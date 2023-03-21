Finishing a book in one or two sittings is hard. When people say they loved a book so much that they finished it in one sitting, it is probable that they are employing the expression as a hyperbole, a phenomenon I’m guilty of participating in. This, however, was not the case as I read Sarah Penner’s recent mystery thriller “The London Séance Society.” The novel is remarkably thrilling, so much so that I can honestly claim that I read the book in a grand total of two sittings.

The novel begins in 1873, and Lenna Wickes has relocated to Paris from London to study under the tutelage of highly lauded spiritualist Vaudeline D’Allaire. This is part of her attempt to solve the mystery of her sister Evie’s death, who trained with Vaudeline before her passing. Unexpectedly, Vaudeline is summoned to England by Mr. Morley, the vice president of the London Séance Society. The Séance Society is a British and exclusively male spiritualist organization, and they are urgently seeking to solve the murder of Mr. Volckman, the Society’s director. Vaudeline makes her way to London, and Lenna accompanies her as her understudy. Soon, the two women find themselves involved in a suspicious scheme at the hands of Mr. Morley, forced to solve several mysteries until they uncover the twisted reality behind the séances conducted by the Society.

I must admit, I was slightly apprehensive about the novel at first. It is written from two separate points of view, these being Lenna and Mr. Morley’s individual perspectives. Near the beginning of the novel, it seemed like these alternating perspectives led to spoilers about the events that would take place in following chapters, making the plot seem like it was flowing too easily for a novel marketed as a mystery thriller. However, my initially conflicted opinion about the way plot events were unfolding was debunked as the story went on. With every page, the plot thickens with suspense, making every upcoming detail more shocking than the one before. Chapters were so charged that they left the reader feeling like there couldn’t possibly be more to the layered mystery, but were subsequently concluded by sentences so striking that they can’t help but yearn for more.

As the mystery unravels further, the novel becomes even more immersive. The constant back-and-forth about who the real villain is gets to a point where Lenna can’t even trust her own deceased sister, let alone Vaudeline. Hearing someone describe one’s sister, the person one believes one knows better than anyone else, as “quite scheming” will make anyone doubt the true nature of the person they trusted most in the world. This is precisely how Mel, one of the women that inhabited the brothel where a fraudulent Society séance was conducted, described Evie to Lenna. Similarly, finding a letter that was “sent by none other than Vaudeline D’Allaire” and contained information that seemed to direct Evie to her death would send anyone into a spiral about what the reality behind who had indirectly sent her sister to her deathbed really was, and Lenna is no exception to this.

The most important part of unraveling the mystery of who held culpability for Evie’s death and the crimes conducted by the Society, however, relays a bold, feminist message of standing up to a patriarchal organization that seeks out vulnerable women to purposefully take advantage of them. The true mystery that Lenna and Vaudeline eventually unveil is not what they expected to discover in the slightest. It is one of a Society of men that thrives off the exploitation of defenseless women, deliberately seeking out women belonging to rich families and planning out their husbands’ murders. The Society would then marry the women off to “oathmen” that would pay the Society a yearly sum of money for the match they helped him find, as was the case of the Heslop family, who were dear friends of the Wickes’. Not only is this emotionally exploitative — given that they are making the women believe their husbands passed unprecedentedly — they torture these women further, giving them up to greedy men who simply seek to profit off of the vulnerability of these helpless widows.

Once Vaudeline and Lenna discover this, they make it their mission to finish the journey that Evie had started to take the Society down. Although their journey is not statically linear, given that several mishaps on the way lead Lenna’s trust in Vaudeline to waver, they eventually succeed in quelling the Society’s immoral ploy. They use the inherent power that lies in tapping into one’s femininity to put the Society down once and for all. In the end, the men that were trying to make fools out of Lenna and Vaudeline become the fools themselves.

The novel also features a theme of becoming comfortable in one’s sexuality that is potently worth noting. The inclusion of subplot points in novels that fit into a larger genre is always enthralling for me, which made the romance between Lenna and Vaudeline enjoyable. At the beginning of the novel, Lenna is uncomfortable in her sexuality, associating guilt and remorse with the raw expression of her desires. She often attributes her uneasy feelings toward her sexuality to the historical times she is living in. But when she is struck by her feelings for Vaudeline, she refuses to hide these away. The journey to uncovering the mystery behind the Society that she and Vaudeline go through coupled with the fierce feelings she was embarrassed to express previously empower Lenna to become unapologetically herself.

Thinking back to two days ago, when I originally started this novel, I can safely say that “The London Séance Society” was completely unexpected for me. But this is what makes it such an incredibly layered novel. It delivers a powerful message of processing grief and standing up to society’s degrading ruses with the goal of shedding light to the truth. Penner crafts a fabulously gripping feminist mystery novel, encouraging women of all backgrounds to confront animosity and stand up for what they believe in: Because if they won’t, who will?

Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.