Brandon Taylor’s “The Late Americans” is one of the most anticipated books of the year. It follows Taylor’s acclaimed works, “Filthy Animals,” winner of the 2022 Story Prize, and “Real Life,” shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize, and borrows their themes. Like his prior books, “The Late Americans” involves a group of creative students situated in the Midwest, all of whom are searching for themselves amid complicated desire, conflicting aspirations and neglected traumas.

The book begins with a poet — or rather, a resigned and particularly unkind poetry student — Seamus. He picks fights with the other students in class (most of whom are women), implying that their poetry is weak and performative in their explorations of personal suffering, dismissing their realities in the process. In what we come to find out is typical fashion for the class, Seamus is asked to leave before the seminar has finished.

Taylor later reveals that some of Seamus’ aggression is the result of the suppression of his sexuality and his own suffering; unable to process trauma, he ridicules others who do. Seamus’s complicated relationship with sex and sexuality is an appropriate introduction to the rest of the work, which is composed of numerous characters also grappling with this part of themselves.

The first chapter ends with Seamus meeting the next protagonist, Fyodor. Fyodor is in a toxic relationship with his partner, Timo, who regards Fyodor — both directly and indirectly — as inferior to himself. The second chapter begins with Fyodor breaking up with Timo, but ends with the two men finding their way back to each other. Taylor discomforts the reader with the portrayal of their precarious relationship, while simultaneously depicting small moments of unadulterated adoration shared between the two. In doing so, Taylor creates a realistic portrait of love, exacerbated by renderings of sex and resentment.

“The Late Americans” continues with illustrations of confounding couples and individuals that connect to each other with literal and metaphorical entanglements of sex and sexuality. The line between platonic and romantic love and desire is blurred as Taylor details complex and imprecise relationships between his characters, most of whom are gay men. The ambiguity functions to create uncomfortable, strained narratives, leaving readers apprehensive at best and agitated at worst.

The characters in “The Late Americans” come together in the end, though some connections are rather inorganic. For instance, they all bump into each other at a party one night, where they disperse into unforeseen pairs and trios. Though it’s interesting to have the characters all aware of each other — which seems realistic for graduate students at a small college — their friendships felt artificial. Given that Taylor chose to start the book with a poetry seminar, I wonder why he didn’t choose to construct the book around that group of students, as opposed to relying on sporadic cameos to piece the stories together.

Though I applaud Taylor’s creation of dynamic characters and their reckonings with sex, desire and love, I was not always entertained by it. “The Late Americans” is a collage of people’s lives, but is nothing more — there is no story, no plot, nothing to discover. It’s as if you’re looking through the windows of houses as you walk down the street: You can see life, but you can’t quite reach it.

The collage-like composition is a direct result of Taylor’s approach to “The Late Americans,” which prioritizes individual stories over a cohesive narrative. The failure of the book was its attempted interweaving of relationships; it would have been better served as a collection of short stories than as a tale of interconnected life. As the latter, I spent the majority of time waiting for a plot to emerge — something substantial that bridged the gaps between characters more than haphazard hookups and coffee dates.

While “The Late Americans” demonstrates Taylor’s talent for creating realistic portrayals of life with specific emphasis on the roles of sex and sexuality, it falls short of achieving a worthwhile narrative. Taylor’s third book is missing substance, and is weakened by its inorganic relationships and superficial connections.

