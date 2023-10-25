As the end of October approaches, there’s a certain chill in the air — and it doesn’t have to do with the weather. That’s right, it’s spooky season. It’s the perfect time to sit down and read a horror novel or any mysterious, thrilling book that will scare (or entertain) you. Here are six books that The Michigan Daily Book Review thinks you should read this Halloween season.

— Ava Seaman, Books Beat Editor

“ ’Salem’s Lot” by Stephen King

What would a scary book recommendation list be without Stephen King? The so-called “King of Horror” is no stranger to the blood, guts and gore of horror novels. Yet, even at their scariest, the core of King’s novels is not just their terror, but the evil worlds in which they unfold. There is no better example of this than King’s “ ’Salem’s Lot.”

“ ’Salem’s Lot” is a bone-chilling story that follows writer Ben Mears as he returns to his childhood hometown, Jerusalem’s Lot, and becomes entangled in an unraveling plot of the dark forces, evil and vampires that are taking over the city. King employs spectacular storytelling, providing some of the scariest and most haunting images and descriptions I have ever read. His unique talent for capturing the feeling of overwhelming dread and doom is so remarkable that the narration and fictional scenarios were enough to make me scared to look out my own window at night.

The horror in this novel goes beyond the supernatural: King combines the expected monsters and guts of horror with an eerie undertone of real-life discomfort. The unease, distrust and hidden horrors of the town’s human residents are what drive the story’s supernatural nature — providing not only one of the best scary stories ever, but a sharp and thought-provoking commentary of the nature of human evil and small-town conduct.

“ ’Salem’s Lot” is the quintessential spooky book. Complete with graveyards, vampires and blood, “ ’Salem’s Lot” embodies the essence of horror. No Halloween lover should go without immersing themselves in this thrilling, haunting and down-right despicable universe of King’s creation.

Daily Arts Writer Kathryn Hemmila can be reached at khemmila@umich.edu.

“Aura” by Carlos Fuentes

As I’ve mentioned, I used to hate almost every book I read in my high school Spanish classes. It was second nature until I picked up Carlos Fuentes’s “Aura” in my senior year.

“Aura” tells the story of a young historian named Felipe Montero who is tasked with recounting the memories that General Llorente had written before he died. He is employed by the General’s wife, Doña Consuelo. As he works for the widow, he meets her young, dazzling niece Aura. Felipe develops an interesting kind of passion for Aura, but as he pursues her, he uncovers the reality of Aura and Doña Consuelo’s relationship, catapulting the story to its extraordinary end.

I had very low expectations when I started this book. I anticipated my distaste for it and was thankful that the version I had was only 62 pages long — even if it was unbearable, the torture would end quickly. What I was met with, however, was precisely the opposite.

I flew through “Aura”’s pages, compulsively reading as I apprehensively looked up from the pages. I suspiciously inspected my surroundings, questioning my security; the book was just that suspenseful and scary.

Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.

“Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson

Need a quick story that’s creepy but won’t keep you up at night? Know someone with a “Jekyll and Hyde” personality type? Whether it’s a familiar childhood story or a mysterious 19th-century gothic to you, take a break from studying to read (or re-read) “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson.

The suspenseful novella follows Mr. Utterson, a rather plain and pious man who gets most of his entertainment from watching the downfall of others’ lives, as he investigates the relationship between his highly esteemed friend, Dr. Jekyll, and a new “purely evil” face in town, Hyde. Jekyll is tall, wealthy and intelligent — the picture of aristocracy and respectability in town. Hyde, conversely, is physically marked by evil, though none of the characters can put their finger on what makes him quite so deformed. Why, then, does Hyde have access to Jekyll’s home, lab and finances? Why is he the main beneficiary of Jekyll’s troubling will?

“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” will not only give you all the Frankenstein-esque Halloween vibes you seek in a horror novel, but will raise important questions about disability and its narrative function — the tendency for villainous characters to be marked by physical deformity. In the end, the true horror hidden behind and within Hyde’s disabled body is something much more frightening than what is on the surface.

Daily Arts Contributor Claire Rock can be reached at rockcl@umich.edu.

“Beautiful Darkness” by Fabien Vehlmann and Marie Pommepuy

I’m of the opinion that, as far as the horror genre is concerned, there are few things more terrifying than creepy kids. The French graphic novel “Beautiful Darkness” (written by Fabien Vehlmann and Marie Pommepuy, illustrated by Kerascoët and translated by Helge Dascher), however, manages to take this trope to a new level of disturbing that, before reading, I hadn’t realized was possible.

On the surface, “Beautiful Darkness” is a hard story to explain — there are symbolic and metaphorical layers to this novel that cannot fit into 300 words. Literally speaking, the story follows a small, sprite-like creature, Aurora, and the rest of her “friends” as they exit the head of their host — the real Aurora — a young girl who, for unknown reasons, has died and been left alone in the forest. As the seasons pass, whimsical watercolor drawings depict the creatures as they are systematically picked off — by nature and each other — as it becomes clear that nobody is coming to collect Aurora. We are left to wonder what happened to the little girl and what the stories of the small people who escaped her mind when she died can tell us about her and her death.

This book — while quite easy to get through physically, as it’s less than 200 pages and mostly composed of pictures — is hard to read. The first time I read it, I had no idea what it was about and sat in the same spot for about an hour after I finished reading, trying to process what I’d experienced. This is a beautifully crafted book, with depth and character that a lot of your typical scary stories may lack. The juxtaposition between the whimsical, childlike art style and the horrible things happening on the page create a sense of sustained tension throughout that is unmatched by anything else I have read. The longer you sit with this work, the more you theorize about what each element symbolizes and contributes to the story’s greater message. For those able to stomach reading about (and seeing) the disturbing themes this book touches on, I would highly recommend taking a look at “Beautiful Darkness” this October.

Daily Arts Writer Camille Nagy can be reached at camnagy@umich.edu.

“Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

If you’re looking for a haunting, nature-themed horror, listen up; this one’s for you. I was skeptical when I first picked up “Mexican Gothic.” I do not typically gravitate toward mystery and horror. This particular novel, however, blew my mind. The story follows Noemí Taboada’s journey to the Mexican countryside with the purpose of saving her cousin, who had sent a letter begging for someone to save her.

Noemí is fierce and intelligent, taking great strides to uncover the truth about High Place, the house in which she’s living. The house sits on generational wealth and secrets which Noemí must face with only the camaraderie of the family’s youngest son, who she can’t fully trust, on her side. Slowly, Noemí feels as if the house is encapsulating her very being — and that there is certainly more there than meets the eye. As our protagonist receives visions of blood and gore, she begins to suspect her unsettling feelings are more than just homesickness.

Moreno-Garcia masterfully interweaves commentary on colonialism and power structures in the story of our strong female protagonist and her journey. By the end of it all, my jaw was on the floor and I was impressed by both the author’s storytelling and the sheer feeling the novel had evoked in me.

This novel is the perfect haunting tale to work your way through on a cold autumn night. Light a candle and settle in with a warm cup of tea; you can absolutely devour this one in one sitting.

Daily Arts Contributor Archisha Pathak can be reached at archpath@umich.edu

“Something Is Killing the Children” by writer James Tynion IV, illustrator Werther Dell’Edera and colorist Miquel Muerto

In the quiet town of Archer’s Peak, children are going missing. The school principal can’t assure parents that students will be safe, the local coroner can’t tell what happened to the few bodies that are found and the local cops have no idea who — or what — is behind it.

Enter Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters, wandering from town to town to hunt the things only she and their prey — kids — can see.

“Something is Killing the Children,” published monthly by Boom! Studios, is monster horror at its best, offering all the scares, gore and action of a good monster flick with a better hand at storytelling than most. The first three volumes follow Erica as she tracks down the monster that’s been killing kids while the situation in Archer’s Peak rapidly deteriorates. Later volumes fill in pieces of Erica’s backstory, focusing on the secret order of monster hunters to which she belongs, and take her story to New Mexico, where she faces new threats.

James Tynion IV is an absolutely inspired writer, bringing fresh ideas and vitality to a concept that could easily fall into cliches under a less skilled hand. The dialogue is snappy, the worldbuilding deft and the plotting clean. Characters feel fully realized — Erica is particularly memorable, and I have no doubt she’ll be memorialized among the ranks of great horror protagonists — there’s a real sense of high stakes. Tynion isn’t afraid to shake things up, showing that few characters (if any) are sacred.

Aside from a few poor panel layouts, inker Werther Dell’Edera and colorist Miquel Muerto are the perfect complement to Tynion’s writing. Tension builds through the first few issues, alleviated only by the graceful linework of Dell’Edera’s action scenes and the ghostly outlines of his monsters. The run-down motels and forest gulches of Archer’s Peak, filled with Muerto’s deep blue tones and shadows, feel like an authentic examination of small-town America.

If you’re looking for something to fill that monster movie-shaped hole in your heart, look no further than “Something Is Killing the Children.”

Daily Arts Writer Alex Hetzler can be reached at alexhetz@umich.edu.