Sometimes life works in mysterious ways. Maybe you’ve spent your entire adult life trying to get out of your hometown, only to end up right back where you started. Or maybe you meet someone special and lose touch, only to reconnect with them many years later. Both of these statements are true for Fern Brookbanks, the protagonist in Carley Fortune’s sophomore novel, “Meet Me at the Lake.”

Fern spent a magical 24 hours with Will Baxter in her early twenties, traveling around Toronto and sharing secrets, and was left heartbroken after they promised to meet again in a year and he never showed up. Now, a decade later, Fern is back home and running her family’s lakeside resort — the one thing she’s spent her life trying to escape — and when she’s looking to rebrand, unbeknownst to her, Will is the one brought on to consult. Told in dual timelines, the book follows Fern as she comes to terms with her mother’s death and falls for Will once again.

At the time of writing, “Meet Me at the Lake” sits at #10 on the New York Times bestseller list, and it’s easy to see why. The lakeside resort setting is straight out of “Dirty Dancing” — and the characters all know it, considering that some of them refer to Fern as “Baby.” The chemistry between Fern and Will is electric, and the dual timelines add a satisfying tension to everything that happens in the present. It has both of these aspects in common with Fortune’s debut novel, “Every Summer After,” which is a bestseller as well. I’ve coined the term “lake read” to describe both of Fortune’s works: It’s like a beach read in that it’s perfect for vacation, but also somehow captures the more mellow, secluded vibe of being up north. As someone who spent every summer at my family’s cottage, you’ll just have to trust me on this.

“Meet Me at the Lake” is of course a romance novel, but one of Fortune’s strengths is the relationships that Will and Fern have with other characters, and how those relationships inform their own development as people and partners. The manager of the resort is Fern’s ex-boyfriend, Jamie, and they make a good team despite their history. Will lives with his sister Annabel and niece Sofia; he tells Fern that the priority he gives to taking care of his family has been a strain for past girlfriends (I see it as a massive green flag, but to each their own).

Perhaps the most important relationship is that between Fern and her mother, Maggie. Though she is rarely physically present in the book, Maggie is still personified through her journal entries, which act as interludes to some of the chapters. The journals give insight not just into Maggie as a character, but also let us see Fern’s relationship with her mother at different points, both as a younger girl who wants to make her own way, and later as a woman who is reevaluating her life after losing her family. These choices add several layers to the story and are a great way to characterize a romantic lead that isn’t simply given “mommy issues” for extra drama. I only wish that it took less than a hundred pages before these entries start appearing regularly.

In terms of the romance, Fern and Will get off to a rocky start after reuniting, but their walls come down easily. As a fan of the “second chance romance,” I knew I was in for a good time before I even cracked open the cover. Fern is afraid to let herself really fall for Will at first, and understandably so — what if she gets her heart broken a second time? It’s the age-old question with this beloved trope. But Will understands Fern on a deeper level. He’s there for her as she processes her grief and encourages her to take control of her future, however she wants it to look. He certainly makes up for not showing up at the lake all those years ago.

