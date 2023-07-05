When my sister was in middle school, she started reading the Gallagher Girls series, and the books took over her life. She used to carry around her favorite, “Cross My Heart and Hope to Spy,” with her every day and seriously considered whether a life of spyhood was for her (I’m sorry to say, it’s not). When I was in middle school, I decided it was time that I read these life-changing books. My sister refused to let me look at her copies, much less read them, for fear that I would somehow ruin them. I had to borrow all the books from the library even though we had the entire series in our house, just two doors down from my bedroom. I still haven’t touched her copies, even though we have both spent many years now discussing these books, looking to the characters for inspiration and even making a playlist (which we’re very proud of, by the way) that encompasses the series.

My sister bought two separate copies of the series finale, “United We Spy”; she bought one when it first came out and then couldn’t help but get a signed copy from the International Spy Museum. Despite having purchased these copies years ago, she didn’t actually read the final book until last year, more than a decade after starting the series. If you were to ask her why she waited so long to conclude the series, she would say it was because she just couldn’t say goodbye to her favorite series or her favorite characters (In case you were wondering, she cried when she finally finished it).

Well, luckily for my sister, Ally Carter released a book just in time to fill the void in her life that the Gallagher Girls left. In her latest book, “The Blonde Identity,” Carter proves yet again that no one writes a spy rom-com like her. Though technically unrelated to her original series, “The Blonde Identity” is very much in the same vein as the Gallagher Girls series, in the best ways possible.

The book follows an unnamed protagonist who wakes up in the middle of Paris with no memory (yes, it’s a play on “The Bourne Identity”). After seeing a video of herself fighting a number of thugs, she comes to the only logical conclusion: She’s a spy. Unfortunately, she isn’t quite right — she’s actually the twin sister of a spy, as we come to realize very soon. Over the course of the book, she and her sister’s spy partner Sawyer traipse around Europe trying to find her twin, Alex, and figure out why Alex disappeared with no trace, with some very important intelligence regarding a Russian spy network in hand.

The book unfolds in three parts. The first is very action-heavy, with the protagonist and Sawyer running from gunfire and learning to trust one another. The second part brings in the tropey, rom-com elements, with the two characters going undercover and posing as a married couple — a storyline that never fails to entertain and increase the tension between the romantic leads. And finally, the most fun third combines these two elements. In this last third of the book, we get to know our characters’ pasts and watch them become closer, while they also undertake spy missions a la Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner, “13 Going on 30”). There’s one scene in particular that was so reminiscent of “Alias” that it actually had me humming the theme song as I read.

“The Blonde Identity” is flawless in so many ways. We get an action, romance thriller with an incredible female protagonist who is both feminine and strong. So many authors seem to forget that their female protagonists can retain their femininity while also kicking down doors and pushing people off cliffs. Furthermore, Sawyer is exactly what you want in a romantic lead — he wants to protect our protagonist but also lets her be her own person. He actually learns from her just as much as she does from him. Their relationship is remarkably equal, especially when you consider that the protagonist is an amnesiac and is facing guns, spies and bad guys for the first time in her life, leaving her to rely on him for much of the beginning of the book.

Ally Carter continues her legacy of writing sneaky, complex and fun characters with “The Blonde Identity.” All you Gallagher Girls who, like me and my sister, have grown up and said goodbye to Gallagher Academy, don’t worry — Ally Carter’s got you covered with her newest adult spy rom-com book. I guess now it’s time to call my sister up and work on a new playlist ….

