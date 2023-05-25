I can do virtually nothing without multitasking. And usually, that involves some kind of audio entertainment. Whether it’s music or a podcast, audio keeps my mind running when I have to complete boring tasks like dishes or laundry. But my favorite kind of audio entertainment is audiobooks.

Recently, I listened to TJ Klune’s, “The House in the Cerulean Sea” narrated by Daniel Henning, and I fell in love. The story follows Linus, a case worker for the Department in Charge of Magical Youth. When he is assigned to a particularly unique set of magical children, he discovers there is more to his job and the places he reviews than meets the eye.

The characters in this fantasy novel are a particular challenge for an audiobook narrator. From a sea monster named Chauncey, to a forest sprite named Phee, to the “orphanage’s” charismatic caretaker Arthur to a living garden gnome named Talia, there is no shortage of potential diversity in narrative voices. And Henning brings these characters to life perfectly.

Henning is an accomplished artist. From running his own theater company, to performing in television and film, to playwriting and, of course, narrating audiobooks, he is a man of many talents. Recently, he has narrated multiple books by author TJ Klune, including “The House in the Cerulean Sea” and “In the Lives of Puppets.” He has received several awards for his work as an audiobook narrator, including recognition from the state of California for his work in the LGBTQ+ space.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Henning about his experience in the arts and the world of audiobook narration.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

The Michigan Daily: Can you talk about your experience with audiobook narration?

Daniel Henning: I ran my own theater in Los Angeles for a long time, and just this past October, I stepped down from that position to make room for new leadership, and as part of that many years-long process of getting to my leaving, I realized that I needed to have an income. I never got paid much for my tiny little theater, but I got paid something, so I needed to at least augment that, and I was working with a playwright. We had a great time working together and I knew he had something to do with audiobooks, and so a year later, I asked him “Do you do something with audiobooks? You’re a director or something?” And he said, “Oh, I’m the casting director for the largest audiobook company in the world.” “Okay, maybe you’re the guy to ask. What do you think?” And he said, “I think you’d be great at it actually.” So he gave me an audition and, a month later, I had my first book, and he gave me my first ten books, and that kind of launched me into the world. I’ve been doing it for about six years now. I think I just started book 186.

TMD: What is your process like in terms of finding characters’ voices and bringing them to life?

DH: If you read “The House in the Cerulean Sea”, there are a few places where TJ says “Chauncey said, wetly.” Wetly … hmm … how does he speak “wetly?” and I started to wrap my mind around that, and I was like “Well, he’s gotta have a lisp.” He’s gotta just (in Chauncey’s voice) spray you when he talks to you. It’s just gotta happen that way! That’s the only way to say something wetly! (normal voice) So it just came.

As I’ve been doing theater for so long, but also as a producer and a director and a writer, I see (the flow of a) story 100 paces away. It’s how I can do this job. I have an instinct for what an author’s written and how it’s moving the story forward. I can almost see the pieces of it, but in the moment in the booth, I don’t think of it that way. I just dive in. I try to be as Zen as possible and be with that word or with that sentence. So when I read a fiction book, I go through and I actually mark the characters when they make their first entrance in the book, and then I’ll go back and start at the beginning and I will create the characters.

A lot of the time, once I have those little pieces of information, the voice creates itself. I allow those characters to kind of live. The reason I go through and create them all before I record the book is so that you can tell which character is speaking before I say “Chauncey said.” You can just listen to it and know that’s Chauncey, that’s Phee, that’s Linus, that’s Arthur. So I love creating characters. It’s so much fun.

TMD: As a Queer person and activist, how has your identity and work impacted the world of audiobook narration and your place in it?

DH: You know, for me, growing up — like, god, gay stories? What are you talking about? There were three books that you could maybe find in the library if you lived in California, you know? And that was it. Looking through the card catalog, if you know what that is, under H for homosexual, and there was nothing there, and that was what the world was like for people like me. I get to tell (Queer) stories now that people can (listen to) — nobody has to know that they’re listening to (a Queer story) if they don’t want to. That is so important to me and I really voice that throughout the community when I introduce myself to say “Hey, I was recognized by the state of California for my work in the LGBTQ community, and I want to use my voice to support that community, so, send me anything you got! I’ll do it all! I want to do it all!” And especially new Queer writers. That’s so important to me.

TMD: As someone who is involved in many different art forms, where does audiobook narration fit into that space? What makes it unique?

DH: There’s this thing of, “Well, you know, listening to audiobooks isn’t really reading.” And people say that. How were stories told before Gutenberg invented the printing press? For thousands and thousands and thousands of years they were told orally! And so that’s what we’re doing! I think, in a way, our tradition is the oldest on the planet.

I think that there’s what I’m gonna call an “old school” way of audiobook narration, which is more “get out of the way and just say the words.” And that’s how audiobooks began. If you listen to older audiobooks that’s what you’ll hear. And now there are people who do that, and there are publishers who want them to do that on this book or that book or whatever, but I’m happy that Jim Dale came along in Harry Potter, and I think I’m definitely in the Jim Dale school as opposed to (just) narrating. I’m using all of those theatrical skills that I have in my work, and I think a lot more people are doing that today.

Daniel Henning should be proud of the body of work which he has brought to life through the art of the audiobook, and this work is far from over. As the world of audiobook narration expands, the work of Henning and artists like him continue to create diverse and beautifully performed worlds for all to hear.

