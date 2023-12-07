Considered one of the most iconic pop stars of her generation, Britney Spears has been on public display since the early ’90s, but for the first time, she was allowed to reclaim her story in her new memoir, “The Woman in Me.” Seven Daily Arts writers on the Books beat discuss Spears’ memoir and their takeaways from the book.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity and brevity.

Kathryn Hemmila, Daily Arts Writer: I’m a huge Britney fan and I’ve been following all this stuff for so long. I knew so much of the lore she was talking about, but seeing it from her perspective in the memoir was cool. I just loved it.

Archisha Pathak, Daily Arts Writer: I think for me, it was a lot of new stuff. I love Britney and I’ve followed her music since I was a kid, but I never really knew too much about her life. I knew about #FreeBritney, but I didn’t know too much about it. It was just a lot of first reactions of anger and frustration. Some of the writing did feel distinctly Britney to me. It felt like it was her. It’s interesting to see how her writing tells her story.

Claire Rock, Daily Arts Writer: I loosely knew everything, but I didn’t know any specific details about her. I was just so shocked at how young she was when she became famous. I always thought she was, like, in her early 20s when her music first came out. I knew about the conservatorship, but I didn’t know that it was 13 years long and how controlling it was. No one knew that, but it’s so shocking to read about the toll it took on her. I think she does a really good job of emphasizing how long of a time that is to be under such high control and what she went through, but I was shocked.

Logan Brown, Daily Arts Writer: Like a lot of people, I knew the basic outline of her life and her story. I think the one place I was interested in was her history and her family background because I didn’t know much about it, and I thought it was interesting to read about. But with her conservatorship, I’d heard about all of it. It’s cool to see her perspective and hear her words, how horrible it was and her thought process throughout because it just sounded like it was gruesome.

Graciela Batlle Cestero, Daily Arts Writer: For me, with every page turned, I was more and more surprised. I knew that she was under a conservatorship, but I didn’t really know the extent of it. It was so hard to read about how things kept getting worse and worse for her. It made me feel so bad for her. She tells her story with this “What can you do?” voice. I feel like it’s where she’s just kind of resigned and she’s saying, “This is my story. This is what I went through. And all I can do now is tell it,” which is just so sad that she had to go through that and had to have that mentality in the first place.

Camille Nagy, Daily Arts Writer: The way that she’s telling her story, you can tell that it’s something that she sat with for so long, which makes sense because she was silenced for so many years and not allowed to speak about her experiences. To read about it from her perspective for the first time, some of it was more shocking than other parts, but it was really moving.

Ava Seaman, Books Beat Editor: I agree. I wasn’t aware of the extent of the conservatorship, and 13 years is such a long time to not be treated like a human, without freedom. It was really hard to grasp, and after I read it, I kept telling everyone that it was a hard, emotional and disturbing read. I was thinking about it all the time even when I wasn’t reading it, and it was just a lot to grasp.

I listened to the audiobook, and it wasn’t Britney narrating — it was Michelle Williams. It disconnected me from Britney herself, even though I knew I was listening to her story. But Williams did a great job mimicking her and her mannerisms, but it definitely affected the way that I read it.

CR: I think that’s interesting because I felt like the way it was written seemed so true to her voice, and I feel like I read every word in her voice. There were parts where she’d be like, “Oh my god,” and I would always read it in her voice.

AP: The book definitely does sound like her. But I feel like there was a lack of description in it, which I think is fair. I mean, she was resigned from her own story, so she’s speaking and telling the story the way that she needs to tell it. It’s an important book to exist because no one else is going to tell her story the way she needs to, and she needs to say what she’s been through. As a reading experience, it was maybe not my favorite memoir I’ve read because I connected with it because it’s Britney’s, but not because of the writing of the book. Obviously, people are reading this book because it’s Britney. No one’s reading it if they don’t know who she is and they don’t care about who she is. Whenever I read memoirs, I try to connect with the person in the memoir, whether or not I know anything about them. And I feel like if I didn’t know anything about Britney, this would be a really hard book to connect to. But that’s, like, not the point of the book. The point of the book is that she’s telling her story the way that she meant it to be told and it’s meant to be read by people that already care about her. So it’s just a push and pull there.

LB: I totally agree with that. People aren’t reading it for the storytelling, the world-building or any kind of really big descriptions. They’re reading it because it’s a powerful story to read. There were very short sentences that cut to the chase, and the words spoke for themselves. She is telling such an insane story that you don’t really need to have fun or get creative with it. But I was wondering what the audiobook experience would be like in comparison because the book really is not masterfully built. I’d say “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner was a great read, it’s really descriptive and has beautiful writing whereas this was Britney Spears. It’s going to be a good read no matter what.

GBC: I also think something that makes it a good read is general knowledge of her situation beforehand because I knew very basic level stuff about what she has gone through, and then getting all the details pieced the story together in my mind. With “Crying in H Mart,” I think Zauner tells a story that’s very much to detach. No one knew who her mother was. But the entire world knows who Britney Spears is. So it’s a very different experience. It was hard for me to get into the book at the beginning because the writing was so simple. I was talking to a friend about the book and they thought that Britney was still in confinement and didn’t think that Britney wrote the book, which is an interesting take. At the beginning, if you don’t get into the story, it does kind of feel very robotic, which is kind of scary. But eventually, she does start using a more recognizable voice.

KH: I totally disagree with what everyone’s been saying about it. I love the way her voice was written. I’m also a huge celebrity memoir reader and most celebrity memoirs are ghostwritten. The way that works is the celebrity just sits down and tells what they want to say to the ghostwriter, then the ghostwriter makes it a lot more embellished and fills in all the writing gaps. I read Paris Hilton’s memoir in the spring, and it was written in a similar style, but I didn’t like it there because it felt a lot more forced and unnecessary. The way that Britney’s voice worked was so good, especially for her. It’s really important to be written the way it was because she’s from the South, which is a really important part of her identity. She talks a lot about her family roots and she’s like a “homegrown” girl, if that makes sense. And I thought it flowed really well. I felt like I got all the details and everything I needed from it without putting me in the moment with vivid descriptions of everything happening around her. I think what is important about it is how Britney felt at that moment, like learning her exact side of the story. I didn’t care what she was wearing. I want to know what Britney was thinking and what she was doing, not what other people were doing to her. I thought the book succeeded really well in that because she was the only and main focus of the book.

CR: I felt like she wrote it the way she wanted to write it. I felt like I was talking to my friend and they were telling me a story. It doesn’t feel like she was doing it for an audience, it was more like she was doing it for herself. You can see your growth through the story, but also at the end when she talks about her freedom and the way she thinks now, which is pretty sad but also triumphant. But I think it’s important that she can tell it the way she wants to rather than give people the juicy details they want because a big part of her life was that she was always giving people what they wanted instead of doing what she wanted or speaking the way she wanted. So I thought that it was powerful that she did it the way she wanted.

KH: I 1,000% agree with that. She was built on the iconic “… Baby One More Time” voice and that’s not her real singing voice. But in this book, she’s taking back the power of her voice. She’s presenting not as she was told to, like hiding her Southern accent, and she’s not hiding that in the book. She’s been told for so long to hide certain aspects of herself, like her sexuality. She wasn’t supposed to talk about having sex, even though she had been doing it for years and then everyone in the public was allowed to speculate about it, but she couldn’t talk about it. There were just so many instances of her reclaiming her narrative and finally being able to say the things she wanted to say in her own voice and in her own words to clear the air around them without appeasing people. She was constantly pestered about whether she was a virgin or not, and she’d answered the questions in a way that was for other people. Now, she’s just doing it in her voice and saying her virginity wasn’t an important thing even though people kept talking about it. I just thought it was really powerful that she reclaimed her voice.

AS: That’s a really good point. I knew how Britney felt a lot with different emotional periods of her life, like when she got an abortion and when she was going through postpartum depression. It was so heartbreaking to read about, and I knew what she was feeling in those moments, which came through really well in her voice. You’re so right about people speculating about her body, which is just wrong and gross, and people were just very intrusive. The media infantilized her even though she was a woman in her 20s and portrayed her as this “eternal virgin,” which was hard to read about. You’re just seeing this young woman going through this intrusion, and you can relate to her because people, in general, can be speculative about women’s bodies. At one point in the book, she says, “There were so many different ways to be a woman in the industry. You could get a reputation for being a diva, you could be professional or you could be nice.” She said that she was the nice one and I think that’s so true. You watch her interviews and she is just a genuinely nice person whose kindness was taken advantage of.

AP: I think for that reason, the book was really effective for what it was meant to be. The point is to tell Britney’s story from her perspective because she never got to tell that story. I think that maybe somehow she had less to prove with this book like she just could go forward and say what she needed to say. And she knew that she had an entire group of people that were going to read it and take it just at face value. Because of that, she was allowed to be very honest and raw with what she was saying. Whereas for a memoir by a lesser-known author, they have to amp up the description or have something unique with the writing style to really make readers care about that person because you don’t know who they are. But Britney already has an entire fan base of people that care and she was able to do exactly what she wanted to do and be as effective as she is. So I appreciate everything that she wrote about, and it was all very heartbreaking content-wise.

GBC: Throughout the story, she mentioned that she was so happy to get the opportunity to genuinely share her thoughts. It felt like reading her diary because you can tell when she’s telling you stories. For example, during the Justin Timberlake anecdote, where he didn’t handle the abortion situation well at all, I could hear her at a young age. It didn’t feel like a 40-year-old woman telling us about an abortion that she had when she was a teenager. You could feel the young girl in her, and I think that’s what actually makes it feel like the story that she’s telling. She’s just sitting down with a ghostwriter, and by doing that she’s sitting down with her fans and being like, “Take this part of me.” It’s what she’s tried to tell for so long, but she hasn’t been able to.

LB: A huge part of how her story translates into a book is the fact that she was silenced so severely through her conservatorship for so long, so I feel like a lot of this book has no angle and she’s not really proving anything. She’s just finally able to share what happened from her perspective, which is refreshing. You don’t need to think deeply about it. You just need to listen to her.

CN: The memoir doesn’t feel as reflective as other memoirs I’ve read. It felt like she was just explaining her experiences without reflecting on them as an older woman. She was just trying to set the record straight. I don’t know if people who read the physical version had this, but in the audiobook, there was a disclaimer at the beginning, where she talks about why she isn’t reading the book herself. She mentions that it was a really difficult experience recounting all of this so it makes sense to me that she might not want to sit down and think about how these experiences made her feel or how they changed her life.

KH: I definitely agree because I don’t necessarily always look for something super reflective in a memoir. The name of the book “Woman in Me” was mainly reflective of the way she wrote it; it’s about the woman that has been inside of this public version of Britney Spears that we’ve been seeing for so long: the VMAs Britney, the “… Baby One More Time” Britney, the 2007 mental breakdown Britney. But you don’t actually know the woman who’s been Britney this entire time. I think we got to go into her head for each moment in her life and just see who she is, and what she’s been thinking. I think it was subtle with how it was reflecting on her life, and it was a bit of reading between the lines.

GBC: The title emphasizes the fact that she was so infantilized, and she was robbed of her womanhood. It is about this woman who lived in Britney this entire time, and we didn’t get to see it because she was a very sought-after celebrity but also because she was so controlled. She didn’t get to relish in the rites of passage of womanhood because the media was just so dead set on framing her as this innocent, all-American pop star. It sucks that she wasn’t able to grow up normally and then adding the punch of the control that her family had over her was even worse.

LB: She didn’t have her adolescence or her girlhood. I think it’s inspiring and impactful to see how the woman in her was an entirely different person this entire time. Throughout her life, she was never really truly able to be herself. It didn’t help that her family treated her terribly even after she supported them financially — that was super upsetting to read.

CR: So much was taken from her physically, emotionally and financially. She was working like crazy and making a lot of money, but it was basically all being taken from her. She couldn’t even go and get a meal for herself during that time — her autonomy and womanhood were taken from her. And that’s why I think the book is powerful because I feel like there is sort of a sense of her regaining her womanhood, which is so important.

AP: In those 13 years under her conservatorship, she wasn’t allowed to grow up, and she was almost emotionally and physically stunted. When she came out of it in her 40s, she was reborn, reliving all of these experiences for the first time, specifically with her children. As her children were growing up, she was too, and I appreciated how she was reclaiming the idea of being infantilized.

CN: It does often feel like child actors are robbed of a childhood. The book talks about how Britney was supporting her family financially from such a young age but was expected to remain a child. She wasn’t allowed to have an adult life or to grow up. It was just really sad to read about how she wanted to experience these normal things that I think a lot of people our age are experiencing right now. You know, she wanted to be able to go to a bar or a club with her friends every once in a while. She’s still so young, and then she’s also a mother and the entire world is watching her. Everybody in the world knows who Britney Spears is. Her life is not probably very similar to most of us, but it’s nice to see and very inspiring to see at the end that she’s finally getting to experience some of those normal things that she so desperately wanted to for so long.

AP: I think the idea of hope was really important, specifically how hopeful she somehow stayed throughout the book. There were points where she no longer felt a connection with God or she was feeling bleak and disheartened, which makes complete sense for the situation that she was in. How she was able to somehow always come back to moments of hope and positivity was inspiring, and I appreciated it.

AS: I had similar thoughts after reading it. She just described this very hard childhood where her family didn’t appreciate her and there was so much negativity brought upon her for so long, but I also saw these little rays of hope and positivity underneath everything that she was saying. So I definitely thought it was a great book.

KH: I thought it was phenomenal. It’s just Britney’s personality though: Part of her really was a nice, authentic person, but she’s just been abused. I think seeing her reclaim her image and her power is so amazing to see. I’m very happy for her.

GBC: The memoir was so unapologetic, which is what she deserves and more. She mentioned that she never wanted the fame. She just liked to perform. It’s the little things that she wanted to hone in on and if you focus in on what she’s trying to say, you can tell that her goal in life was just to have fun and be happy. Sadly, this was robbed from her but now that she gets to tell her story, it’s nice to hear that there was a human behind her that was so misrepresented, ignored and sheltered for so long.

LB: These are all issues that we’ve never had to deal with. We never will experience the spotlight of being a child actor or being under the conservatorship, but every single route of her push and her struggle was a very human issue. A lot of memoirs seem untouchable and unreachable because you will never go through what the authors go through, but every problem she described was just her wanting to live the life she was denied. It’s very humane and everything she says is so straightforward, to the point and a human struggle.

CN: Something that struck me while reading, and even keeping up with her social media: She just seems so normal. She’s this international superstar, but she feels like a woman that I could meet at the grocery store. She has a life that is real — obviously, it’s under this lens of the world that most of us will never endure — but she has a life that has ups and downs like the rest of us, and she talks about it as if it’s all normal. She doesn’t just humanize herself. She humanizes other people, and I thought that that was beautiful. It just seems like she’s getting to lead the life that she wants to lead, which is just a normal life.

