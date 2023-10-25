The world of Percy Jackson has consumed readers’ minds for almost two decades. With five original books in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series and two sequel series following it, Rick Riordan has been able to keep readers’ attention by making them fall in love with the fictional world that he’s created. It revolves around Greek and Roman mythology and mainly follows the story of Percy Jackson, the son of Poseidon, and his two best friends — Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood — as they weather the challenges of living as demigods and mythological creatures in the mortal world. Now, 14 years after “The Last Olympian” was published, the final installment of the series has come out and the original characters we know and love are back for one final quest that might just make or break Percy’s chance of getting into college.

“Percy Jackson and the Chalice of the Gods” follows Percy, Annabeth and Grover as they go on a quest to find Ganymede’s, the cupbearer of Mount Olympus, chalice before the next godly feast. If they fail, not only will Ganymede have to face Zeus’s wrath, but Percy will be left without one of the three letters of recommendation that he needs to get into New Rome University and begin the next chapter of his life with Annabeth. The original gang faces a heap of challenges akin to many that they’ve faced before, but the worry for quest completion still remains: Will they make it back in time?

This sixth installment to the already iconic Percy Jackson series is undoubtedly best described as a heartwarming goodbye to childhood. Although getting hooked on the book may be challenging at first — given that the writing does come across as a bit juvenile and the characters don’t really sound like their typical selves — the story still takes readers on a wild ride and ensures a good time for lifelong Percy Jackson fans. It’s important to note that regardless of how old original Percy Jackson fans may be, the target audience for the books is still kids ranging from the ages of 9 to 12, so it’s no surprise that the writing feels a bit elementary for older readers who will likely pick the book up for nostalgic purposes. Moreover, while the characters do seem a bit different, readers must recognize that they are around one to two years older than they were in “The Last Olympian” and they have weathered a separate series of life-or-death challenges, as recounted in the Heroes of Olympus series.

Despite some minor kinks in the book, the essence of the characters, and of the series in general, still prevails. Abundant mentions of Percy’s niche obsession with blue food, of Annabeth’s meticulous preparation for any and every situation, especially with the help of her handy New York Yankees invisibility cap, and of Grover’s wholesome cluelessness and musical connection to nature through the use of his panpipes keep the memory of the characters alive, drawing readers back to the Percy, Annabeth and Grover that they grew up with.

But this novel is more than just a tender reminiscing of our most beloved childhood books — it’s surprisingly deep. As any Percy Jackson fan knows, the plots of these books are typically linear, dramatic and somewhat random. But the presence of symbolism and reflective thought in this novel couldn’t be more appropriate.

Whenever an author decides to add on to an already beloved series, the pressure is on. Can they recapture the magic of the original? Will the characters still read the same? Does the author have anything new to say? But in this specific case, Riordan has to deal with a whole other ball game: His original audience is all grown up. The first Percy Jackson book came out in 2005, and the kids who read his books at the peak of the Heroes of Olympus craze are all in college or older.

While Riordan has already stated that he wrote this book as a part of the original middle-grade series, he appeals to his grown-up readership by addressing the very gap that’s grown between the readers and the original book series — they’ve come of age, and Percy Jackson hasn’t.

So in the midst of following Percy on a wild goose chase to find a missing chalice, each aspect of his quest has a perfect thread that ties it all together: Is Percy Jackson ready to let go of his childhood and face his future? And by extension, are we — his childhood audience — ready to do the same? The novel touches on themes of childhood nostalgia, the romanticization of youth and the fear of aging as well as the struggle to embrace it. In a subtle, internal way, Percy Jackson comes of age and moves into adulthood.

It felt like Percy was giving us all a sweet little send-off from childhood, like he was coming back to us after all these years to greet us hello and wave us goodbye — because we’re all growing up now, and even though there’s no going back, the childhood books we read will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

