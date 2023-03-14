With Ann Brashares’ four books, two films (and a couple of follow–ups we won’t be talking about), “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” has cemented itself in the pop culture hall of fame and my heart.

The franchise follows four best friends — Bridget Vreeland, Tibby Rollins, Carmen Lowell and Lena Kaligaris — as they embark on multiple summers apart with the help of a pair of jeans that magically fit them all, despite them being different sizes. The girls navigate friendship, family, first love and teenage heartbreak throughout the course of high school and college.

Rereading the books made me realize just how wholly imperfect the girls are, which makes me love them even more. They’re whiny and incredibly frustrating at times, and I’m not trying to feed into the idea that teenage girls are inherently annoying and boy-crazy — I was once a teenage girl. I know how it can be. Everything happening to you is monumental and minuscule at the same time. I empathize with these four fictional girls so much. Their feelings of anger, sadness and happiness are all so familiar — I could easily be any one of them. Some of my own friendships resemble that of Bridget, Tibby, Carmen and Lena’s. Some of my best friends and I swap clothes, are comfortable with each other’s families, chat all the time and spend quite a bit of time apart. “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” only reinforces my belief that platonic relationships, especially female friendships, are essential to our existence.

But female friendships in TV shows and films are rarely complex, and they often take a back seat to romantic relationships. In “Mean Girls,” the girls are backstabbing bitches who act catty and are toxic; in “Sex and the City,” they’re sex-obsessed. Teen dramas buy into the competitiveness that often plagues portrayals of female friendships — Serena and Blair had Nate to fight over, Joey and Jen had Dawson to fight over and Brooke and Peyton had Lucas to fight over. When I think of healthy portrayals of female friendships, I think of Meredith and Cristina from “Grey’s Anatomy,” Rachel, Monica and Phoebe from “Friends” and of course, Tibby, Bridget, Carmen and Lena from “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

The 2005 film adaptation starring America Ferrera (“How to Train Your Dragon”) as Carmen, Amber Tamblyn (“The Ring”) as Tibby, Blake Lively (“A Simple Favor”) as Bridget and Alexis Bledel (“Tuck Everlasting”) as Lena is nothing short of perfect. The cast returned for a not-as-iconic sequel released in 2008, but the actresses’ adorable real-life sisterhood makes up for it.

Anything female-centric is often demonized and looked down upon simply because it’s related to women and their interests; I sense misogyny. Female-centric films are considered “chick flicks,” while female-centric books fall under women’s fiction. No such labels exist for media marketed toward men. “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” is the quintessential chick-flick: The girls discuss boys and clothes, the only things girls could possibly want to discuss. But the film is about so much more and the book series only proves this further.

The first book in the series, “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” introduces the 15-going-on-16-year-old girls who have been best friends since before birth — their mothers met and bonded over similar September due dates at a prenatal aerobics class.

Carmen’s confidence in their friendship is inspiring: “Nowadays our mothers act like friendship is an elective — falling somewhere down the list after husbands, children, career, home, money. Somewhere between outdoor grilling and music appreciation. That’s not how it is for us. My mom tells me, ‘Just wait till you get serious about boys and school. Just wait till you start competing.’ But she’s wrong, we won’t let that happen to us.”

The first book explores what it means to go outside of your comfort zone for the first time without the reliability of having your best friends there. Throughout the summer, the friends send each other letters along with the pants that travel with them on their separate journeys. Carmen visits her estranged father and his new family in South Carolina; Tibby stays in their home town of Bethesda and meets a girl dying of leukemia named Bailey who changes her outlook on life; Lena visits her grandparents in Greece and meets a young man named Kostos; Bridget shines at soccer camp in Mexico while she develops an unhealthy relationship with her older coach, Eric. For a book that’s 22 years old, it’s surprisingly relevant and discusses complex issues outside of the girls’ friendship too.

“The Second Summer of the Sisterhood” is set one year after the first book, where Carmen becomes frustrated with her mother who starts dating again, Lena struggles with the loss of her grandfather, Bapi, and the end of her relationship with Kostos, Libby takes a film course and tries to impress the wrong boy and Bridget stays with her maternal grandmother in Alabama. The second book focuses on mother-daughter relationships — another feature of girlhood that the media glosses over.

Meanwhile, “Girls in Pants: The Third Summer of the Sisterhood” follows the four friends the summer before their first year of college. Carmen contemplates her mother’s pregnancy as she deals with her own boy problems; Lena’s grandmother, Valia, stays with her family after the death of her husband while Lena paints portraits of those closest to her in order to get a scholarship to art school; Bridget reunites with Eric at a soccer camp in Pennsylvania and Libby confronts her romantic feelings about her friend, Brian, and rethinks her familial relationships.

The third book ends with this: “They were growing up. It was inevitable, and Tibby had learned enough this summer not to stand in its way. There were boyfriends and families and big plans burning just ahead of them. But please, God, she couldn’t do it if it was a trade-in. She couldn’t strike the bargain if growing up meant drowning out the friendship that stood at the very center of her life, the thing that gave her strength and balance.”

Enter the fourth book: “Forever in Blue: The Fourth Summer of the Sisterhood.” The first year of college is done but to the four friends, home isn’t really home, not anymore. Bridget finds herself in Turkey digging for bones; Carmen learns a lesson on true friendship while taking on a theatrical role in Vermont; Lena takes a painting class at RISD and attracts a fellow artist; Tibby takes a screen-writing class at NYU as she maneuvers her relationship with Brian.

As a college student, the fourth book was perhaps the most relatable. As I’ve begun to navigate this strange thing called adulthood, I’ve found that making — and keeping — friends is more difficult than I ever imagined. College and COVID-19 haven’t really mixed. Without the comfort of spending eight hours a day in the same school or childhood soccer leagues, adult friendships require effort. At the beginning of the novel, Carmen realizes this problem and asks herself: How do you make friends when you were born into a friendship and always considered one of four people who were basically one?

The girls have seemingly grown up a lot. Tibby faces a pregnancy scare, Bridget falls for an older man — again — and just as it seems like Lena is over Kostos, he comes barrelling back into her life and heart. Throughout the whole series, Lena is characterized by her shyness, beauty and most of all, her complicated relationship with Kostos. She is an artist too, but Kostos’ haunting presence repeatedly takes away from her character. The fourth book seemed to erase all of the character growth (of all the girls) built up from the last three books and left me disappointed.

The fourth (but unfortunately not final) book serves as a sweet resolution for our four best friends, and once again emphasizes the strength and importance of their friendship: “We aren’t in any one place or any one time. We are everywhere, here and there, past and future, together and apart.” The pants brought them together in times of need, but it wasn’t the pants that held them together when they were apart: It was their friendship and their love for each other that did.

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” reminds me to be grateful for the female friendships that have transcended childhood, school, work, clubs and sports but to never forget those that have ended. I hope that everyone has the types of friends that are more like family. So to all my girlfriends, my “gal pals” and my sisters from the past, present and future: Thank you.

Books Beat Editor Ava Seaman can be reached at avasea@umich.edu.