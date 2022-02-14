Are you a hopeless romantic who is always reading about all things love? Whether you’re single or in a relationship this Valentine’s Day, the Daily Book Review has you covered. Some of these books are fantasy, while others are contemporary romances that deserve all the hype. With a wide variety of romances and tropes galore, here are six books we think you’ll love.

“Love and Other Words” by Christina Lauren

“Love and Other Words” by best friends and co-writing duo that go by the pen name “Christina Lauren” will not only bring you to tears but will restore your faith in the friends-to-lovers trope.

Macy Sorensen is the woman with a plan. All she needs to do is focus on her job, marry her older (and financially stable) fiancé and, most importantly, shove the mere thought of Elliot Petropoulos to the back of her mind. Her plan goes perfectly fine until she runs into him for the first time in 10 years.

After Macy’s mother died, her father bought a summer house outside of San Francisco where she spent all her weekends and summers growing up — with Elliot. Forever holed up reading and discussing words together, the two formed a seemingly everlasting friendship. When their friendship turned into something more, it wasn’t long until everything was ruined in just one night.

Told in dual timelines — starting from the moment Macy and Elliot meet as teenagers to when they meet again as adults — “Love and Other Words” is a heartwarming story of second chances, first love and loss. As we root for Macy and Elliot to find their way back to each other, we too are left yearning for love that can withstand the test of time.

— Ava Seaman, Daily Arts Writer

“Take a Hint, Dani Brown” by Talia Hibbert

“Take a Hint, Dani Brown” by Talia Hibbert tells the story of how one woman who doesn’t believe in romance finds herself in a fake relationship with her friend from work after they accidentally go viral.

As a PhD student, Danika Brown is a focused, career-driven woman. She has no time for relationships, especially after the way things ended with her last girlfriend. Besides, she’d rather have something casual with no commitment required. Ex-rugby player Zafir Ansari works as a security guard at Dani’s university. Although he has a brooding exterior, he is a hopeless romantic who just wants his own happily-ever-after. His heart, however, has been guarded ever since an accident that left his family devastated.

Dani and Zaf are just friends, but after Zaf heroically saves Dani during a fire drill and the rescue is captured on video, the two go viral. With everyone — including the universe — encouraging them to make it official as #DrRugbae, they start to fake-date. Zaf needs the publicity for his children’s sports charity, and Dani could certainly benefit from the friends-with-benefits situation they agree upon. What do they have to lose?

This hilarious and sexy contemporary romance explores the idea of vulnerability in relationships while also tackling heavier topics like anxiety and grieving the death of loved ones. Filled with diverse and loveable characters, “Take a Hint, Dani Brown” is the rom-com you won’t want to put down.

— Ava Seaman, Daily Arts Writer

“It Happened One Summer” by Tessa Bailey

“It Happened One Summer” by Tessa Bailey is perfect for anyone looking for a fun and spicy romance in the vein of “Schitt’s Creek.”

Piper Bellinger is a Los Angeles socialite known for her partying and short-lived relationships. After her latest adventure goes awry and she ends up behind bars, her stepfather puts his foot down. He sends Piper and her sister Hannah away for the summer to learn some responsibility in a small fishermen’s town where their late father grew up. When the sisters arrive, they meet the local fishing boat captain, Brendan Taggart, who doesn’t take a liking to the newcomers but can’t seem to stay away from Piper. Brendan is too grumpy for her, and Piper is too spoiled for him — they are the perfect match.

As Piper finds herself living in a mouse-infested apartment above their father’s old dive bar, she sets out to restore the bar to its former glory and prove to everyone around her, especially Brendan, that she’s capable of making something of herself.

“It Happened One Summer” is a worthwhile summer romance sprinkled with authentic self-discovery and characters with chemistry that dance across the page.

— Ava Seaman, Daily Arts Writer

“Five Tuesdays In Winter” by Lily King

(TW: sexual assault)

Lily King’s fifth novel is just as enamoring and well-delivered as her previous work and perfect for anyone hoping to read about love but also loss, grief and trials.

“Five Tuesdays In Winter” features 10 short stories all focusing on different characters who are written with immense care and complexity. Among other enthralling characters, the reader learns about a bookseller who tries to love again, a mother-daughter pair working through a loss and a woman pulled in two different directions when it comes to her love life. “Five Tuesdays In Winter” doesn’t just cover romantic love — though there’s plenty of that — but rather looks at desire and the need for love at all costs, whether platonic, familial or unrequited.

This book isn’t an easy read — far from it. Some of the stories are difficult to read as the characters are overcoming the sometimes violent events of their past and present. However, what shines through is King’s ability to leave the reader hopeful, not only for the characters, but for humanity itself.

— Isabella Kassa, Daily Arts Writer

“Carry On” by Rainbow Rowell

For fans of Harry Potter, “Carry On” by Rainbow Rowell is the romance that J.K. Rowling never gave her readers.

Simon Snow is the “chosen one” returning to wizarding school for his last year. While everyone is hoping Simon can save their world from the evil Insidious Humdrum, Simon is upset because he just went through a breakup and his vampire roommate Baz, who he claims is his “nemesis,” has been absent for the first two months of the school year, much to Simon’s dismay. The story really begins when Baz makes his entrance and joins forces with Simon to help defeat evil — all while the pair become “friends” and eventually, more than that.

If any of that sounds familiar, you’ve probably read Harry Potter. While “Carry On” can stand alone just fine, it is bettered with some background knowledge because it’s essentially well-written fanfiction — superior to anything you could ever find on Wattpad. While the plot is interesting enough, what really shines through is the relationship between Simon and Baz, which is every bit as romantic as a good enemies-to-lovers trope should be.

— Isabella Kassa, Daily Arts Writer

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” stands out not only as a solid addition to the fantasy fiction genre but also as a love story worthy of the hype it has received.

Told in flashbacks between early 1700s France and present-day NYC, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” spans many different historical events and time periods. When Addie LaRue is forced into a marriage she doesn’t want, she makes a deal with the god of the night that will allow her to escape the nuptials and give her all the time and freedom she desires, on the condition that no person will ever remember her — until someone does.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” is a testament to the power and intimacy of truly being known by another person and is a perfect read for someone seeking an epic love story with plot to back it up.

— Isabella Kassa, Daily Arts Writer

