Most Wonderful Time for a Beer — the local bar — as they are to commiserate about the best sides for latkes, or just as likely to give you a free knit hat as a gift as they are to unhesitatingly provide Iftar to ensure you can break your fast at sunset. The snowy season and the cozy town are romance-movie gospel, but Snow Falls surpasses all past renditions.

The perfect cozy setting is a perfect match for the perfect cozy story that unfolds. Anna realizes she’s looking for more than a job she hates and a boyfriend who thinks she’s perfect when she absolutely isn’t, and Maryam discovers she doesn’t need to be the stereotypical eldest daughter in an immigrant family and can trust herself — and her heart — to make the right choices. As Anna falls for Josh (a man with secrets but whom she finds herself trusting more than anyone else) and Maryam finds herself falling for Saif yet again, despite her prickly romantic history, more and more layers of these characters are revealed, making them more relatable, lovable and captivating.

Jalaluddin and Stapley did something truly spectacular with this novel — they took a twist on a classic by making those iconic 2000s archetypes and tropes into something new. In doing so, they gave us all a glimpse of what it’s like to be in a magical place, during a magical time, with the people who you love more than anything else.

Reading this book is like peering into a snow globe that has perfectly captured a wonderful, awe-inspiring moment of time when the world is soft and still and beautiful. Snowflakes are frozen in the air, the streets glimmer with ice and snow, lights twinkle and everyone is happy, laughing and a little bit in love.

When it comes to a holiday romance novel, what else could you possibly be looking for?

