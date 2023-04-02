In a world where women’s emotions and experiences are often belittled and set aside as trivial, writing that accepts and validates female struggles is ever-important. As Women’s History Month draws to a close, we look to acknowledge and amplify female-focused authors and literature.

We chose to review a book and author that wholeheartedly embrace femininity and women empowerment. “Dear Dolly: Collected Wisdom” by Dolly Alderton is not by any means exclusively for women, but it is unquestionably centered around the often overlooked female reality in present-day society.

Dolly Alderton left her mark on the literary world of advice columns and self-help novels with her 2018 memoir “Everything I Know About Love,” in which she grapples with the trials and tribulations of early adulthood, concluding that the key to getting through them is female friendship. Now The Sunday Times’ self-proclaimed resident “agony aunt” is back with a collection of advice columns that her readers without a Times subscription can enjoy. “Dear Dolly: Collected Wisdom” is a testament to the importance of self-love and embracing femininity, however challenging it seems.

The book features a series of self-selected advice columns by Alderton from her column in The Sunday Times style. She provides her readers with heartfelt advice full of wit, wisdom, charisma and empathy to guide them through common problems. She validates her senders’ experiences by sharing experiences of her own and ensures that anyone with questions about dating, friendship, relationships, sex, breakups, exes and the body and soul receives answers.

Alderton’s characteristically casual writing style is nothing short of excellent in her newest nonfiction. It provides a candid look at life: She writes about people’s mundane issues, and it feels like chatting over coffee with an old friend. Women everywhere can probably relate to rejection by a romantic interest based on some specific physicality we possess, experiencing intense degrees of unrequited love and feeling left out in a group of friends. These are just a few of the issues that Alderton highlights. However, she doesn’t limit herself exclusively to issues of female love and friendship; she responds to letters from people of all genders, proving that womanhood can receive everyone with open arms.

People tend to conflate advice and morality. Although advice often follows societally imposed moral codes, it is specific to individual situations and not necessarily based on what would make someone feel like a better person. Alderton refuses to shy away from that truth. Her advice is consistently real, advising against what’s considered moral for the sake of preserving what is true in a specific situation. In the book’s “Relationships” section, Alderton addresses a sender’s worry over checking their significant other’s phone behind their back. She advises them not to come clean, which to some may seem immoral and wrong, but Alderton knows that the sender aims to work through the mistrust she is feeling toward her partner, and coming forward with a confession like that would do their relationship no good. Instead, she opts to share some of her classic wise, “agony aunt” words of guidance: “Loving someone is not an act of control, it’s an act of surrender.” Alderton leaves the sender with peace of mind. She validates them if they choose to keep their “phone stalking” a secret, but encourages them to challenge how they look at love and embrace it in a different way.

Alderton encourages senders and readers alike to embrace and focus on themselves.

This advice could be seen as vain or selfish, but Alderton offers a simple message she believes her often female readers need to hear: love yourself. Our “agony aunt” empowers the feminine spirit, telling an insecurely single sender that her own female independence brings her “an enormous sense of pride” and inspires self-confidence disconnected from physical beauty. She tells a young woman that “character is far more robust than appearance.” Alderton motivates her vulnerable, advice-seeking audience to protect themselves. What may at times seem like self-centered advice actually cultivates an environment of self-care, advocating for women everywhere to prioritize themselves, their lives and their love.

Despite this casually comforting and candid display of advice, the collection feels distant in some ways. Much advice lacks depth — most responses fail to delve into or complicate personal experiences. Alderton acknowledges that life is messy and embraces it, but she often cuts responses off before exploring a truly touching personal side or identifying the ramifications of her advice. Even though every situation is different, many of the columns stick to the same script, echoing general calls for confidence, self-love and friendship. Alderton proves her capacity to reveal the tough times and rougher edges that come with life, love and adulthood in “Everything I Know About Love.” She perhaps benefits from a longer-form writing style rather than short columns. This is not to say that the advice in “Dear Dolly” is meaningless, but Alderton’s rich writing and experiences are meant to be showcased and savored, not shortened and sped through.

With “Dear Dolly: Collected Wisdom,” Alderton delivers sharp, heartfelt and relatable advice to an all-ears audience. The heart in the collection makes up for the shortcomings of her short-column style. The themes of femininity, self-love, confidence and self-acceptance can resonate with almost every advice-seeking reader. Alderton crafts a collection of columns that reads like a warm, written hug from your dear friend, Dolly.

