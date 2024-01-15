I’m not very good at New Year’s resolutions. I like them as a concept, but I always seem to fall short with the follow-through. That being said, there is one semi-resolution I’ve tried my best to keep: rereading certain books at certain times of the year. I think it works well because habitual rereads are familiar enough to get me out of any reading slump (or life slump) that I happen to be in, and I’ll take any excuse to reread my favorite books. Everyone already has their respective beach reads and seasonal favorites, so I thought I’d offer some unconventional options for the rest of the year. Without further ado, here’s what I like to read during:

That black hole of a week between Christmas and New Year’s where nothing happens: “Franny and Zooey” by J.D. Salinger

Are you spending winter break at home with your family? Have you finished the semester feeling burnt out and disillusioned by academia and intellectuals and the world at large? Has the shimmery sparkle of the holiday season worn off, leaving you walking through slushy, gray snow, contemplating how you’ll have to go back to school in a week? Has all of this led to you having a full-on spiritual breakdown about your purpose in life, camped out in the living room, creating a you-sized indentation in the couch cushions? Then boy, do I have the book for you.

“Franny and Zooey” is a combination of two short stories. The first is centered around Franny, a 20-year-old college student who has an existential crisis, distraught by a lack of purpose in her life and everyone’s life around her. Home from school and beyond burnt out, her parents try to help her to no avail. The second follows her brother Zooey, put to the task of snapping her out of it.

I know “The Catcher in the Rye” is Salinger’s most widely read work, but I think “Franny and Zooey” handles the subject matter of feeling disillusioned by the adult world and grappling with widespread hypocrisy more maturely and offers a more optimistic resolution. Every time I finish reading this book, I feel a little bit better off than when I started it, a little more sure of my place in the world. I can’t think of a better way to start the year off than that.

That late February slog when everyone hibernates and it feels like winter will never end: “Cat’s Eye” by Margaret Atwood

The first time I read this, I was stuck on a delayed train ride home from Chicago for 16 hours and read the entire book in one go to keep from going insane. To be clear, this is not a 16-hour read — I just always overdo it when packing reading material for a trip in case of the unexpected. Well, this time of endless, slushy winter feels a bit like a train ride going nowhere, so I think this is a good fit.

“Cat’s Eye” follows Elaine, an artist returning to her childhood home of Toronto as she reflects on her youth with painfully vivid precision. In the dead of winter, time itself seems to freeze over, years of harsh winds and bitter colds blurring together, and the bleak environment of Atwood’s Toronto engulfs you in its desolation and the characters’ quiet desperation. Turning the final page of this book is a bit like stirring awake out of a fog, like arriving home from a long walk in the cold — you’re not fully conscious of the steps you took to get there but can feel the effects of the travel, the lingering numbness and chill that’s settled into your bones.

The first time the clouds bring rain instead of snow and suddenly spring is in the air: “Emma” by Jane Austen

Maybe it’s the romance plots or the vision of lush green English landscapes that her writing conjures, but Jane Austen’s books feel like springtime to me. “Emma” is my favorite of her novels, partly because I know the story so well, but also because its comedic aspects are treated with equal importance to the romantic. I know older writing can sometimes be daunting to venture into, but comedies make the form a lot more approachable — it’s not a very heavy read, and if you give it a chance, I promise it is genuinely funny. By nature, Emma is “handsome, clever, and rich,” yet egotistical and headstrong in equal measure. I think of her as a 19th-century society “it-girl,” playing the role of matchmaker for everyone around her and unaware of her shortcomings. If you’ve seen “Clueless,” the story will feel especially familiar and easy to slip into, perfect for a rainy day to hang out inside and make some tea.

The near-end of winter semester when every time someone asks you what your summer plans are you break out in hives: “Either/Or” by Elif Batuman

I don’t know about you, but the desire to have everything in your life “figured out” while still in college was something I was not prepared for, and the pressure to have a clear-set plan weighed on me more and more come the end of each semester. Batuman’s “The Idiot” and “Either/Or” are some of my favorite depictions of the university experience that don’t use college merely as a backdrop for a romance plot or feel wildly inaccurate to real life. They capture the uncertainty of this transitional time from school to work, and teen to adult, so beautifully.

“Either/Or” follows Selin, a literature student at Harvard University through her sophomore year and summer spent traveling abroad. The writing has a distinctly diaristic feel to it, accompanied by tangents and boundless trains of thought; she seems to oscillate between exciting and formative moments in romance and self-discovery, and the listless mundanity of taking long, meandering walks around campus or suffering through an 8 a.m. class on a few hours of sleep. Selin’s characterization feels organic in a way you so rarely come across in fiction — her life isn’t overly orchestrated or eventful, and many of her interactions turn out to be disappointingly mediocre. College can be amazing, but it’s also so rarely what your younger self imagined it would be. It’s a weird, difficult thing to grapple with as you’re living through it, and this book articulates that feeling like I’ve never seen before.

The perfect spring–summer rush when every small talk begins with “I can’t believe how nice it is outside”: “Writers and Lovers” by Lily King

This book makes me feel so alive, which is probably why I read it during the time of year when the change in weather makes it feel like everything is starting to look up. As the surplus of sun makes the days stretch out longer, you run into friends on the street you haven’t seen in months, and that lingering seasonal depression seems to just melt away. Our protagonist, Casey, has a real whirlwind of a life, constantly on the go between jobs, romances and residences, and this fast-pace makes “Writers and Lovers” a quick and lively read.

Because Casey is a writer herself, much of the story is centered around the painstaking construction of her debut novel. Truth be told, I adore King’s writing. I find it to be funny and smart and sharp in all of the right ways; her novels are simply very well put together. Her sentences appear innocuous at first, with short, unfussy and unflowery language, but they always pack a punch. You can tell that every word she writes has been placed there for a reason, which just delights me as a reader.

A visit home over the summer with the remnants of your childhood bookshelf as your sole reading material: The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series by Rick Riordan

There’s something so special about the books that line your childhood bookshelf. The well-loved favorites that made it past countless donations, moves, road trips and yard sales, sitting in your room year after year. This past summer, I reread the Percy Jackson series in anticipation of the new show, and it was a nice affirmation of how good those books actually are. I sometimes think that books or movies I loved as a kid are only “good” in my memory because of my nostalgic attachment to them, but these are genuinely funny and well-written, and they take their young target audiences seriously. Percy Jackson happens to be a very summery series to me, but in general, you can swap them out for any childhood favorite. They remind me of going to the library over summer break, checking out stacks and stacks of chapter books at once, inhaling one after the other and dedicating entire days to just “read.” I miss that.

The first week of school: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

Even after I graduate, I think I’ll always consider the week before Labor Day as “the week before school.” Teen or not, reading a young adult book at this time of year just feels right. Most YA novels don’t age particularly well outside of their target audience, but “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is, fittingly, an outlier to the rule. It takes place in the early ’90s and is centered around Charlie, an introverted teenager trying to make his way through his first year of high school. I know a lot of people are familiar with the movie (a very good adaptation), yet I cannot recommend the book enough. Every time I read it, I think of my younger self reading it for the first time. It was one of those early formative books that felt like it spoke to my soul and all of the little things that used to preoccupy my thoughts: wanting to make friends and be cool and fun in an effortless way, trying a little too hard to make it happen. I cry every time I get to the ending. Read a book for your teen self — it’s healing for the soul.

That time when the leaves turn amber and the temperature is perfectly crisp and cool and everyone on campus dons fashionable coats: “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

October is the ideal dark academia month for me. You’ve settled into your new fall semester courses, and you aren’t stressed out enough about final grades yet to fret over midterms. Campus may not be at its liveliest, but it is at its peak straight-out-of-a-postcard aesthetic — it’s so easy to romanticize the cooler weather, the warmly-lit libraries and old, ivy-covered buildings. In terms of the dark academia genre, Donna Tartt is the reigning champ for a reason. Aesthetics-wise, her characters study nothing but the classics and spend their days wandering around a picturesque New England campus. It’s a bit lengthy, and I know Tartt’s trademark verbosity is not everyone’s cup of tea. But her ability to craft an intriguing novel is undeniable; the less you know about this story, the better it is, and Tartt works the long game in her thrillers like nobody’s business.

That week when you’re home for the holidays and the house is teeming with relatives and simmering tension and drama a-brewing: “The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin

“The Westing Game” just happens to be a mystery favorite of mine from when I was a kid, but any good Agatha Christie or Daphne du Maurier work will do. The ensemble cast in this is intricately spun, and the central whodunit murder mystery is incredibly well executed. Even on a reread, none of the charm or delightful absurdity of the plot is lost. There’s also something about reading this in the midst of your own family drama and bearing witness to old grudges, inevitable conflicts and tense character dynamics that feels like sublime irony. Life imitating art and all that. Or if your family is extremely well adjusted and amicable, it pairs well with a group watch of “Clue” or “Knives Out,” laughing at the chaos from afar.

If your New Year’s resolution revolves around the objective of reading more, I hope this little assortment of books offers you some new reads for the often-neglected portions of the year. Some of the best books I’ve ever read have only become true “favorites” after rereading them again and again. So this is my reminder to you to return to some old reads of your own — the ones you haven’t picked up in a while, or haven’t thought about since you were a kid. Stories are magic in that way; familiar favorites you’ve forgotten the ending to become surprising and exciting all over again. You never know which book is just sitting on the shelf, waiting for you to discover it anew.



