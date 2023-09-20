Content warning: Discussions of addiction and substance abuse.

It’s not every day that you crack open a book and feel oddly exposed as the author describes emotions typically restricted to your private diary entries — but Lara Love Hardin’s memoir, “The Many Lives of Mama Love,” surprised me in more ways than one. It’s possibly the most honest piece of writing I’ve encountered.

Hardin’s memoir documents her life as a suburban soccer mom who becomes addicted to heroin and goes to jail for numerous counts of identity theft, only to later emerge as a bestselling author who eventually meets Oprah. And yes, it’s just as dramatic and bewildering as it sounds. Her story is a remarkable, thrilling read that’s ridiculously easy to tear through, but it also contains the author’s rawest, most vulnerable thoughts. Hardin’s brutally honest reflections give her story a gravity and resonance that practically demands the reader’s consideration, even days after the story has ended.

She begins her narrative smack dab in the middle of her life. She’s in the thick of addiction and on the verge of arrest, but Hardin only writes a few pages before backtracking to her childhood, desperately searching for an answer to the question, “How?”: How did she end up in such an unthinkable place?

The chapter that follows is a succinct but deeply insightful narrative of her life before heroin, and it very well may be the shining jewel of the memoir. For those who have never struggled with addiction, the irresistible enslavement to a certain substance or behavior can be incomprehensible. It’s a tragedy to need something that’s slowly killing you.

When Hardin frames her entire life as a quest for escape, every unexplainable, non-sequitur aspect of her life begins to make perfect sense. With this masterful stroke of genius, Hardin transforms her experience from something foreign to something achingly familiar. She begins the narrative from a place of empathy, framing her story as another iteration of the universal struggle to be at peace in a broken world.

This chapter is more than a creative decision to make a protagonist relatable — it conveys a self-awareness that I’ve yet to see rivaled in an autobiographical narrative. It’s one thing to be able to recount your behaviors and experiences; it is quite another to condense the essence of your existence into one driving purpose. Such a feat demands a level of candor and holistic insight that is difficult to conjure — and yet Hardin does it all.

As she describes her own thoughts and motivations in such frank, unflinching terms, she captures the human soul. Hardin’s story is fraught with great love, but also great selfishness; crushing pain, but also enduring strength; the cruel sting of prejudice, but also the healing balm of kindness and trust. Her story sheds light on all our stories. If the purpose of writing is to carve rivers of empathy in the deserts of people’s hearts, “The Many Lives of Mama Love” is a pounding waterfall.

It’s not by eloquence or literary greatness that such empathy is achieved. The power of Hardin’s writing lies in its simplicity. When I was first introduced to her work, I was a little thrown off by the ease of Hardin’s prose. I was reading “The Sun Does Shine,” which she co-authored with Anthony Ray Hinton, a man who was wrongfully imprisoned on death row for 30 years. Hinton’s story is heartbreaking and powerful, and it seemed odd to encase such a profound, consequential story in such a simple writing style. Readers often equate grand writing with groundbreaking content, but Hinton’s memoir was an exception.

It’s only after reading Hardin’s own story that I’ve begun to comprehend the unexpected merit of unpretentious writing: “The Many Lives of Mama Love” is probably the most recommendable book I’ve ever encountered. It reads almost like a movie in terms of action and anticipation, and I could hardly put it down in the mere two days it took to get cover to cover. You don’t need to be a hardcore reader to read this memoir, and for the purpose of generating empathy, what better asset could a story possess than sheer accessibility?

Hardin has a knack for knowing when to elaborate and when to keep it simple, and the end-result is a perfectly paced memoir that is practically boredom-proof. If all writers could aspire to such respectful consideration for a reader’s limited time and attention, the world would certainly have more readers (and less exasperated book reviews).

Whether you’re looking for a profound reflection on the conflicting realities of human existence, or want to hear a story about heroin and jail, “The Many Lives of Mama Love” will certainly deliver.

Daily Arts Writer Pauline Kim can be reached at kpauline@umich.edu.