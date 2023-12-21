When the general public thinks of reading, they think of picking up that dusty old book off a shelf, opening it to page one and beginning the immersive journey of ink on paper. This one-dimensional view of reading has wholly overlooked the format of audiobooks.

Some find that they can’t engage with auditory formats as well as physical ones while others disregard them altogether, claiming that audiobooks are “cheating” since listeners don’t have to sit down and put in the work to complete the book. I must admit, I am not unfamiliar with this line of thinking.

For the longest time, I knew audiobooks existed, but never thought that they could be something I would enjoy. I preferred letting the characters come alive in my head as I turned each page and read about them. I thought audiobooks would restrict my imagination from bringing the story to life. Oftentimes, the sheer length of audiobooks would steer me away from them, convincing me that I could read much faster than the hours on the label.

It wasn’t until I began listening to the audiobook for singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner’s memoir, “Crying in H Mart,” that everything changed. As an avid local library patron, I don’t buy books often, especially if I’m unsure whether or not I will enjoy them. Memoirs and non-fiction were generally uncharted territory for me, but when a friend recommended Zauner’s memoir, I decided to give it a shot. When the library had a rather long waiting list for the physical copy, I opted for the audiobook that sat untouched on my phone for days.

When I finally began listening to it, I was blown away. The book was narrated by Zauner herself and somehow I deeply felt the blend of humor, longing and sadness in her voice. She performed the novel the way it was meant to be read. The memoir features Zauner’s relationship with her immigrant mother; the relatability of the novel rang true when delivered in her voice. I could never have imagined in a million years that a non-fiction audiobook would make me cry and yet there I was, sitting in my basement with tears streaming down my face listening to the final words of the novel.

I immediately recommended the novel to my immigrant mother so she could experience the novel the way I had. Though she doesn’t read novels in English often, the audiobook provided a new level of accessibility, and she finished it even quicker than I had. Only then did I realize the accessibility and enrichment that audiobooks can provide to a reading experience. However I had felt about audiobooks prior, I now owed them the connection I could make with my mother over our shared reading.

Memoirs, in particular, are seamlessly translated over to audiobook format, as they are often read by the author and sound more like podcasts than a simple reading. Memoirs were an ideal place for me to start with audiobooks, allowing me to get close to the authors as people rather than seeing them as characters on a page. A voice can be a powerful thing, and memoirs are intended to allow that voice to be heard — what better way than audiobooks to accomplish this endeavor? Writers like Maggie O’Farrell, Chanel Miller, Antoine Leiris and Julia Fox come to life in audio form. The realization that their words are in their voice still impresses me, no matter how many books I listen to.

With more audiobooks under my belt, I slowly began dipping my toes into different genres like fantasy and contemporary fiction. There were, of course, some books that I felt I would have preferred to read on paper, but there were others where I felt completely immersed in the story — enjoying it even more than I might have on paper. When life gets far too busy, audiobooks accompany me through commutes and chores, opening me to a world of literature I would have otherwise not had the time to immerse myself in.

I then had to ask myself the question: Is it cheating to listen to audiobooks? The question almost sounded ridiculous to me. Why is something cheating just because it’s easy? Why does reading have to be a difficult thing? If anything, I felt that any opportunity to make reading an easier and more enjoyable process for a wider audience would allow the literary sphere to grow and flourish.

Much of the dismissive perspective on audiobooks comes from a rather pretentious idea that there is a right way to read or that reading itself has to be an intellectual activity rather than one done for enjoyment. For those who have visual impairments or struggle with attention disorders, audiobooks can be the gateway for a hobby that would be otherwise impossible to access.

Learning to love books in all their forms has been a special part of my recent years of reading. Even if audiobooks seem like an alien concept, allowing oneself to experiment with something new can result in something beautiful.

Daily Arts Contributor Archisha Pathak can be reached at archpath@umich.edu.