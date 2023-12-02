College is a special time — everyone tells you that. It’s when you’re supposed to meet your best friends, make all your greatest memories and figure out who you really are. It’s supposed to be this glowy, sparkly, magical period where somehow everything and nothing matters, all at the same time.

“Stay True” by Hua Hsu is a college memoir that takes place in the ’90s, and it paints the best parts of college as they really are — moments of true joy and self-discovery, where life feels like a movie, but even better. At some point you realize that those movies were really made to imitate these real-life moments: late night 7-Eleven runs, vulnerable conversations on a balcony with your best friend, time spent despising someone only to later find a kindred spirit in them.

But the true magic of “Stay True” is that it’s not just sunshine and rainbows. Hsu also writes about the lows of college, the struggle to find where exactly you fit into the world, the uncertainties of romance and career prospects and even the insecurity and resentment that can bloom from being constantly surrounded by your peers. Hsu captures the essence of college so beautifully, in all of its mixed-bag glory.

Hsu attended the University of California, Berkeley as an insecure, indie intellectual who somehow found a best friend in Ken, a charismatic Japanese American frat boy from San Diego who was self-assured and energetic. In “Stay True,” they are like a couple of newborn colts, struggling to find their footing in their newly minted adult lives. But it all works out okay — delightfully even — because they have each other to laugh cry with, to help each other move furniture and find new music records, to intellectually decipher what it means to be Asian American and to share their deepest fears and hopes and dreams.

It all comes crashing down when, in the summer after their junior year, Ken is killed in a violent, seemingly random carjacking.

I read most of this memoir on a warm, sunny afternoon when the leaves were just starting to fall from their trees like little delicate flames fluttering to the ground. I was lying in Law Quad with my head propped up on my backpack and my legs crossed, one over the other. It was the strangest juxtaposition — to have tears pooling in my eyes as I read about Ken dying, while all around me people were hanging out with their friends, laughing or playing Spikeball or napping blissfully and soaking up the sun. It occurred to me that it was this very contrast that made Ken’s death so heart-wrenching; people just aren’t supposed to die in college.

Death is for the real world, while college is for kids. To be a student can feel like being wrapped in this safe, warm bubble where everyone’s invincible and anything is possible. But at any moment, life can viciously pop the protective bubble and suck you back into the outside world, forcing you to face the reality that people you love live and die, and it all happens in the blink of an eye and can end by what seems like sheer chance. It just doesn’t seem fair. I mean, death at any time feels unfair, but in college? For a life to end right when it’s getting started feels like a cruel joke.

I don’t have any grand, insightful thought that will make everything okay, but reading Hsu’s memoir with the benefit of his hindsight has had a clarifying effect on my view of these precious four years. I went home to my apartment to finish reading the rest of the book, and when my roommate came home, I saw her with new eyes. I suddenly realized that she could die.

I know that sounds morbid and depressing, but seriously — isn’t that what makes each person so irrevocably precious? The reality is, we only have people for so long. Whether we go, or they go, it all comes to an end at some point. Even as I write this, I feel a sense of dread for the day when I inevitably lose someone I care deeply about. In many ways, death is a defining characteristic of our lives, and I think it begs the question: Is there something more? There has to be something more, right? If it all just ends here, why do we feel so resistant toward the idea? If we are meant to just live and then die, where does this feeling of wrongness come from? It’s undeniably strange.

I’m a Christian, and my belief that everyone has a soul has certainly impacted how I live my life. But regardless of your personal take on mortality, the knowledge of our impending deaths causes us to view the people in our lives with more care, maybe even reverence. When I saw my roommate, for a split second I felt like I was holding her existence in my hands, and I saw that it was a fragile thing; she could be taken away at any moment. I gave her a hug. Whenever we spend time reflecting on the end of life, it becomes obvious that the most precious things we own are our relationships with people.

There’s a song in the musical “Wicked” that’s called “For Good,” and I think it really captures this aspect of the story told in “Stay True.” The song is about two friends acknowledging that they have impacted each other’s lives and personhood so profoundly that they have both been changed “for good.” And in a way, this is the magic of college. The friends we make here have the potential to change us forever, just like how Hsu was forever changed by his friendship with Ken. In college, we constantly shape one another in deep, meaningful ways that we might not be able to articulate until years down the road.

I don’t want to get so bogged down by the fluff of college that I miss out the real, magical, almost transcendent parts — where I love and am loved, where I am forever shaped by my dear friends, of whom I will one day look back and say, “Because I knew you, I have been changed for good.”

