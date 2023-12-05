It is a truth universally acknowledged that one of the best gifts you can give — and receive — is a book. A few months ago, the Books Beat anonymously exchanged book titles we hoped our fellow writers would love. With the holiday season approaching, we thought a Secret Santa gift exchange (with books!) would be the perfect way to end our semester. Read on to find out what our writers have been reading and recommending recently.

— Ava Seaman, Books Beat Editor

Ava Seaman: “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

“This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone follows two rivaling, time-traveling agents as they exchange letters and fall in love amid a time war.

Science fiction isn’t my favorite genre. If I’m going to read something fantastical, I prefer dystopian or magical realism. However, I do love the idea of contemporary time travel (huge fan of “Back to the Future” and “Avengers: Endgame” here). As a History major, I’ve always been fascinated by the workings of time and history. Time-traveling protagonists and an intriguing romance should have been enough to keep me hooked, but I felt pretty lost throughout the story.

Whoever recommended the book to me, however, knows I love a good romance, especially an enemies-to-lovers romance. The letters between Red and Blue were the story’s most enjoyable parts. Honestly, I wasn’t following anything else. I was confused by all of the detailed descriptions of different times, places and people. From the beginning, I didn’t know the rules of the world and I wasn’t in on the inside joke the authors were trying to tell. There were key plot points and references that I simply missed or couldn’t understand. I needed more exposition or backstory, which, for short fiction, is rather hard to give. I’m beginning to think I prefer to read first-person point-of-view stories over anything else. I need to be told what the main character is thinking directly — I’m a simple reader. Despite my grievances, I can’t deny the beautiful prose of “This is How You Lose the Time War,” and I can recognize the merits of the book.

My guess: Camille.

Books Beat Editor Ava Seaman can be reached at avasea@umich.edu.

Alex gave Ava S. “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone.

Ava Burzycki: “Mrs. S” by K. Patrick

When I first read the synopsis for “Mrs. S,” I was immediately surprised that I hadn’t heard anything about the book before our Secret Santa. As a recently published literary fiction novel, it should’ve at least been in my book publisher promotional emails. As a melancholic, sexy academic novel about love and obsession, it should have been all over my targeted social media ads. It felt like it was written specifically for readers like me, and I still can’t believe I nearly missed this novel.

A week or so after I received the recommendation, I spent Fall Break in New York. Naturally, the majority of my time was spent wandering through every bookstore I could find. Although the charm of used bookstores is preferred, a visit to the Strand Bookstore is essential for any visit to New York. When I stepped into the delightfully crowded first floor of the Strand Bookstore, I found a signed copy of “Mrs. S.” It was a sweet surprise and it was even signed alongside an endearing doodle of a tulip.

The unnamed narrator, a 22-year-old Australian butch lesbian, takes on the job of “matron” at an elite English boarding school. After a slow burn of repressed desire and tantalizing stares, she begins an all-consuming, self-destructive affair. The novel is then spent morphing between repressed desire, ostracization and release. It is intensely claustrophobic — you cannot leave the tunnel vision our narrator has of Mrs. S. The setting is constrained to the school grounds, and the only named characters are Mr. and Mrs. S. It is incredibly intimate in a way that dissolves the self and the other — the “I” of our narrator is no different than the “she” of Mrs. S. It is equally a fever dream of intimacy and a hazy nightmare of yearning. I gave it five stars on Goodreads without a second thought.

My guess: Camille.

Senior Arts Editor Ava Burzycki can be reached at burzycki@umich.edu.

Ava S. gave Ava B. “Mrs. S” by K. Patrick.

Camille Nagy: “My Brilliant Friend” by Elena Ferrante

While “My Brilliant Friend” by Elena Ferrante isn’t the kind of book I would normally pick up, I’m glad I did. Retrospectively told from nearly 60 years in the future, this first book in a quartet takes place in 1950s Italy and details the lives of two friends, Elena and Lila, as they navigate early adolescence together, from the first days of their childhood friendship to the early days of their lives as young women. While the girls’ lifestyles initially seem to closely mirror one another, soon their paths diverge, and as readers, we’re left to watch as Elena and Lila, once so similar, become individuals in their own right. Still, there is a magnetic pull between the two that never seems to go away, pulling them back to each other whenever it starts to seem that their story together has finally ended. It’s a beautiful exploration of female friendship and the challenges of growing up a woman during this time, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with it.

This beautiful, meditative novel felt as real and as personal as reading someone’s diary. The level of detail that goes into crafting not just one person’s life, but the life and vibrancy of an entire community in a way that feels this believable is beyond impressive. I have so much respect for what this book achieves, and while I have yet to read the rest of the series, I hope to someday soon. I’d guess that the writer who recommended “My Brilliant Friend” to me is as elegant and smart as the woman in this novel (which, if we’re being honest, could be anyone on this beat).

My guess: Ava B.

Daily Arts Writer Camille Nagy can be reached at camnagy@umich.edu.

Meera gave Camille “My Brilliant Friend” by Elena Ferrante.

Kathryn Hemmila: “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

Celeste Ng’s bestselling “Little Fires Everywhere” has been on my TBR list for years (according to my Goodreads, I added it to my “Want to Read” in early 2021), so when I saw it as one of my Secret Santa recommendations I immediately knew that I would be reading it.

“Little Fires Everywhere” takes place in the affluent, utopia-esque Shaker Heights, Ohio and follows the intertwining stories of two vastly different resident families. The Rockwellian Richardson family is forever changed by the arrival of unconventional artist Mia Warren and her teenage daughter, Pearl. The 250-page novel is fast-paced and exciting, with Ng creating a web of mysteries and suspense that ultimately unravels into a satisfying, albeit predictable, ending. Despite the short length, Ng provides thoughtful discourse on adoption, microaggressions and the definition of family and motherhood. Ng forces the reader to question the status quo we accept and face uncomfortable conversations about the morality of those we perceive to be “good” people.

“Little Fires Everywhere” is an examination of racial and class prejudices in America and the bond between mothers and their children, doing so with smart, compelling writing. I thought this book was a great recommendation and had everything I look for in a book: suspense, drama, insightful social commentary and compelling characters. I think whoever recommended this book to me knows of my love for literary fiction, quick-reads and perhaps follows my Goodreads.

My guess: Logan.

Daily Arts Writer Kathryn Hemmila can be reached at khemmila@umich.edu

Pauline gave Kathryn “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng.

Alex Hetzler: “Bunny” by Mona Awad

A sort of dark academia meets “Heathers” or “Mean Girls” set at a New England university, “Bunny” by Mona Awad is the kind of humorous dark fantasy I tend to enjoy. Samantha Mackey is a graduate student of creative writing totally at odds with the wealth of her peers. When she receives an invite from a clique of writers — four women who call each other “Bunny” — to join their cult-like workshop, Sam is drawn into their sinister, saccharine world. Her closeness with the other girls threatens her one friendship at college with Ava, a rebellious art school dropout.

Sam’s acerbic worldview was hard to adjust to at first. However, the startling intimacy between her and Ava was enough to keep me hooked throughout, and the plot twists and bold style choices of the latter portions of the book more than make up for the rocky beginning. Awad’s prose is clear and cuts sharp against the Ivy elite, eliciting more than a few chuckles throughout my time with the book. This brilliantly bitter social commentary is combined with messaging about the creative process. Though I might not agree with Awad’s derision towards experimental fiction, her prowess as a writer is undeniable. “Bunny” is exactly what I wanted — an addictive black comedy that kept me guessing until the last line. The deepest of thanks to my Secret Santa for the excellent recommendation!

Daily Arts Writer Alex Hetzler can be reached at alexhetz@umich.edu.

Logan gave Alex “Bunny” by Mona Awad.

Logan Brown: “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng.

When I was first recommended this book, I immediately knew I wanted to read it. “Everything I Never Told You” was circling book conversations for as long as I could remember, but somehow its prowess and high ratings intimidated me enough from ever diving in.

“Everything I Never Told You” uncovers the true bounds that grief can encompass through the stories of just one family. After their beloved daughter, Lydia, is suddenly found dead in the neighborhood lake, her family is left without clarity. Known by her parents as a popular, high-achieving student, Lydia’s death is shocking — leaving them to wonder how much they really know about their daughter.

Throughout this novel, author Celeste Ng masterfully weaves the stories of the parents’ past into that of the present 1970s Ohio landscape. By delving into this history, readers begin to understand where Lydia’s parents came from and what’s still eating away at them in the present. Through this jumping perspective, we also get to know Nath and Hannah, Lydia’s siblings. While highlighting the strained family dynamics that almost all can relate to, Ng stunningly incorporates the true difficulties of fitting in as a mixed-race family in 1970s Ohio through her powerful storytelling and efficient changes in perspectives. What we begin to think is a story about the grief of a sister, quickly turns into a culmination of all the secrets that lay between these family members, and more so, the breaking point of trying to be someone you’re not.

I was immediately drawn to this book from the premise of mystery but was blown away by the true intimacy brought out through every character’s story. Whoever recommended this book did me the biggest favor, pushing me to read something that I had been putting off for so long. This book is truly a page-turner, but even better, a lesson for all to learn when it comes to family and the relationships we hold.

My guess: Ava S.

Daily Arts Writer Logan Brown can be reached at loganvb@umich.edu.

Graciela gave Logan “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng.

Graciela Batlle Cestero: “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner.

I’m a big personal non-fiction girl. From celebrity memoirs to essay collections, I can proudly say that it’s one of my favorite genres. It should come as no surprise then that Michelle Zauner’s memoir, “Crying in H Mart,” has been sitting on my TBR list for years, patiently awaiting the day I would finally pick it up. Thanks to the Secret Santa book recommendations I received, that day finally came.

“Crying in H Mart” is a fierce recollection of love, loss and keeping a loved one’s memory alive. Beyond that, though, Zauner’s memoir also serves as a testament to her Korean heritage and what it truly means to be of partial Korean descent while growing up in America. Going through several highs and lows and disconnecting from her family in the process, Zauner makes her way back to her origins when her mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer. It is then that she begins to understand the importance of her heritage and building a connection to one’s cultural identity.

After listening to Zauner narrate her story, I can safely say that whoever recommended this memoir to me knew exactly what they were doing. I laughed and I cried as I pictured all the food recipes and family memories that Zauner recounted. Listening to “Crying in H Mart” was such a bittersweet but fulfilling experience. To my Secret Santa, I owe you eternal gratitude for recommending this book to me.

My guess: Ava B.

Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.

Ava B. gave Graciela “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner.

Pauline Kim: “Warcross” by Marie Lu

“Warcross” by Marie Lu is a perfect blend of young adult and sci-fi. It takes place in a futuristic world where virtual reality is melded seamlessly with the real world, and the greatest event of the year is a VR game competition that blows every other entertainment form out of the water. I plowed through it in a single day, and it honestly had everything I could ask for — an intriguing sci-fi premise, excellent world-building and a likable protagonist. The plot twist was annoyingly unexpected, and I read the sequel the following day. Overall, this was a fun, brain-candy break from the memoir stint I’ve been in this past semester, and I had a grand old time reading it. I bet someone five bucks that the person who recommended this to me is Alex, so if I’m wrong I will be very sad and five bucks poorer.

My guess: Alex.

Daily Arts Writer Pauline Kim can be reached at kpauline@umich.edu.

Camille gave Pauline “Warcross” by Marie Lu.