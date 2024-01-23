The New Year is typically considered a time of starting over and reinventing yourself. Whether you have observed the TikTok ins and outs of 2024, made an endless list of goals for the year or resolved to have no resolutions, we are all familiar with the way Jan. 1 seems to shape our mindsets for the year. I’m a big believer in resolutions and goal setting. Based on my own Goodreads Year in Books goal and social media scrolling, I have noticed a common resolve to read more in the coming year. As a bookworm, I want to do what I can to help others succeed at this. It is with this in mind that I present my list of books you should read based on your New Year’s resolutions.

For those looking for love: “Modern Love: True stories of Love, Loss, and Redemption” by Daniel Jones

This book — a collection of The New York Times’ best selections from their “Modern Love” column — is an optimistic, heartbreaking and endearing read. For all the hopeful romantics in the New Year, there is no better place to look for inspiring love stories and relationship advice than this book. By covering everything from marriage to dating, affairs, friendships and families, the essays ultimately aim to explore the many forms human love can take. The stories in the collection are submitted by hundreds of real people and recount all of their authentic experiences of love. Messy, moving and mesmerizing, these accounts will stick with you and provide incredible perspectives on all types of love. Due to the essay format, this is a quick and easily digestible read that perfectly captures the power of intimacy, love and its ever-expansive presence in our world. For anyone looking for love in 2024, I cannot recommend enough this ode to love itself.

For those wanting adventure: “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” by Cheryl Strayed

“Wild” is a book that will always hold a special place in my heart. Perfect for the New Year, “Wild” is a story of rebirth and redemption as Strayed, a recently divorced heroin addict grieving the loss of her mother, decides to reclaim her life and hike the Pacific Crest Trail. The trail, which spans more than 2000 miles from Mexico to Canada, is a grueling, desolate journey. Alone on the trail, Strayed is forced to confront past traumas, recognize deep insecurities and discover what she truly wants in life. “Wild” is both transformational and exciting: Between the harrowing setbacks Strayed faces, her vivid descriptions of the natural world and the many oddball characters she meets along the way, it’s impossible to be bored while reading. “Wild” is the perfect book for anyone craving adventure, travel and self-discovery in 2024.

For those trying to read more: “11/22/63” by Stephen King

I know this one may seem like a cruel joke. At more than 800 pages, this book looks daunting, but I guarantee that “11/22/63” will make you obsessed with reading this year. The book is a perfect mix of thriller, historical fiction, romance and mystery, and it is impossible to put down. Spanning more than five years as high-school-English-teacher-turned-time-traveler Jake Epping attempts to stop the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, “11/22/63” is a fast-paced, exciting race against the clock. King’s novel is a treat to read, with a surprisingly endearing romance and a thought-provoking plot. The superiority complex you get from carrying around this brick of a book comes as an added bonus. For anyone looking to get back into reading or simply increase their page count this year, “11/22/63” is the perfect book with which to do so.

For those hoping to become famous: “Play It as It Lays” by Joan Didion

“Play It as It Lays” is Didion’s cult classic about a Hollywood starlet’s crushing fall from fame and eventual mental breakdown. It is not the lightest of reads about fame, but it is by far one of the best. “Play It as It Lays” is a masterpiece of literary fiction. It explores gender, marriage, motherhood and, of course, fame’s double-edged sword. Didion dissects the glamorous world of 1960s Hollywood through protagonist Maria Wyeth’s reflections on her life as an actress from her bed in a psychiatric hospital. “Play It as It Lays” provides a time capsule of American culture and is a ruthless read of the celebrity culture it creates. The book has enough of fame’s sparkle to enchant any celebrity-hopeful readers alongside sufficient breakdowns of this glimmer to dissuade these eager readers from the traps of stardom.

For those with no resolutions: “A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir” by Colin Jost

Perhaps you think resolutions are stupid. Maybe you’re too busy for them, or maybe you’re perfect already and can’t find any improvements to aim for. Whatever your reason, I won’t judge — but I will tell you to lighten up a little and join in the fun. This is why I recommend comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Jost’s memoir, “A Very Punchable Face.” As someone who doesn’t regularly watch SNL or find many books funny, this was an unlikely candidate to become one of my favorite memoirs. But this book is hilarious. I can count the number of books that have made me laugh out loud on one hand, and this is one of them. Jost provides a surprisingly entertaining and endearing account of his life, offering interesting perspectives on SNL, the comedy scene, Harvard, 9/11 and dozens of his misadventures. “A Very Punchable Face” is sure to put at least a smile on any reader’s face, will provide some light humor and reading, and is a perfect way to start the year.

Daily Arts Writer Kathryn Hemmila can be reached at khemmila@umich.edu.