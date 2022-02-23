Here at the Book Review, we love Love. A few months ago, we anonymously exchanged titles we hoped our recipient would love — a secret Santa gift exchange, or a “secret librarian,” if you will. We wrote blurbs about our mysteriously recommended books as Valentine’s Day gifts to each other, because, hey, what’s hotter than someone following up on your great book recommendation? Read on to see our writers exchanging parts of themselves in love letters to the unknown this past Valentine’s Day (because if you haven’t figured it out already, the Michigan Daily Book Review’s love language is heavy on “words of affirmation”).

— Meera Kumar, Books Beat Editor and Emilia Ferrante, Senior Arts Editor

Emilia Ferrante: “The Inspection” by Josh Malerman

What a weird and wacky book. I don’t know what I expected this book to be about from the title (maybe a Sherlock Holmes-type murder mystery?) but it certainly wasn’t that. Right from the beginning, it’s clear this is some sort of dystopian novel, as evidenced by the genre’s hallmark: a multitude of Suspicious Capitalized Nouns (Inspection, Parenthood, Alphabet Boy, Orchard, Living Trees — all examples from the very first page). Instead of easing the reader into a strange and mysterious reality, Malerman makes his characters’ world as unreal as possible, then introduces us back to the real world from the context of this invented one. The book begins by following a boy named J as he begins to question the world around him, which is confined to a Turret and a Yard surrounded by woods. To say anything more than that would be to spoil the book — which demonstrates just how carefully each part of the book builds on every other part.

The novel’s explorations of gender and sexuality are certainly interesting, though they are not as complete as I’d like — despite the fact that they are central to the story, Malerman raises a lot of questions he doesn’t ever answer — and in a way, the book is more like one outcome of a thought experiment played through to its end than anything else. I read this whole book in one day, which is a testament to its excellent pacing. Like any good dystopian-esque book, it raises moral, ethical and existential questions that it looks to you, the reader, to solve. I will certainly be thinking about “The Inspection” for a while. I’m not sure who my Secret Librarian is, especially because this book seems to be geared towards something I would like (resident horror/sci-fi fan over here) rather than their favorite book. My random guess: Andrew.

Sam gave Emilia “The Inspection” by Josh Malerman.

Sam Mathisson: “A Tale for the Time Being” by Ruth Ozeki

“A Tale for the Time Being” by Ruth Ozeki was a shortlist contender for the 2013 Booker Prize — I’m not surprised. A metafiction novel that splits time between the buzzing streets of Akihabara, Tokyo and Whaletown, a remote island off the coast of British Columbia, Ozeki’s masterpiece of a novel is touching, expansive and startlingly imaginative.

Uprooted from her native California to Tokyo, 15-year-old Nao begins writing a diary to document the extraordinary life of her centenarian great-grandmother Jiko. Yet the pages come to be much more than a biography; Nao’s diary, with which she engages in a humorously self-aware dialogue, becomes a place of solace as she faces harsh bullying and endures familial strife in a foreign land. As Nao absorbs Jiko’s placid wisdom, the journal charts her path from suicidal angst to inner peace. When Ruth, a middle-aged novelist with a perennial case of writer’s block, finds Nao’s diary washed ashore on the Whaletown beach nearly a decade later, she finds herself drawn into the mystery of Nao’s fate. Through Nao’s story, Ruth finds the inspiration she’s been yearning for.

Nao’s adolescent narration — witty, comic and occasionally profane — is a highlight of this book. So is Jiko’s fascinating past, a construct of Ozeki’s deep historical and cultural knowledge. Suffused with Japanese history and Zen Buddhism, with plentiful references to Proust and Schrödinger, “A Tale” is a literary read. I truly enjoyed immersing myself in Ozeki’s story.

That this book was picked for me (a history major) was obvious. Yet it also is a female-centric novel, dominated by Nao’s youthful spirit and Ruth’s contemplative voice. With these two paltry clues, I feel like I can make a decent guess. I’m fairly confident this book was picked for me by a fellow history major, a (possible) reader of Proust, and a perennial critic of brilliant Asian novelists — Lizzie Yoon.

Emilia gave Sam “A Tale for the Time Being” by Ruth Ozeki.

Ava Seaman: “How to Make a Wish” by Ashley Herring Blake

“How to Make a Wish” by Ashley Herring Blake follows 17-year-old Grace as she navigates senior year with the burden of her financially undependable and emotionally unavailable mother, Maggie. All she wants is some sense of normalcy in her life, but the small cape in Maine where she lives gets even smaller when she moves in with her ex-boyfriend and his father — a result of her mother’s latest flings. Just as things are looking bleak for Grace, she meets Eva, the new girl in town who is dealing with the recent death of her mother.

As Grace comes to terms with her sexuality and develops feelings for Eva, she realizes she can’t fully be herself without revealing the truth about her rocky relationship with her mother. She finds herself in an even more precarious position when Eva starts to bond with Maggie. Grace must decide how to protect the two women whom she cares for the most while dealing with the uncertainty of her life after high school.

As a YA enthusiast, I knew I would love “How to Make a Wish.” The novel presents an endearing sapphic love story and at the same time explores the trauma that irresponsible parents can cause. Not only that, but it digs deeper on managing grief and what it means to be a mother, making me appreciate my own single mother even more. With characters you just want to give a big hug to, “How to Make a Wish” is everything one can hope for in a young adult novel: an angsty and deeply personal coming-of-age story. My guess as to who had me for Secret Librarian is either Brenna or Emilia!

Brenna gave Ava “How to Make a Wish” by Ashley Herring Blake.

Meera Kumar: “A List of Cages” by Robin Roe

I’m racking my brain trying to think of who gave me “List of Cages” by Robin Roe for Secret Librarian. A YA contemporary about the brotherhood formed between Adam and Julian, two boys who grew up in the American foster system, it was unlike any book — YA or otherwise — I’ve read before. It has a happy ending typical to the lucky picks of the 2010s YA subgenre often promoted at local libraries, but it takes a much darker, heavier journey than any of the contemporaries I remember from my tweendom.

The child abuse depicted in the book is truly disturbing, which is maybe the point; that being said, the portrayal felt absent of nuance and character and instead seemed cruel just for the sake of being cruel. The story often felt as though the characters were just inevitable vessels for the (obviously important) message the author was trying to tell. Still, at times, the characters’ pain shone through. Small details of Julian’s behavior, such as how he flinches when upset or how he cherishes his copies of Elian Mariner because the written word is his escape, gives the story some altitude when it attempts to lift off the page.

Overall, I liked but didn’t love “A List of Cages.” However, a tangential moment from the book stays with me: At one point, Emerald, who is Adam’s girlfriend, reveals her hesitations in dating Adam, confessing her insecurity that, “like if this — us — works, you’ll be fine with that, but if it doesn’t, you’ll still be okay. You won’t break. Not the way I would.” This fleeting glance of crushing vulnerability is on my mind. I have no clue who recommended me the title, or why; if I had to choose someone, I would guess Brenna or Ava, due to their familiarity with YA. This recommendation left me with questions of self-perception (although I am grateful for this, and any recommendation!).

Ava gave Meera “A List of Cages” by Robin Roe.

Julian Wray: “Sourdough” by Robin Sloan

“Sourdough” by Robin Sloan is an unavoidably sweet book. I read it quickly, in the fresh-bread-paradise that is Florence, Italy with crispy focaccia and schiacciata still on my mind from lunch. Sloan reads easily, neither overly challenging nor boring the reader. There’s very little conflict in “Sourdough.” In fact, there may be none, and the relatively roadblock-free novel took me a moment to settle into.

Lois Clary moves to San Francisco to work for a robotics company. She learns to bake bread after being gifted sourdough starter from a mysterious pair of brothers who run a restaurant out of their kitchen. My admittedly limited experience with baking bread tells me there should be a few more errors among the trials, but this story is not a gauntlet. “Sourdough” is easygoing and relaxing.

As a person who is rarely relaxed, this novel was a process. Lois tosses a first loaf in the oven, and it comes out perfectly. She auditions for a competitive farmer’s market and gets a spot. She asks her boss if she could borrow a robotic arm to use for her baking side hustle, and he simply says yes.

My slight frustration at these moments probably says more about myself than it does about the novel. In fact, it may be a good idea to read more books like “Sourdough,” books that offer more of a pleasant escape. I’m wondering now why I shy away from happy novels, so to my mystery book recommender, thank you for opening a new avenue for me.

My guess: I’m really not sure. Why is this so difficult? Am I just bad at reading people? Okay, I’ll say maybe Ava or Brenna or Lizzie?

Meera gave Julian “Sourdough” by Robin Sloan.

Tate LaFrenier: “A Visit from the Goon Squad” by Jennifer Egan

If one were to jumble a bunch of diary entries from a group of people into one massive, disorganized pile of papers, the result would likely be similar to Jennifer Egan’s 2011 novel, “A Visit from the Goon Squad.” The novel begins with Sasha, a kleptomaniac in her early thirties struggling to emerge from a troubled past. Then, the narrative worms its way into the life of Sasha’s boss, Bennie, a washed-up record executive with erectile dysfunction and a failed marriage (the two, believe it or not, aren’t related).

From here, the novel is an exercise in “six degrees of separation” — the idea that any two people on Earth are connected by six or fewer social acquaintances — entering unexpected doorways into the lives of seemingly unrelated people. We meet Sasha; then Bennie; then Bennie’s childhood friend, Rhea; then the middle-aged man Bennie’s other friend, Jocelyn, ran away with in high school, but several years before Jocelyn and the man met; and so on. Each chapter is a vignette into a different life, a different time, a different place. Yet, the novel manages to weave several cohesive narratives from all of these disparate stories. The reader follows Dolly, the former boss of Bennie’s ex-wife, as she tries to take care of her nine-year-old daughter after her career collapses; several chapters later, the reader encounters Dolly’s daughter, now grown and working in the PR business. The reader meets one of Sasha’s college friends whose life takes a tragic turn, and later finds out, through a slideshow made by Sasha’s daughter, the impact this friend had on Sasha’s other college friends. Taken together, Egan’s stories bring the universe’s entropy into poignant focus, because, simply put, “Time’s a goon.”

In the same breath, the novel keeps a rigid gaze on the beauty of time’s passage. In the wake of decay, self-destructive tendencies, life-changing tragedies or simple human fallibility, there can be rebirth, new beginnings and unexpected opportunities. As long as human life persists, so too does the possibility for change, for reason to hope. As one character eloquently states, “Sure, everything is ending… but not yet.”

My gut instinct as to who my Secret Valentine was is Julian. After many hours of GoodReads stalking and review of what each book beat writer enjoys reading, there aren’t many other possibilities. Other guesses are Sam, Andrew, Zoha and Meera. If my guess is wrong, I’m migrating to StoryGraph.

Julian gave Tate “A Visit from the Goon Squad” by Jennifer Egan.

Brenna Goss: “Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card

To put it bluntly, “Ender’s Game” was incredible. I had never read it, despite hearing it frequently discussed and referenced since middle school (even some of my friends who barely read were shocked I hadn’t read it). I just never really saw the appeal — aliens and spaceships have never been my literary vibe. I brushed the praise off, assuming the book was just dystopian YA, new and exciting in its day, still fun for today’s kids, but without all that much substance.

I was so, so wrong. I didn’t expect it to be so metaphorical, exploring how our psyches can be warped by the situations we’re forced into and how the things we try to repress always come back to haunt us. I didn’t expect it to delve into power and how it corrupts those that have it, how even people with the best intentions make terrible decisions, how difficult it is to separate fact from fiction. I didn’t expect it to be so painful in its discussions of our weaponization of children, who die in wars they didn’t start and don’t understand just as frequently today as they did in Orson Scott Card’s time.

Now, I also understand how “Ender’s Game” achieved its remarkable staying power. In addition to the above, I was shocked by its forward-thinking, especially its grasp of how social media can be used to spread propaganda and how anonymity allows people to promote dangerous ideas. It was written in 1985 (!) and yet has a better grasp of what Facebook and the like have done to the world’s politics than most books written today. That, to me, is the mark of genius.

Although I wish I’d read “Ender’s Game” sooner, I’m also partially glad I could experience it for the first time as an adult. There is something so profound in it that I’m not sure I would have truly appreciated or gotten everything out of it as a kid (though maybe I’m not giving my younger self enough credit). I’d recommend it to anyone who’s graduated elementary school — if you read it as a kid, read it again.

As for who recommended it: I’m going to guess Emilia. No logic, just vibes.

Tate gave Brenna “Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card.

Zoha Khan: “The Perfect Nanny” by Leila Slimani

“The Perfect Nanny” by Leila Slimani is a haunting, chilling and yet inspiring story that delves into the intricacies of motherhood, immigrant culture and the socioeconomic status of children. The story is inspired by real events and follows the thoughts of a high-class Parisian family. When Myriam, mother of Mila and Adam, decides to go back to work as a lawyer, she and her husband decide to hire a nanny. The hire, Louise, is perfect; she tends to all the housework and children’s needs. However, as the reader continues to flip through the seemingly mundane life of this family, the author slowly introduces more cynical and insensitive aspects of Louise. The narrative style, written primarily in the present and presented almost with a lulling tone, contrasts with the Nanny’s more negative thoughts. The writing is chock full of foreshadowing and ominous foreboding. A central theme of the story is the philosophical war that occurs between Myriam and Louise, the latter of whom disapproves of Myriam’s life choices, believing she is neglecting her children. Louise engages in this twisted perception of love bordering obsession, desiring to control the lives of the children; she views herself as the only one who can give them the love they deserve, which leads to a dark ending.

This book spoke to my emo soul. I appreciate this recommendation and vibe with the perspectives taken on social issues in this book, as well as the chilling backdrop. Getting inside the head of a killer and being led to empathize with them messes with your head and forces you to confront some ugly truths of reality. Before this, I hadn’t ever read a psychological thriller in the strictest sense, but I’m glad I did! If I had to take a shot in the dark on who recommended the title I would say Bella or Meera. Regardless, thanks to whoever suggested this!

Isabella gave Zoha “The Perfect Nanny” by Leila Slimani.

Isabella Kassa: “Walter the Farting Dog: Banned from the Beach” by William Kotzwinkle, Glenn Murray and Elizabeth Gundy

I have never been more grateful to have been recommended a book. “Walter the Farting Dog: Banned from the Beach” by William Kotzwinkle, Glenn Murray and Elizabeth Gundy surpassed my wildest expectations for what could possibly follow my beloved classic childhood bedtime story.

Walter and his farts not only are saving his family in their home, but now also on vacation! The book begins with Walter’s stinky farts getting him banned from the beach and its surrounding town. Confined to the family’s vacation home, Walter finds some tropical fruit with specific instructions not to eat without first thoroughly cooking. Unfortunately, Walter can’t read and eats the tropical fruit to his heart’s content before dozing off into a nap. While Walter is sleeping, the children of his family, Betty and Billy, get stranded out in the ocean on a tidal island while looking for treasure. Sensing that his family is in trouble, Walter springs up from his nap, bursts through the screen door and releases a tropical fruit induced fart that is so massive, it blows coconuts off the trees and parts the ocean down the middle to allow Betty and Billy to arrive safely back to shore — and Walter saves the day once again.

I appreciated this book more than the first, simply for the fact that the authors wrote in what can only be understood as a biblical allusion to Moses parting the Red Sea for the Israelites for none other than Walter the Farting Dog. While “Banned from the Beach” is no doubt a worthy addition to Walter and his escapades, I do wish there was a little more oomph to the plot. Nevertheless, I laughed, I giggled and I cheered as our hero saved the day yet again — what more can you ask from a children’s book? I was struggling a bit with guessing who recommended it to me, because I knew it had to be someone with a good sense of humor and us Books Beat writers all fit that description! Since whoever gave me this book clearly read my first story at The Daily, I think last year’s Books Beat Senior Arts Editor Andrew is both most likely to have read the piece and also most likely to have given the recommendation.

Andrew gave Isabella “Walter the Farting Dog: Banned from the Beach” by William Kotzwinkle, Glenn Murray and Elizabeth Gundy.

Andrew Pluta: “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

When I saw the book I was recommended, I was surprised and, honestly, skeptical. I am not much of a fiction connoisseur, and sci-fi could not be further out of my comfort zone. Whether the medium is literature, TV or film, the moment that worldbuilding takes on too many futuristic or fantastic elements is the moment that I typically opt for a different use of my time. It’s not an elitist thing. Quite the opposite — something about having to juggle the rules of this new physical world while keeping tabs on conventional plot devices becomes too much for my brain to grapple with. Sure enough, I never felt fully in control or in the know while reading “This is How You Lose the Time War.”

But I really didn’t mind. While most of my experiences with sci-fi in the past have felt analogous to being left out of an inside joke, watching this tale unfold felt different. Did I understand it more? Not exactly, but being lost felt welcome, if not altogether intentional. The vagueness with which scenes and characters are described helped to keep me focused on interpersonal dynamics, rather than having such relationships be clouded by a determination to create and describe new concepts and technological feats. The writing style also appealed to my greater comfort and experience with poetry relative to fiction. Coming from poetry, I often feel that fictional works can suffer from overly long descriptions or the inclusion of words, phrases or sentences that add very little. “Time War” avoids these traps masterfully, consistently waxing poetic and making every word of its 200-odd page journey count. Whoever chose this book for me did not miscalculate in their choices of genre and medium but calculated meticulously, triple-checking their answers. And they could not have broadened my horizons in a better way. If I had to guess, this was Meera’s doing.

Daily Arts Writer Elizabeth Yoon gave Andrew “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone.

It looks like the Books Beat is five for ten this time around. We didn’t pass, but we did all get to read a new book — and that counts as an A+ at the Michigan Daily Book Review!