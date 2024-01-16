A little more than eight years ago in the summer of 2015, Patrick Anderson reviewed Ottessa Moshfegh’s first novel for The Washington Post. “Trust me, you have never read anything remotely like ‘Eileen,’ ” it read. This quote comes stamped on the back cover of the paperback editions of the aforementioned novel, which are now coming out in spades on account of its new movie adaptation.

I enjoy Moshfegh’s work and, in light of the film, I finally decided to read “Eileen.” After finishing, I realized that — even though his piece was written less than a decade ago — Anderson’s quote feels anachronistic. Yes, actually, I have read something like “Eileen.” I’ve read lots of books like it. In eight short years, Moshfegh’s freshness has faded into a trope in and of itself. It’s 2024; tales of disgusting women aren’t the never-before-seen examinations of the female psyche they used to be. Instead, they’ve become the norm.

“Eileen” is disquieting. The book recounts the story of a young woman in 1964 who eventually flees her hometown (which she calls “X-Ville”) for reasons not revealed until the end of the story. Eileen is not well, mentally or physically. She’s an alcoholic. She has an eating disorder. She stalks a coworker she has a crush on. There are page-long descriptions of her unusual bowel movements. She has violent sexual fantasies about almost every man she meets, including some of the underage charges at the juvenile prison where she works, all while feeling that women who have sex are morally repugnant. Throughout the story, she thinks and does even worse. Eileen understands that these things are bad, yet tells you all of this herself, laying herself bare. `

At the time, the work was revolutionary. Never before had we heard a mainstream literary voice quite like Eileen’s. She’s as judgemental as Holden Caulfield and self-hating as Esther Greenwood, yet, unlike the two, she leans into the absurdity of her situation. It’s so awful that it becomes funny, leaving us with a book filled with more dark comedy than tragedy. The story is also told retroactively by an older Eileen, providing commentary on how repressed her past self was. She’s not delusional; she understands how bad she’s let things get. Yet, she lives, she functions and she exists as a woman.

This was a kind of feminism we hadn’t seen before. Sure, we’ve had plenty of tales of an oppressed woman overcoming the odds by defying societal expectations. But what about the flip side of this subversion of the feminine? If women are as complex as men, then they in turn can be as abhorrent and vulgar as men can be. While an author’s intent doesn’t count for much these days, I can’t resist pointing out that this was Moshfegh’s goal in writing such a character. She said as much in an interview for The Guardian reflecting on the strong reaction to the novel upon its publication. As strange as it is, the perversity of “Eileen” enhances its feminism.

But books like this aren’t the novelty that they once were. Today, examples of morally questionable and unreliable female narrators abound. Elif Batuman’s “The Idiot,” Eliza Clark’s “Boy Parts,” Sayaka Murata’s “Convenience Store Woman,” Lara Williams’ “Supper Club,” Mona Awad’s “Bunny,” and Sarah Bernstein’s “Study for Obedience” just scratch the surface. Besides their subject matter, all of these books share something else in common: They all came out after “Eileen” was shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize in 2016. Eileen was the harbinger and, from then on, it was over. I’m not trying to say that the day “Eileen” came out these authors woke up, saw its premise and unilaterally decided they were going to copy it. While it’s probably true that these kinds of stories come easily from the imaginations of women aiming for an artistic resistance to our so-called “post-feminist” world, I think the glut of these novels likely came from publishers’ reactions to “Eileen’s” critical acclaim and success. If it works, it works, and if it sells, it sells.

Some are concerned with this trend due to its subject matter. They criticize Moshfegh’s efforts as promoting a kind of “dissociative feminism” that returns women to their traditionally watered-down representations in art and promotes self-destructive behavior in reaction to their systemic repression. I disagree with these critiques. While these kinds of protagonists often present us with women who are not doing well — to put it lightly — and therefore contrast our notions of what it means to be a competent and “liberated women,” these stories in and of themselves allow us to see more honest depictions of women as real people, as mired in their patriarchal conceptions of themselves as they are. Arguing that Moshfegh-like work promotes a feminist backslide is like saying films like “American Psycho” will convince people to go out and murder women; to state such a thing is an admittance of not having critically engaged with the text.

At the same time, I am concerned with the sheer amount of Moshfegh-like novels we’ve been getting over the past few years. The problem is that these kinds of books and stories have proved to be profitable: “Eileen” has been adapted into a movie. The success of “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” also by Moshfegh, came largely from its promotion of social media campaigns, driving up huge sales that publishing houses didn’t have to pay a cent of promotion for. Showing a woman being depraved, dishonorable and grotesque isn’t just a subversive narrative technique; it’s a marketing tactic.

What I fear is an onslaught of stories only written to capitalize on the popularity and profitability of these kinds of narrative voices without having an understanding of the nuances that make them successful. What I fear is a complete reversal of the aims that books like “Eileen” were written for: expanding the agency of women characters in their stories. What I fear is picking up the next New York Times Notable Book and discovering a tale more concerned with the fact that its characters are, in fact, depraved, than what that kind of depravity does for the story. I’m not one to stick my nose up at gross-for-the-sake-of-grossness either — I love horror genre fiction so much — but to have more books centered around hollow, empty, unintelligent women for the sake of better marketing? It sends a chill down my spine.

I am not entirely pessimistic. I enjoy these books, and I don’t think we’ve exhausted the innumerable permutations of good stories that include these kinds of characters. This kind of woman challenges our notion of living in a post-feminist world; if we truly are so equal, why do we accept so much art about the depravity of men, yet shudder at these unflattering and intimate portraits of women? My only hope is that we continue innovating within our newly born subgenre, rather than let the “gross woman narrator” become a 21st-century cliche.

