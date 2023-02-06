There are two main things I learned from “Spare”: Prince Harry hates the press and he loves his wife.

It is a combination of these two things that urged him to write this book.

He opens the memoir with a scene from his grandfather’s funeral, on April 17, 2021. On that day, his brother and father expressed confusion and even frustration — they didn’t understand why he had left the royal family. He decides to set the record straight via this book: He wants to show Prince William and Prince Charles and the world why he and his family left.

But the question I kept asking myself was: Can Harry really set the record straight?

It’s his story, so you’d assume the answer is yes. But it’s his story told in his words, to make him appear better. It’s all about perspective and reception. He wants to make the public understand, and so he tries to endear himself to them. He tells stories that make Charles seem uncaring, Camilla conniving and William jealous. And you know what? Maybe that’s all true. But we need to consider the source: Harry. Can we trust him? It’s hard to say.

Harry isn’t a reliable narrator. This isn’t unique to him, of course — memoirs are by definition written by the people they are about. Of course these authors are unreliable narrators when speaking about themselves; there’s no way for them to be completely impartial. It’s slightly different with Harry, though, because we as readers have many preconceived notions about him and his family, by virtue of their positions and the fact that the world has been following the royal family for centuries. We never know what really happens behind the closed doors of the palace, but we love to guess, watch and react.

In Harry’s case, the only people who actually know the whole story are the people who can never be impartial about it. So we simply have to accept what Harry tells us and take him at his word, even though there are confirmed falsehoods in the book. Can we chalk these up to small lapses in memory, or are some deliberate untruths? Perhaps we’ll never know.

With that in mind, we turn to the book itself.

“Spare” is divided into three parts, three eras of Harry’s life. Just as he chose to remark on these events separately, so will I.

part 1 — “out of the night that covers me”

Part one of the book begins on Aug. 30, 1997, a date that many will recall as the day before Princess Diana died. The entirety of this section is dedicated to Harry’s grief. For many pages, he is in denial, thinking Diana isn’t dead but simply hiding from the press, something he suggested she would want to do.

There are only two things for which I feel great sympathy for Harry, and his mother’s death is one of them. I would feel sympathy for any 12-year-old boy, child or person whose mother had died, leaving them to mourn. The fact that he is Prince Harry and she is Princess Diana does not make me feel any more or less sympathy for the situation. Harry seems to try to glean additional sympathy from readers in the way he discusses Diana’s death. At one point, he recalls how many have compared her to the likes of Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa and Joan of Arc, but then he says, “every such comparison, while lofty and loving, also felt wide of the mark,” because his mother was “the most recognizable woman on the planet, one of the most beloved … simply indescribable.” Should we feel worse that Diana died because of the way he describes her? I didn’t. In fact, his comparison rubbed me the wrong way.

There is no denying that Diana had an unhappy marriage and a life of public scrutiny (both of which are sad); but, at the same time, she, like many royals, was privileged. To compare her to someone like Nelson Mandela, who faced imprisonment and apartheid — and then to suggest that she was even more deserving of respect or awe — was mind-boggling to me.

Admittedly, this is Harry talking. Her son. Of course he viewed his mother this way. Yet it still felt wrong — Diana’s journey is not comparable to Nelson Mandela’s, and to claim that it was felt disrespectful in many ways.

The other aspect of this section that felt inappropriate was Harry’s attempt to take ownership of his mother’s death, as if he was the only one in his family mourning her. Yes, this is his story and these are his thoughts, so perhaps he just chose not to discuss anyone else’s sadness. But the real issue was that he took advantage of the good will that Diana’s name brought and the sympathy that her death ushered in throughout the book. Even constantly referring to her as “Mummy” rather than “Mum” felt like a ploy. Maybe that is how he speaks about her in real life (how would any of us know anything to the contrary?), but in the context of the memoir, it felt like he was infantilizing himself to garner further sympathy. Perhaps many Englishmen refer to their mothers as “Mummy” even well into adulthood. But perhaps not.

So, yes — there are two things for which I feel sympathy for Harry, and one of those is his mother’s death. I do feel sorry that he lost his mother, but it is lessened because of the way he discusses it.

part 2 — “bloody, but unbowed”

Part two is all about the army and adulthood. I’m not going to rehash what’s already been said about these subjects. We know that he compared Taliban fighters to chess pieces. We know he dressed up as a Nazi. We know about the frostbite. Why say anything more on those topics?

In this section, though, there was one scene that has stayed with me:

A good friend, almost father figure, sat down with Harry for a serious conversation: “He spoke at length about my relationship with Africa,” Harry wrote. “The time’s come, he said, for that relationship to change. Until then the relationship had been all take, take, take — a fairly typical dynamic for Brits in Africa. But now I needed to give back … I was the only person they knew who had any kind of influence, any kind of global megaphone — the only person who might actually be able to do something.” He asked, “What can I do, Mike?” Mike said, “Shine a light.”

Has he done that? In writing this book he has surely shone a light on his own life, but beyond that, I’m not convinced.

Harry and the royals all have a platform that we cannot even begin to understand or imagine. He mentions offhandedly a time when he went to a football game wearing a wristband in support of an organization, Help for Heroes. Right after that, “demand for the wristband skyrocketed.” Just Harry and William wearing these bands caused an influx of support for the organization. They didn’t have to say a single word.

But imagine what would happen if they did say something.

The royal family rose to power by stepping on others, especially Black and Brown people. Their colonialism is well-documented; it is history. I remember in my 10th grade history class, my teacher used to remind us of the oft-quoted remark, “the empire on which the sun never set.” The British Empire’s territories, its reach, was quite literally so large that no matter where the sun was, it was always daylight somewhere where the Crown had power (usually because they took power from these far-reaching places).

And even though we can’t quite judge the current royals for what their predecessors did … we also can, because they continue to benefit from the harm that their ancestors caused.

All this had me wondering — why didn’t Harry do more? Is that asking too much of him? Is it too great a request for Harry to acknowledge the wrongdoings of his ancestors, to use his massive platform and this book as a chance to do something good? Maybe it is. After all, he did write this book to explain why he left — and he didn’t leave because he disagreed with how the royal family got its power. He left because the power dynamic shifted, turning on him and more importantly his wife. But I’ll get to that later.

There’s one moment in the book, the day of his great-grandmother’s funeral, where he mentions the Koh-i-Noor, a jewel that rested in the Queen Mother’s crown. A jewel that originally belonged to India.

He remarks on that: “At the center of the cross was a diamond the size of a cricket ball. Not just a diamond, actually; the Great Diamond of the World, a 105-karat monster called the Koh-i-Noor. Largest diamond ever seen by human eyes. ‘Acquired’ by the British Empire at its zenith. Stolen, some thought.”

Maybe Harry does think about this often, the people whom the Crown hurt and the riches that they stole to get where they are. But in moments like this, it reads as performative. He wants to be able to say that he acknowledged the strife and trauma caused by the British Empire of old, but he doesn’t do anything to change it.

He does stand up for something later, though — his wife.

part 3 — “captain of my soul”

Part three of this book details the whirlwind romance of Harry and Meghan Markle. Reading about them felt odd in some ways, and entertaining in others. Harry describes himself as hopelessly in love from nearly the moment he first sees her face, and that struck me as the most true thing he says.

He loves his wife; that is clear.

The third section of this book covers their relationship and wedding and all the difficulties that came with these things. In particular, he discusses the public’s perception of Markle.

Harry always had a difficult time with the press, and who could blame him? He lived in the public eye in a way that few others do. He also blamed the paparazzi for his mother’s death. Combined with the fact that the press would make up lies about him or hound him and his friends, it’s no wonder he never liked them. In truth, the way the press always had their eyes on him is the second thing for which I feel sympathy for him; it couldn’t have been easy growing up that way.

“Some kinds of fame provide extra freedom, maybe, I suppose, but royal fame was fancy captivity,” Harry wrote. He viewed his fame as a cage and saw the press as the people peering into it.

And when the press, and then the public, started hounding Markle, spewing racist remarks, tearing her and her family down … that was when Harry couldn’t handle things anymore. He wanted the palace to make a statement refuting these blatant lies and racist comments — he wanted them to stand in support of Markle.

But they wouldn’t.

Why?

I don’t know. I don’t think Harry does either.

Maybe it was because palace officials and advisors would say “one has to have a relationship with the press” and that they shouldn’t sue the media outlets. But then Harry would counter: “Everyone in this family has sued the press, including Granny. Why’s this any different?” to which no one had a response.

Or perhaps it was because William and Charles would be angry with Harry, like they were after he issued a statement: “They gave me an earful,” Harry wrote. “My statement made them look bad … because they’d never put out a statement for their girlfriends or wives when they were being harassed.”

Or maybe it was racism, plain and simple. Harry quotes an essay from Boris Johnson’s sister: “ ‘If there is issue from (Markle’s) alleged union with Prince Harry, the Windsors will thicken their watery, thin blue blood and Spencer pale skin and ginger hair with some rich and exotic DNA.’ ” She was concerned, Harry says, “that Meg would … do something … genetically … to the Royal Family.” If this is how the public was reacting to Markle, perhaps some people in the palace shared their views, as suggested by Harry and Markle in their infamous Oprah interview. In response to the interview with Oprah, William simply said, “We are very much not a racist family.” The royal family should have been much more explicit and immediate in their denunciation, given the extent of the racist comments that were widely circulated in the British press. William’s empty words were too little, too late; the royal family should have publicly supported Markle by condemning the racist vitriol as soon as it started.

Maybe the palace never supported Harry and Markle because they just weren’t supposed to. Or because Charles was jealous of his son’s healthy relationship. Or for some other ridiculous reason.

It almost doesn’t matter — Harry was sick of it.

Charles suggested, “don’t read it, darling boy,” but that wasn’t enough for Harry, not when the damaging press led to death threats and suicidal thoughts on Markle’s part.

Harry and Markle’s departure from the Royal Family caused a stir, to say the least. But things didn’t really get out of hand until their aforementioned Oprah interview — a tell-all where they had the chance to share their story.

(Although, if that was the case, why write a memoir at all?)

They racked up so much support and good will from that interview — how could they not? When they discussed people within the palace being worried about how dark Archie would be, of course we as an audience gasped, horrified.

Harry’s hatred of the press is probably the reason why the stories we get now about him and Markle come from them directly — the Oprah interview, their Netflix series, this book. But that brings us back to the perspective question of whether we can trust him. After all, it’s worth noting that this book broke many sales records, and though a portion of the profits went to charity, it seems that he also pocketed a princely sum. He knew the buzz that would come with the book; he knew the money it would rake in.

We get Harry’s story in “Spare”: the good, the bad and the ugly. We get every fond memory of his mother and every argument with William that was driven by jealousy (on both sides, in some cases). We get his love for his wife and children and his frustration with the palace. We get everything that he wants us to.

I think that was his intention.

