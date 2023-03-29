It is no secret that the American literary canon has shunned female writers since the dawn of its creation — American women were regularly barred from reading and writing, and could not legally publish books until the late 19th century. Despite this, it’s also no secret that despite this, female-identifying writers have been producing profound works of art. The passions and desires to produce writing of all forms and all genres could not be stifled by the social and intellectual subjugation they faced. Women have, against all odds, exceeded expectations in the male literary canon and created one of their accord.

At the Michigan Daily Book Review, we wanted to honor the joy, intelligence and profound strides that women have made in literature. So, from us to you, here are recommended readings that deserve far more attention than what one month could give.

Senior Arts Editor Ava Burzycki can be reached at burzycki@umich.edu.

“What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About: Fifteen Writers Break the Silence” Edited by Michele Filgate

Although motherhood is not the same as womanhood, the two are intricately intertwined — for better or for worse. “What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About” is an honest essay collection from a variety of literary voices who explore the complexities of motherhood, navigating what it means to be a mother and to be mothered. Michele Filgate writes about her abusive stepfather in order to discuss her strained relationship with her mother, while Cathi Hanauer writes about her overbearing father in an attempt to have a conversation with her mother. Carmen Maria Machado examines her estranged relationship with her mother just as Julianna Baggott uncovers the lives of her mother and grandmother, both of whom loved to tell stories.

We all have different relationships with our mothers. As Lynn Steger Strong writes, “There is a gaping hole perhaps for all of us, where our mother does not match up with ‘mother’ as we believe it’s meant to mean and all it’s meant to give us.” A relationship between a mother and her child can sometimes be complicated, non-existent, loving or perhaps idealistic (see: “Gilmore Girls”). Yet, these relationships remain our own, whether we claim them or not. So if you want to have a good laugh — or cry — you should read “What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About.”

Books Beat Editor Ava Seaman can be reached at avasea@umich.edu.

“Everything I Know About Love” by Dolly Alderton

I adore Dolly Alderton’s books. Her expert advice-giving, as the literary world’s resident British “agony aunt,” never fails to make its way into my life when I need it most. “Everything I Know About Love” popped up on my Goodreads recommended page in the middle of my junior year of high school. At the time, I spent a lot of time alone, holed up in my childhood bedroom, with online classes and COVID-19 restrictions. This time spent ruminating on thoughts about what lay ahead of me in my very near and darkly-looming future catapulted me into an unpleasant cycle of self-deprecation that Alderton was gracefully able to rescue me from. This mature and heartfelt debut memoir recounts Alderton’s struggles during her early adulthood: She falls madly in love, gets dumped several times, stays out past her bedtime on more than one occasion and feels very alone in an immensely challenging transition period in her life. But in a sea of unpredictable variables that plagued her early- and mid-20s, Alderton has her female friends to thank for keeping her grounded. In this dazzling account of female friendship and womanhood, Alderton extends her vulnerability to her readers, making it known that, with your friends by your side, you can get through anything life throws at you.

Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.

“Bunny” by Mona Awa

What originally led me to pick up “Bunny” by Mona Awad was its ties to the genre of dark academia, but what really kept me reading was Awad’s exploration of weaponized femininity and female friendships.

“Bunny” follows Samantha, a grad student in a highly esteemed writing program at Warren University, thought to be modeled after Brown University. Samantha is one of five students in her small writing cohort — the other four being a group of women that call themselves ‘Bunny.’ Samantha at first gives us an outsider’s perspective of the Bunnies’ friendship — defined by quirky dresses, miniature foods, doting nicknames and boundless creative support. When Samantha is suddenly invited to join them in their ‘Smut Salon’ — a night of cultivation sparked by their deepest, darkest and dirtiest desires — she immediately gets sucked into their addicting friendship of limitless understanding and seemingly perfect love. However, it doesn’t take long for Samantha to realize that the Bunnies aren’t as naive as they present themselves, and she begins to see the horrific lives they lead behind closed doors.

While reading, I found myself addicted to the stark contrast between the hyper-femininity of the Bunnies and the atrocities they commit and immediately rushed back to page one after finishing the novel. Awad defines womanhood in the traditional sense while not adhering to tradition at all: making for a genuinely introspective read on how and why our relationships with women (or anyone for that matter) form.

Daily Arts Contributor Logan Brown can be reached at loganvb@umich.edu.

“How to Fall Out of Love Madly” by Jana Casale

Jana Casale’s sophomore novel is a deep dive into the lives — or more specifically, the love lives — of three 30-something women and their experiences with womanhood. The book begins with Joy and Annie, who are both friends and roommates. Annie, however, is desperate to move in with her boyfriend, Jason, who she’s also desperate to make her fiancé. Before Annie leaves, though, the two women post an ad for another roommate, and in moves Theo. Joy quickly falls head-over-heels for this bland, yet apparently sexy, man. He soon brings home his girlfriend, and our third woman, Celine. The three women are shaped in odd yet significant ways by their romantic relationships (or lack thereof). Annie, though in love with Jason, is constantly disappointed and frustrated by him. She ignores his problems, though, in favor of the spontaneous affection and security he offers her. Joy, on the other hand, has never had a serious relationship, and wallows in self-hatred because of this for the majority of the book. She wants Theo to see her how she sees him and is more often than not searching for signs to convince herself that he is quietly in love with her. Celine, though in a relationship with Theo, is bored by him; she simultaneously enjoys male attention and berates herself for deriving pleasure from it. All three women are similar in their desire for love and affection and in regard to their self-image issues, the latter which manifest in dramatically different ways. In addition to ruminating on the roles of love and desire in the female experience, Casale also offers commentary on the work lives of women and the oppressive obstacles they face there. In all, “How to Fall Out of Love Madly” speaks to many aspects of womanhood, though it is driven by its dimensional depictions of three women’s journeys of self and romantic love.

Daily Arts Writer Lillian Pearce can be reached at pearcel@umich.edu.

“My Life on the Road” By Gloria Steinem

Gloria Steinem is cool — like really really cool. She forefronted the second-wave feminism movement of the ’60s and ’70s. She co-founded the female-focused Ms. magazine as a space to amplify women’s voices. She has worked on numerous political campaigns, ranging from local to presidential. She is one of the most famous and influential journalists and writers ever to live. She has protested wars, worked undercover for the CIA, reached and radicalized countless women globally and is one of the women I most look up to.

It’s her memoir, “My Life on the Road” — in which Steinem recounts everything she has learned from, well, her time on the road — that I have to thank for my knowledge of my personal hero. The book tells of how her endless travels and pursuit of stories and adventures have led Steinem to learn what it means to be a woman. It’s not just her own experiences that she has garnered such wisdom from, but overwhelmingly the experiences of the many women she has encountered along the way. Steinem writes of the female friendships that have fostered her development and supported her through everything, of the working women she has met in late-night taxi rides or Playboy bars, the stories sent into Ms. magazine and most significantly, the perspectives and the universal female experiences these relationships have revealed. In this exploration she finds womanhood. She discovers that femininity is unashamed, that it is proud, loud and “take(s) no shit.” This impactful memoir has changed my life and I cannot recommend it enough, especially to young women. I have internalized her mantras and now aspire to her heights, remembering in a male-centric world to always “speak as much as (I) listen” and make men “listen as much as they speak.”

Daily Arts Contributor Kathryn Hemmila can be reached at khemmila@umich.edu.

“Powers of a Girl” by Lorraine Cink

“Powers of a Girl” is a little different from the other books on this list — it exists in a fictional space where the Marvel heroes are somewhat real, serving as a guidebook for you to learn about all of them. It’s one of those super cute, kiddy books your mom buys from Costco; it uses bright colors and modern slang to appeal to its young audience — but it does this to great success. The book covers a large portion of the female Marvel superheroes, detailing their comic book backgrounds and their innate and learned abilities. Yes, it’s on the juvenile side in terms of its execution, but the message is clear whether you’re a young reader or a veteran: You can use these fictional characters as your guides, your role models when it comes to being the best woman you can be. These fictional heroes use their inner strength (and sometimes their outer strength) and work together in a sweet example of prime womanhood and sisterhood.

I’m a huge Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, but it’s no secret that the MCU hasn’t been as feminist as it could, featuring an abundance of male heroes and far fewer females. But a book like this reminds us of the characters that exist to prove what women can do. These women showcase diversity of background and experience, but the one central, common feature among all of them is that being a girl is not a limiting trait. Instead, it’s a power in its own right. Cheesy? Maybe. But for anyone needing a reminder of her own abilities or looking for a role model, “Powers of a Girl” has you covered.

Daily Arts Writer Sabriya Imami can be reached at simami@umich.edu.