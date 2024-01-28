As my time in college quickly progresses, I often find myself debating all of the decisions I’ve made to get me where I am today — a sentiment I’m sure is shared among college students and adults alike. Getting closer to diving into the “real world” (i.e. life after college) has become increasingly more uncertain, and every year the weeks leading up to the New Year are filled with palpable anxiety paired with eager anticipation for all that lays in store for me. This year, however, New Year’s felt a little bit different. From New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day, I read “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, which altogether eased my nerves about the steps I’ve taken and will soon take in my life.

“The Midnight Library” is a novel I’m sure many have heard of already. As a Good Morning America Book Club pick, the novel has gotten national, if not worldwide, recognition for its inspirational craft — recognition it truly deserves. The novel follows Nora Seed, a music store clerk who is allowed to live an infinite collection of possible lives after deciding to end her own. In a library that sits snugly between time and space, every book Nora picks up contains a different life that could have happened had she chosen to make one different decision — once Nora finds a path that doesn’t fill her with any ounce of regret, she will stay in that life forever.

In this library, Nora explores all the lives she regrets not pursuing in her original reality, swapping decision after decision for a path untaken. In one life, Nora doesn’t quit swimming and becomes an Olympic athlete. In another, she is a glaciologist in Antarctica. The decisions she regrets are large and small: In one life she simply decides to make her outdoor cat an indoor one. As Nora travels through all of her alternate universes, she finds the trade-offs that come with pursuing one life over another and, more importantly, determines what in life she is unwilling to give up.

As I watched Nora move from one life to another, I reflected on all of the choices I’ve made throughout my life. I imagined what my life would be like at a different college, if I chose a different major, if I didn’t join my learning community freshman year. I thought even further back: What would my life be like if I focused on volleyball instead of soccer, if I didn’t quit the clarinet, if I sat at a different lunch table in elementary school? Seeing Nora’s journey of butterfly effects made me wonder about all of the what-ifs of my life: What if I never got those horrible curtain bangs freshman year?

While this pattern of thinking is usually the perfect potion for spiraling into anxiety, Haig wraps up the novel with a message that is simple in concept yet remains unmastered by most of us. And although the takeaway is fairly predictable, it didn’t make the book any less moving. I was aware the entire time reading the novel what the ending was going to be — and I’m pretty confident it’s not because of my amazingly perfect (do we sense the sarcasm?) intuition for books. While I usually hate seeing an ending coming from a mile away, it didn’t stop me from loving “The Midnight Library” anyway.

Sometimes books don’t need to be revolutionary to be impactful — sometimes a simple reminder of why our lives are worth living is a feat in and of itself. “The Midnight Library” reminded me to remain intentional about the life I’m living: to not look back more than I’m looking within, to stop trying to predict the future by the decisions I make in the present. The novel won’t tell you anything you didn’t already know, but sometimes we need to hear things from someone else to start listening.

In “The Midnight Library,” Nora travels through enough of her possible lives to finally find the one worth living in, where one decision doesn’t solve all of her problems but instead makes them feel a little less all-consuming. In a period of my life where I often question whether or not, I’m taking the right steps to set up my future, and during the time of year when I’m slapped in the face with a reminder of the rapid passage of time, reading “The Midnight Library” brought me the clarity that I didn’t know I needed: that there is no right way to live my life, that the infinite possibilities we all are faced with might just be the point of it all.

